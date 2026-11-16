Tris Pharma Named a BioSpace 2027 Best Places to Work Winner

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tris Pharma, Inc. (Tris), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing transformative targeted CNS therapeutics and the parent company of Adneuris Therapeutics and Cranbury Pharmaceuticals, today announced that it has been named to the BioSpace 2027 Best Places to Work list in the Small Employer category, which recognizes companies with 1,000 employees or fewer. BioSpace, the leading source for life sciences news and careers, includes 50 U.S. operating employers in its Best Places to Work list that have been recognized as the most sought-after in the industry by the life sciences community. The recognition is based on excellence across key workplace attributes, including company culture, career growth and development opportunities, innovation, leadership, compensation and workplace flexibility. BioSpace reviewed votes and rankings submitted by more than 8,000 life sciences professionals and over 2,300 open-ended comments.

“Innovation doesn’t happen in isolation. It takes talented people who are willing to challenge assumptions, share ideas and work together with truly an open mind toward something bigger than themselves,” said Ketan Mehta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tris Pharma. “Our Culture of Care is about more than the programs and benefits we offer; it’s reflected in how we collaborate, approach challenges and empower our people to make a difference. Being recognized by BioSpace, with input from professionals across the life sciences industry, makes this honor particularly meaningful. It reinforces the strength of our team and our commitment to fostering a workplace where our people and innovation can continue to thrive.”

Tris Pharma continues to invest in benefits and programs that support employees both inside and outside of work. For the second consecutive year, the company absorbed the full increase in medical plan costs, enabling employee contributions to remain unchanged. During the past year, every employee also received eight hours of paid volunteer time, complementing a company-wide Volunteer Day. Together with the company’s Leave Supplement Benefit and year-end paid shutdown, these offerings reflect an ongoing commitment to supporting the well-being of employees and their families.

That commitment is also reflected in programs that recognize employee contributions, strengthen connections, and encourage engagement across the organization. During the past year, employees exchanged more than 2,700 peer-to-peer recognitions through its recognition program and Tris Pharma celebrated 135 employees who had reached 10 or more years of service. More than 10 events led by Employee Resource Groups created additional opportunities for employees to connect and contribute. Employees also supported environmental and workplace safety efforts through quarterly Safety Star Awards, Safe and Sound Week, and the annual Earth Day Clean Up, helping the company recycle 248 of the 274 tons of waste generated across its operations. Collectively, these programs bring the company’s Culture of Care to life and help foster a workplace where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to build meaningful, lasting careers.

This is BioSpace’s fifth Best Places to Work list. The list demonstrates a company’s desirability in the recruitment marketplace, based on the votes and ratings of thousands of life science community members. BioSpace considers each organization’s merits with particular emphasis on culture, career growth and development opportunities, leadership and innovation.

To learn more about careers and open positions at Tris Pharma, visit: https://www.trispharma.com/join-us/

About Best Places to Work

Nominations for Best Places to Work were open in June, 2026. Voting was conducted in August, 2026. BioSpace reviewed the votes and rankings submitted by over 8,000 life sciences professionals and over 2,300 open-ended comments. Respondents were asked to identify their most desirable biopharma companies, segmented by large (more than 1,000+ employees) and small (less than 1,000 employees) companies. Respondents were also asked to rate their top choice organization on attributes including: compensation, innovation, career growth opportunities, leadership, culture, diversity, equity and inclusion, reputation, and flexibility and remote work.

About BioSpace

BioSpace is the hub for life science news and jobs. We provide essential insights, opportunities and tools to connect innovative organizations and talented professionals who advance health and quality of life across the globe. Learn more and subscribe at www.biospace.com

About Tris Pharma, Inc.

Tris Pharma, Inc. is a privately held, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical commercial-stage company that is applying drug development capabilities and proprietary technologies to transform the treatment of ADHD, pain, and disorders of the central nervous system into advanced, targeted drug delivery. Tris markets a portfolio of best-in-class ADHD products and is developing a robust pipeline of differentiated near-term drug candidates.



For more information, visit www.trispharma.com .

Contact:

Cheryl Patnick

Tris Pharma

732-823-4940

BioSpace Contact

Chantal Dresner

VP of Marketing, BioSpace

chantal.dresner@biospace.com