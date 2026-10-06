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TranspireBio Announces Successful Completion of a Pivotal Phase 1 Study with its Proprietary Springboard™ Soft Mist Inhaler Platform

October 6, 2026 | 
2 min read

SUNRISE, Fla., Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TranspireBio Holdings Inc., an integrated U.S.-based clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company advancing inhaled therapeutics for respiratory and systemic diseases, today announced the successful completion of a pivotal Phase 1 pharmacokinetic (PK) clinical study evaluating the PK profile, safety and tolerability of a drug product delivered using the Company's proprietary Springboard™ Soft Mist Inhaler (SMI) platform.

Transpire Bio

The study met all primary and key secondary endpoints, with results meeting predefined limits. Observed within-subject variability was low, supporting a conclusion of consistent and reliable delivery using the Springboard SMI. The successful completion of the study represents an important milestone in the continued advancement of multiple programs where SMI may be the best option for therapeutic delivery.

"Springboard SMI is one of our flagship inhalation technologies and reflects the strength of TranspireBio's capabilities in the development and manufacturing of advanced inhalation products," said Dr. Xian-Ming Zeng, Chief Executive Officer of TranspireBio. "Our proprietary inhalation technology platforms, together with our state-of-the-art development and manufacturing capabilities in South Florida, support our advancing pipeline of innovative inhaled medicines."

TranspireBio has developed multiple proprietary, nasal and oral inhalation technology platforms, including dry powder inhalers (DPI) and SMI, which support its advancing pipeline of innovative inhalation medicines for the treatment of multiple respiratory and systemic diseases. The Company develops and manufactures its products in Weston, Florida, with plans underway to expand its commercial capacity through the addition of a new manufacturing site in Pembroke Pines, Florida, in 2028.

About TranspireBio Holdings Inc.

TranspireBio Holdings Inc. is an integrated, U.S.-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Sunrise, Florida. TranspireBio harnesses its inhaled drug delivery expertise to improve patients' lives by expanding access to important therapies and developing treatments for serious diseases where therapeutic options are significantly lacking. The company has developed multiple proprietary inhalation technology platforms, including dry powder inhalers and soft mist inhalers, which support its advancing pipeline of innovative inhalation medicines. TranspireBio's pipeline includes potential therapies for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), progressive pulmonary fibrosis (PPF), pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), diabetes, obesity, and central nervous system (CNS) indications. For more information, please visit www.transpirebio.com.

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SOURCE Transpire Bio

Florida Phase 1 Pipeline
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