Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Pictured: 3D illustration of a short single-stranded oligonucleotide
Ultragenyx Eyes Pivotal Study After Mid-Stage Win in Angelman Syndrome
In a Phase I/II study, Ultragenyx’s antisense oligonucleotide GTX-102 led to significant cognitive, behavioral, sleep and gross motor improvements in patients with the rare genetic disorder Angelman syndrome.
April 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Rare disease ribbon with cut-outs of people
Experts Implore FDA to Accept Biomarker Evidence in Ultra-Rare Diseases
Last year, the FDA declined to approve a drug that appears to reverse a rare and debilitating enzyme deficiency. Some experts say it’s emblematic of a need for more flexibility around therapeutics targeting rare diseases.
October 13, 2023
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
A Novo Nordisk flag flies in the wind
Week in Review: Novo Nordisk Riding High, Novavax in the Black (For Now), Nektar Sues Lilly and More
Novo’s weight-loss drug Wegovy improves cardiovascular outcomes, Novavax posts surprise Q2 profit, while Nektar Therapeutics files lawsuit against Eli Lilly for misconduct in drug development deal.
August 11, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Ultragenyx Sued by Henrietta Lacks’ Family in Second HeLa Cell Line Lawsuit
After reaching a settlement with Thermo Fisher earlier this month, the family of Henrietta Lacks is now suing Ultragenyx for its “unjust enrichment” using their matriarch’s immortal cell line.
August 11, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Technicolor warp speed.
CBER to Launch Operation Warp Speed for Rare Diseases by Year’s End
The FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research is aiming to recreate the success achieved with the rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines under a program of the same name.
April 21, 2023
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Ana Mulero
Voyager CEO Al Sandrock
Voyager’s Al Sandrock, Alnylam’s Yvonne Greenstreet and More Share Their Predictions for 2023
BioSpace spoke with several leaders to gather their thoughts and predictions for the new year. Here is the first installment of this two-part series.
December 20, 2022
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
John Schlueter_Foundation for Angelman Syndrome
Ultragenyx Buys GeneTx to Take Angelman ASO the Distance - Updated
The buyout comes on the heels of promising Phase I/II results from GTX-102, an antisense oligonucleotide candidate being developed to treat Angelman syndrome.
July 19, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Courtesy of Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Scores Orphan, Rare Pediatric Disease Designations for Angelman Syndrome Candidate
ION582 is uniquely formulated using RNA technology to provide relief to patients with Angelman syndrome, a rare disorder for which limited treatment options are available.
June 13, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Jazmine Colatriano, M.S.
Courtesy Getty Images
Clinical Catch-Up: COVID-19 Updates from Sinovac, Moderna, Arcturus, Novavax and More
It was yet another busy week for clinical trial news, with a range of studies for COVID-19, various cancers, fungal infections and other indications.
April 22, 2022
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Ultragenyx Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Corporate Update
August 1, 2024
 · 
15 min read
Ultragenyx to Host Conference Call for Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Corporate Update
July 25, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Ultragenyx to Present GTX-102 Angelman Syndrome Program Update at the ASF Family Conference and Research Symposium
July 24, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Ultragenyx Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - July 19, 2024
July 22, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Ultragenyx Announces Successful End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with FDA for GTX-102 Angelman Syndrome Program
July 18, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Ultragenyx to Participate at Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
June 4, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Ultragenyx Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 3 Study of DTX401 Gene Therapy for Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia (GSDIa)
May 30, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Ultragenyx Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - May 17, 2024
May 17, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Ultragenyx to Participate at Bank of America’s 2024 Healthcare Conference
May 7, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Ultragenyx Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Corporate Update
May 2, 2024
 · 
13 min read
