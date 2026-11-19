Liver and intestinal toxicology testing both grew in the quarter ended September 30, 2026. VivoSim anticipates that the customer will make NAMkind™ testing part of its regular flow of ongoing preclinical work

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoSim Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIVS) (the “Company” or “VivoSim”), a provider of next-generation New Approach Methodologies (NAM) 3D human cellular models for preclinical safety and efficacy testing, today announced a seven-figure agreement with a top-10 global pharmaceutical company (the “Customer”) for NAMkind™ testing services. With this agreement, the Company expects fiscal 2027 revenue to exceed the guidance of 500%+ growth it issued on July 15, 2026.

The agreement covers NAMkind™ liver and intestinal toxicology testing, with work already underway. Revenue under the agreement is expected to be recognized in VivoSim’s fiscal Q3 and Q4, ending Dec. 31 and March 31, respectively.

After this program, VivoSim anticipates that NAMkind™ testing will become part of the Customer's regular flow of ongoing preclinical work.

The Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, filed on November 12, shows growth in both its liver toxicology and intestinal toxicology businesses.

Growth came from both large pharma and smaller customers. Other current and future customers are also expected to move toward full integration of NAMkind™ testing into their workflows

How a Large Customer Adopts a New Test



A large pharmaceutical company (>$10B in annual revenue) does not quickly change how it tests drug candidates and requires extensive scientific due diligence to consider this kind of agreement. It then runs a new model on compounds whose clinical outcomes it already knows, compares the results with what its animal studies showed, and only then commits live program work. The agreement announced today covers that program work. Once it is complete, the Company anticipates that the Customer's compounds will come to VivoSim as the Customer's programs reach the relevant decision point, rather than as one-off studies.

“In July we told shareholders revenue would grow more than 500% this fiscal year. The quarterly report we filed last week shows both toxicology businesses growing, and this agreement on its own is expected to take us past that number,” said Keith Murphy, Executive Chairman of VivoSim Labs. “What matters more is what comes after it. A top-10 company has gone from evaluating our human liver and intestine models to paying for program work, and we expect its regular testing to follow. Other large customers are moving the same way.”

Since the Quarter Closed

On October 21, VivoSim added efficacy testing on disease models built from the liver and intestinal cells of patient donors, with pharmacodynamic and target biomarker profiling. On November 3, it entered a collaboration with Chemveda Life Sciences, which makes AI-designed compounds that VivoSim will then test in its human tissue models, with first programs expected to begin this quarter. This week, the Company's scientists are presenting new data demonstrating the practical impact on clinical derisking for clients of its multiparametric approach at the American College of Toxicology 47th Annual Meeting in San Antonio, Texas. The Company’s leadership is also meeting with current and prospective partners at the conference.

What Customers Are Buying

NAMkind™ liver and intestine models are built from primary human cells and dosed repeatedly over weeks. Across a clinical dataset of 92 small-molecule compounds, the NAMkind™ Liver model predicted drug-induced liver injury with 91% accuracy, 90% sensitivity and 95% specificity, whereas animal models and traditional methods typically detect 50% to 65% of true liver toxicants. Data presented at EUROTOX 2026 in September added further results in antibody-drug conjugates. Also in September, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a direct final rule clarifying that non-animal methods may be used, where appropriate, to test the safety of drugs and biologics.

“Both toxicology service lines grew in the September quarter, with orders from large pharmaceutical companies and from smaller biotechs,” said Tony Lialin, Chief Commercial Officer of VivoSim Labs. “A large customer comes in through an evaluation, then a paid program, then its standing workflow. This Customer is at the second step, and we have others at the first.”

About VivoSim Labs

VivoSim Labs, Inc. (“VivoSim” and the “Company”), is a pharmaceutical and biotechnology services company that is focused on providing testing of drugs and drug candidates in three-dimensional (“3D”) human tissue models of liver and intestine. The Company offers partners liver and intestinal toxicology insights using its new approach methodologies (“NAM”) models. The Company anticipates accelerated adoption of human tissue models following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) Roadmap to refine animal testing requirements in favor of these non-animal NAM methods. VivoSim Labs operates from San Diego, CA. Visit www.vivosim.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's expectation that fiscal 2027 revenue will exceed its guidance of 500%+ growth; the timing and amount of revenue to be recognized under the agreement announced today; the Company's anticipation that NAMkind™ testing will become part of the Customer's regular flow of ongoing testing; the progress of other customers toward integration of NAMkind™ testing into their workflows; the Company's progress in marketing contract research services using NAMs models to pharmaceutical companies; the collaboration with Chemveda Life Sciences and the timing of its first programs; and the data presented at the American College of Toxicology 47th Annual Meeting. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and actual actions or events could differ materially from those contained in such statements. These risks and uncertainties and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on July 14, 2026, as such risk factors are updated in its most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 12, 2026. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they were made. These cautionary statements should be considered with any written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company may issue in the future. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to reflect actual results, later events, or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.