Monocacy 1 facility brings commercial-scale OsteoAdapt® bioproduction in-house, supported in part by grants from the State of Maryland

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Theradaptive, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering targeted protein therapeutics, announced the launch of Monocacy 1, its new cGMP biomanufacturing expansion in Frederick, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 29, 2026. The expansion builds out the company's 23,000-square-foot Frederick site and positions Theradaptive to support the commercial manufacture of its lead investigational regenerative medical product, OsteoAdapt® SP, at commercial scale in-house, alongside additional pipeline extension capacity led by the team developing next-generation engineered protein therapeutics.

The ceremony brought together elected officials, state and local economic development partners, and members of the Frederick life sciences community. Speakers included representatives from the offices of U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen and U.S. Congresswoman April McClain Delaney; Maryland State Delegate Kenneth P. Kerr; Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater; Frederick County Council President Brad Young; City of Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor; Maryland Tech Council Chairman Brad Stewart; and members of Theradaptive's leadership team. Guests toured the new facility following the ribbon cutting.

"This facility marks an important milestone for Theradaptive, and we're proud to build our future in Frederick," said Dr. Luis Alvarez, Founder and CEO of Theradaptive. "Commercial biomanufacturing of OsteoAdapt in-house, alongside the team that developed it, gives us direct control over quality, timelines, and supply as we move toward commercialization. This expansion will also power our pipeline expansion into next-generation protein therapeutics based on our platform technology. We're grateful to our state, county, and city partners, and to our team, for making this possible."

The new facility places R&D and manufacturing side by side, and targets kilogram-scale cGMP bioproduction to meet projected commercial demand, while keeping supply chain control, newly developed manufacturing methods, and intellectual property in Maryland. The expansion lays the groundwork for organizational and physical growth over the next five years, creating skilled biomanufacturing, quality, and engineering jobs in Frederick County.

"Monocacy 1 is the step that ultimately turns our process from clinical-scale to commercial-ready," said Ed Fix, Vice President of Manufacturing at Theradaptive. "Just as important, we're building the quality systems and manufacturing expertise here in Frederick that commercial supply will depend on."

This investment is supported in part by a grant from the Maryland Department of Commerce’s Build Our Future Grant Program, part of Governor Wes Moore's Innovation Economy Infrastructure Act of 2023. In June of 2026, Theradaptive was one of 11 organizations selected statewide for this round of funding, which supports the reshoring of critical manufacturing processes and the acquisition and setup of equipment for commercial-scale cGMP production of OsteoAdapt. Theradaptive's growth in Maryland has also been supported by multiple awards from the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund (MSCRF), including Manufacturing Assistance funding that helped establish cGMP manufacturing in Frederick and Clinical Award funding that is supporting OsteoAdapt clinical studies. Monocacy 1 at Theradaptive's headquarters in Frederick, Maryland sits in a federal Opportunity Zone the U.S. Treasury designated under OZ 2.0.

OsteoAdapt® SP and AMP2™ Technology

OsteoAdapt SP is Theradaptive's lead investigational therapeutic, powered by AMP2™, a proprietary rhBMP-2 variant engineered to promote targeted, sustained bone regeneration. By minimizing off-target effects and addressing key limitations of current graft materials, OsteoAdapt SP aims to meaningfully improve both the safety and efficacy of spinal fusion.

Note: OsteoAdapt® SP is an investigational device and is not approved for commercial sale. Limited by U.S. Federal law to investigational use only.

About Theradaptive

Theradaptive is a privately held, clinical-stage biologics company developing protein therapeutics for spine, orthopedics, dental, and soft tissue repair and targeted therapeutics in diverse areas such as immuno-oncology. The company leverages its therapeutic delivery platform to deliver recombinant biologics to targeted areas in the body with high precision and persistence to address unmet medical needs. For more information about Theradaptive and its clinical development program, visit www.theradaptive.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Investors: Chris Slavinsky, chris.slavinsky@theradaptive.com



Media: Serena Santiago, serena.santiago@theradaptive.com

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SOURCE Theradaptive