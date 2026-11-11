Ultragenyx to Participate at Investor Conferences in London - November 11, 2026

NOVATO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases, today announced participation in upcoming investor conferences.

UBS Global Biopharma Conference 2026

Monday, November 16, 2026, Emil Kakkis, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Eric Crombez, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, and Howard Horn, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and host 1x1 meetings.





2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, November 17, 2026, Emil Kakkis, Eric Crombez, and Howard Horn will participate in a fireside chat and host 1x1 meetings.





The live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible from the company’s website at https://ir.ultragenyx.com/events-presentations.

About Ultragenyx

Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing novel products to patients for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.

For more information on Ultragenyx, please visit the company's website at: www.ultragenyx.com.

Contacts – Ultragenyx

Investors

Joshua Higa

ir@ultragenyx.com