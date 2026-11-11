Tempus to Present Six Abstracts Accepted at the 2026 Connective Tissue Oncology Society Annual Meeting

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM) today announced that six abstracts (including three oral presentations) will be presented at the 2026 Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) Annual Meeting taking place November 18–21 in Seoul. At this year’s meeting, Tempus will present clinical research on rare mesenchymal tumors, highlighting how advances in molecular diagnosis and classification are unlocking new treatment options.

This research leverages Tempus’ expansive, de-identified multimodal library, which includes a cohort of 45,085 real-world patients across 615 rare and ultra-rare cancer types. Within this comprehensive repository, sarcomas are among the most well-represented cancer types. This deep data foundation directly enabled the clinical findings being presented at CTOS, demonstrating the power of comprehensive multimodal profiling—including DNA matched tumor/normal sequencing, whole transcriptomic analysis, and digital pathology informatics—to reveal actionable insights.

“In rare diseases, such as sarcoma, small patient datasets make uncovering insights exceptionally challenging, which is where Tempus’ robust dataset brings critical value," said Ezra Cohen M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Oncology at Tempus. “Importantly, Tempus is dedicated through its Orphan Disease Program to providing solutions to the inherent barriers in rare cancers, and to helping physicians develop and tailor therapies more precisely.”

Oral Presentations

Thursday, November 19, 2026 | 2:15 PM – 3:15 PM KST

Melanoma-Associated Antigen A4 (MAGE-A4) mRNA Expression and Tumor Immune Micro-Environment (TIME) as Biomarkers in Sarcoma: A Real-World Clinicogenomic Study

Friday, November 20, 2026 | 4:15 PM – 5:15 PM KST

Distinct DNA Damage Response (DDR) Transcriptional Signature is Enriched in a Subset of SDH-Deficient GIST: Implications for Temozolomide Sensitivity

Transcriptomic Subtyping of 1,490 GIST Patients Identifies Prognostic Risk Groups Superior to Clinical and Molecular Variables

Poster Presentations

Transcriptional Programs Associated with Response to Pazopanib in Metastatic Bone and Soft Tissue Sarcoma

Molecular and Genomic Characteristics of Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumor

Improving Germline Variant Detection in Sarcoma via Matched Tumor/Normal Sequencing: A Real-World Analysis of 9,025 Patients

About Tempus AI

Tempus is a technology company making precision medicine a reality through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of de-identified multimodal data and an intelligent operating system that makes that data accessible and actionable, Tempus connects AI, diagnostics and clinical workflows to deliver more personalized patient care and accelerate the discovery, development and delivery of better medicines. By continuously transforming data into insights, Tempus is building a learning healthcare ecosystem in which every patient can benefit from the treatment and experiences of those who came before.

For more information, visit tempus.com and follow Tempus on LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Tempus and Tempus’ industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the quality of Tempus’ research and publications; the contributions of Tempus’ research and findings to the larger scientific community and the use of Tempus’ products and services to advance clinical care for patients. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “going to,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Tempus cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Tempus has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect Tempus’ business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: Tempus’ financial performance; the ability to attract and retain customers and partners; managing Tempus’ growth and future expenses; competition and new market entrants; compliance with new laws, regulations and executive actions, including any evolving regulations in the artificial intelligence space; the ability to maintain, protect and enhance Tempus’ intellectual property; the ability to attract and retain qualified team members and key personnel; the ability to repay or refinance outstanding debt, or to access additional financing; future acquisitions, divestitures or investments; the potential adverse impact of climate change, natural disasters, health epidemics, macroeconomic conditions, and war or other armed conflict, as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Tempus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 24, 2026, as well as in other filings Tempus may make with the SEC in the future. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Tempus believes to be reasonable as of this date. Tempus undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Tempus Communications

media@tempus.com