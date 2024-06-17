Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
NEWS
In a Phase I/II study, Ultragenyx’s antisense oligonucleotide GTX-102 led to significant cognitive, behavioral, sleep and gross motor improvements in patients with the rare genetic disorder Angelman syndrome.
Last year, the FDA declined to approve a drug that appears to reverse a rare and debilitating enzyme deficiency. Some experts say it’s emblematic of a need for more flexibility around therapeutics targeting rare diseases.
Week in Review: Novo Nordisk Riding High, Novavax in the Black (For Now), Nektar Sues Lilly and More
Novo’s weight-loss drug Wegovy improves cardiovascular outcomes, Novavax posts surprise Q2 profit, while Nektar Therapeutics files lawsuit against Eli Lilly for misconduct in drug development deal.
After reaching a settlement with Thermo Fisher earlier this month, the family of Henrietta Lacks is now suing Ultragenyx for its “unjust enrichment” using their matriarch’s immortal cell line.
The FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research is aiming to recreate the success achieved with the rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines under a program of the same name.
BioSpace spoke with several leaders to gather their thoughts and predictions for the new year. Here is the first installment of this two-part series.
The buyout comes on the heels of promising Phase I/II results from GTX-102, an antisense oligonucleotide candidate being developed to treat Angelman syndrome.
ION582 is uniquely formulated using RNA technology to provide relief to patients with Angelman syndrome, a rare disorder for which limited treatment options are available.
It was yet another busy week for clinical trial news, with a range of studies for COVID-19, various cancers, fungal infections and other indications.
