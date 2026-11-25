Konica Minolta Futures Lab Spatial Vision Reading Room At RSNA 2026, Konica Minolta Healthcare IT will feature a Futures Lab that reimagines how radiologists could work and collaborate in the future through the Spatial Vision Reading Room.

RAMSEY, N.J., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 2026 Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., will introduce new enhancements to its Exa® Platform designed to streamline clinical and operational workflows, preview a reimagined Exa Advanced Visualization experience and showcase the company’s vision for the future of radiology reading with the Spatial Vision Reading Room.

The company will demonstrate enhancements and features from the upcoming next release of the Exa Platform, all designed to streamline clinical and operational workflows, improve efficiency, and elevate the user experience. Built around the principle of "See More. Click Less.," the new release introduces a modernized user interface, more intuitive navigation and expanded workflow automation that reduces manual effort and simplifies daily tasks. New are an embedded Study Insights panel that consolidates annotations and findings into a single, easily navigable view, and improved PET/CT and MPR workflows with standardized color palettes, more reliable quantification and faster access to fusion tools to support more efficient and consistent interpretation of advanced oncology imaging studies. Konica Minolta will also preview an Exa Advanced Visualization experience that brings 3D and advanced MPR capabilities, such as multi monitor support, curved MPR and series linking across 3D planes, directly into the Exa Viewer.

“At Konica Minolta, we are committed to helping radiologists streamline their workflow by enabling access to the tools and technologies they need for reading, reporting and advanced visualization—all on one integrated workstation with a single database PACS|RIS solution,” says Tim Kearns, Director of Marketing, Konica Minolta Healthcare IT. “With the Exa Platform, there is no need to change workstations and interrupt reading workflow to access advanced visualization capabilities. It’s embedded in the solution along with an intelligent worklist, voice-enabled reporting and communication tools like Exa Chat and Exa Peer Review.”

Konica Minolta Healthcare IT will also feature a Futures Lab that reimagines how radiologists could work and collaborate in the future through the Spatial Vision Reading Room. The Futures Lab will showcase how the Exa Platform could evolve to meet the needs of tomorrow and bring an immersive workspace to the future of radiology reading. At its core, radiology is about collaboration—with referring physicians, specialists and other clinical team members—and has often led in the adoption of advanced digital technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning. However, the way radiologists collaborate has not kept pace with the advancements in medical imaging. Today when a radiologist walks a referring physician through a complicated case or asks a colleague for their opinion, it usually happens over a phone call or a Web-based meeting where everyone is looking at the same version of the same study. With the Spatial Vision Reading Room using devices already in everyday use, radiologists can step into an immersive workspace with the worklist, viewer and their colleagues front and center. Using devices already in everyday use, they'll navigate the patient study with their eyes; they'll all work together and as one presenter leads, everyone follows. All the users can still break away to take a closer look at the details in the radiology report on their own.

“With the immersive workspace, radiologists can interact with familiar PACS capabilities, explore imaging in 3D, and collaborate around the same patient study,” says Matt Andersen, Chief Product Officer and Executive Vice President for Healthcare IT. “Across locations and devices, radiologists, technologists, and referring providers could come together to share perspectives and coordinate care.”

Also at RSNA 2026, Konica Minolta will feature several customers and partners in its “Experts Speak from the Center of Care” series, bringing clinicians and imaging professionals to booth 2557 to share real world perspectives, best practices and innovative approaches to patient care. Each session offers practical ideas and open conversations on the technologies, trends and challenges shaping the future of healthcare. Visit https://healthcare.konicaminolta.us for a complete schedule of speakers and events.

About Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. The company’s focus is to contribute to life-changing advances through the transformation of primary imaging, allowing the invisible to be seen. Primary imaging, the most commonly used medical imaging technologies, include X-ray and imaging management systems. By advancing these readily available technologies, we can bring greater diagnostic capabilities to the greatest number of people.

Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Ramsey NJ, is a division of Konica Minolta, Inc. With over 150 years of endless innovation, imaging is in Konica Minolta’s DNA. From its roots as a camera and film manufacturer, the company has cultivated its own technologies and continues to evolve techniques for visualizing what is not visible. For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook, or visit https://healthcare.konicaminolta.us.

Contact:

Mary Beth Massat

224.578.2388

mbmassat@massatmedia.com

https://healthcare.konicaminolta.us

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