VivoSim Labs to Showcase Multiparametric Human 3D Tissue Safety Data at the American College of Toxicology (ACT) 47th Annual Meeting

Company to feature two scientific poster presentations highlighting that its multiparametric approach delivers superior predictive power for both its DILI risk stratification and gastrointestinal toxicity profiling using its proprietary NAMkind™ Liver and Intestine platforms

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoSim Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIVS) (the “Company” or “VivoSim”), a leader in next-generation New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) 3d human cellular models for preclinical safety and translational efficacy, today announced that its scientific team will present new translational safety data at the American College of Toxicology (ACT) 47th Annual Meeting, November 15–18, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas.

The presentations will feature data generated across large multi-compound benchmarks and emerging modalities, including small molecules and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), demonstrating how VivoSim’s 3D human primary tissue platforms inform clinical safety risk for customer compounds under non-animal testing frameworks. The data will highlight that VivoSim’s multiparametric approach, measuring multiple tissue outcomes rather than overt cell death alone, provides a more detailed picture and superior predictive power.

“We look forward to sharing our latest translational methodology with the global toxicological community at ACT,” said Amar Sethi, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of VivoSim Labs. “As biopharma sponsors increasingly integrate human-relevant NAMs to de-risk complex pipelines early, establishing decision-oriented frameworks for DILI and gastrointestinal toxicity is essential. Our presentations highlight how human 3D tissue models move beyond simple direct cell toxicity to deliver clinically predictive risk stratification.”

Members of VivoSim’s executive and scientific leadership teams will be on-site throughout the conference to discuss platform integration and commercial partnerships.

About VivoSim Labs, Inc.

VivoSim Labs, Inc. (“VivoSim” and the “Company”), is a pharmaceutical and biotechnology services company that is focused on providing testing of drugs and drug candidates in three-dimensional (“3D”) human tissue models of liver and intestine. The Company offers partners liver and intestinal toxicology insights using its new approach methodologies (“NAM”) models. The Company anticipates accelerated adoption of human tissue models following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) Roadmap to refine animal testing requirements in favor of these non-animal NAM methods. VivoSim Labs operates from San Diego, CA. Visit www.vivosim.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s cash on hand, revenue growth guidance and the Company’s progress in marketing contract research services using NAMs models to pharmaceutical companies. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and actual actions or events could differ materially from those contained in such statements. These risks and uncertainties and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on July 14, 2026, as such risk factors are updated in its most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 12, 2026. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they were made. These cautionary statements should be considered with any written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company may issue in the future. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to reflect actual results, later events, or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact(s):

Investor Relations

info@vivosim.ai

VivoSim Labs, Inc.