Thryv Therapeutics to Participate in the UBS Global Biopharma Conference in London

Advancing Precision SGK1 Inhibitors at the Intersection of Electrical and Structural Heart Disease

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- Thryv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision therapies for inherited channelopathies, cardiometabolic diseases and cardiomyopathies through its pipeline of potent and highly selective inhibitors of serum glucocorticoid inducible kinase 1 (SGK1), today announced that Paul Truex, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the UBS Global Biopharma Conference, taking place November 16–17, 2026, in London, UK.

UBS Global Biopharma Conference 2026

Dates: November 16–17, 2026

Fireside chat: Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 3:20 pm GMT (10:20 am ET)

Location: London, UK

Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings

To request a meeting with Thryv Therapeutics, please contact admin@thryvtrx.com

The company looks forward to updating investors on recent pipeline progress, including:

Closing of a $30 million Series B financing led by InClin, Inc., with continued support from existing investors

Completion of enrollment in the first efficacy cohort of the Wave II Phase 2/3 study of THRV-1268 in Long QT Syndrome (NCT07277582), with data expected in early 2027

Establishment of clinical operations in Australia ahead of enrollment opening in early 2027 for ASPIRE-HF, a Phase 2a study of THRV-1268 in patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and QTc prolongation

About Thryv Therapeutics Inc.



Thryv Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a portfolio of potent, selective inhibitors of serum and glucocorticoid-regulated kinase 1 (SGK1) as precision therapies for inherited channelopathies, cardiometabolic diseases and cardiomyopathies. SGK1 sits at the intersection of electrical and structural heart disease, where electrical instability drives the inflammation and fibrosis that lead to adverse structural remodeling. Thryv's lead candidate, THRV-1268, is being evaluated in two clinical trials: Wave II, a Phase 2/3 study in patients with Long QT Syndrome Type 2 (LQT2) and Type 3 (LQT3), and ASPIRE-HF, a Phase 2a study in heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). For more information, visit www.thryvtrx.com.

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SOURCE Thryv Therapeutics Inc.