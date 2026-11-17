Solrikitug achieved placebo-corrected histologic remission rates of 69%–76% across all doses tested at week 24.

Solrikitug reduced the frequency and severity of dysphagia symptoms by a placebo-corrected 8.8–12.6 points across all doses studied.

Results support the potential for a best-in-class profile and an extended dosing interval in Phase 3.

A pivotal Phase 3 trial is planned for the first quarter of 2027.

MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uniquity Bio, a clinical-stage drug development company focused on immunology and inflammation and backed by Blackstone Life Sciences, today announced positive topline data from ALAMERE, its Phase 2 clinical trial of solrikitug in eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE).

Solrikitug, a highly potent monoclonal antibody targeting thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP), demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful results in both co-primary and key secondary endpoints compared to placebo in all doses tested (125 mg, 250 mg, 500 mg) at week 24. Solrikitug was well tolerated and had a favorable safety profile.

The ALAMERE data reinforce solrikitug’s high potency and support the potential for a best-in-class profile and a convenient dosing interval beyond four weeks.

The co-primary endpoints were histologic remission rates, as measured by eosinophil counts in esophageal tissue, and change from baseline in dysphagia symptoms (difficulty or discomfort in swallowing), as measured by the Dysphagia Symptom Questionnaire (DSQ). Treatment with solrikitug, administered subcutaneously every four weeks, achieved placebo-corrected histologic remission rates in 69%-76% of patients at week 24 (p<0.001) across all doses studied. Solrikitug also reduced the frequency and severity of dysphagia symptoms by a placebo-corrected 8.8-12.6 points across all doses studied (p<0.05, <0.01, <0.001, respectively). Consistent meaningful improvements were observed in key secondary endpoints, including EoE Endoscopic Reference Score (EREFS); histologic disease activity, as measured by the EoE Histology Scoring System (EoE-HSS); dysphagia-free days; and safety.

“We’re very pleased to share these results from the ALAMERE trial, which underscore solrikitug’s potential to meaningfully improve the day-to-day experience of people living with EoE,” said Will Kane, CEO of Uniquity. “We believe these data add to the growing body of evidence that TSLP plays a central role in EoE, and we look forward to beginning our pivotal Phase 3 trial in early 2027.”

EoE is a condition of chronic inflammation in the esophagus, triggered by an allergic immune response. The condition can lead to symptoms such as difficulty swallowing and eating, food impaction, chest pain, vomiting, and abdominal pain. EoE is estimated to affect 470,000 people in the United States, and its prevalence has increased approximately five-fold since 2009.1 Treatment options remain extremely limited for this disease, which may progress to esophageal fibrosis and strictures over time.

“EoE can be a profoundly difficult disease to live with, and many patients are unable to adequately control their symptoms with the treatments that are currently available,” said Dr. Evan Dellon, professor of medicine and director of the Center for Esophageal Diseases and Swallowing at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, who was a primary investigator in the study. “Uniquity’s ALAMERE data demonstrate consistent, meaningful improvements across symptoms, endoscopic measures, and histologic disease activity. If these results are confirmed in a pivotal trial, I think solrikitug could offer substantial benefit for the treatment of EoE, while also potentially offering significant convenience through an extended dosing interval.”

ALAMERE was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial that evaluated the efficacy and safety of solrikitug at three dose levels in adults with EoE. Uniquity continues to track participant results out to 52 weeks to further assess durability of treatment response and clinical safety. Full results will be presented to the scientific community at a future medical congress.

Following the topline results of the Phase 2 ALAMERE study, which was designed to test the dose response on registration endpoints, Uniquity is planning to initiate a Phase 3 trial in the first quarter of 2027. The FDA has agreed that the single pivotal Phase 3 study, together with the Phase 2 ALAMERE study as confirmatory evidence, could provide clinical evidence of efficacy and safety in a planned BLA.

“Solrikitug's strong results in EoE, a condition with very limited treatment options, illustrate the vision of Blackstone Life Sciences to strategically invest in companies with innovative products that address unmet patient needs,” said Kiran Reddy, senior managing director of Blackstone Life Sciences and Uniquity board member. “We believe the ALAMERE trial results reflect the product's potentially differentiated profile, as assessed in our initial diligence, and its potential to become a best-in-class therapeutic. These data represent exciting progress for Uniquity as well as the EoE community.”

Uniquity is also nearing completion of its Phase 2 trials in asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and is in the process of identifying bispecific and/or combination product candidates for clinical testing. By combining solrikitug with other key inflammatory targets, the company could potentially enhance efficacy and broaden the applicable patient population in specific indications. Solrikitug was in-licensed from Merck & Co., Inc. (known as MSD outside of the U.S. and Canada).

ABOUT UNIQUITY BIO

Uniquity Bio is a clinical-stage drug development company built by biopharmaceutical executives with a proven track record and backed by Blackstone Life Sciences. The company is advancing therapeutic programs in immunology and inflammation with the scientific rigor and quality standards of a global pharma company, the operational agility of a biotech startup, and a laser focus on improving patients’ lives. Its lead asset, solrikitug, is a highly potent monoclonal antibody targeting TSLP in multiple respiratory and gastrointestinal indications with significant unmet needs. For more information, please visit www.uniquity.com.

1 Thel HL, et al. Clin Gastroenterol Hepatol. 2024.

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