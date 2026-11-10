TECregen Strengthens Management Team and Board to Advance Thymus Regeneration and Lead Program TEC001

Elisabeth Svanberg, MD, PhD, appointed Chief Medical Officer, adding extensive global clinical-development and regulatory expertise

Thomas Hanke, PhD, joins the Board, bringing more than 30 years of immunology, drug-discovery, and R&D experience

Appointments strengthen TECregen as it advances TEC001 toward clinical development





BASEL, Switzerland, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TECregen, a biotechnology company pioneering thymus regeneration to restore immune function, today announced the appointment of Elisabeth Svanberg, MD, PhD, as Chief Medical Officer and Thomas Hanke, PhD, to its Board of Directors. Dr. Hanke succeeds Martin Raditsch, PhD, as CARMA FUND’s representative on the Board.

The appointments strengthen the company as it advances TEC001, its lead program designed to rebuild thymic function and increase the production of new naïve T cells. TEC001 is initially being developed in uremia-associated immunodeficiency (UAI). UAI occurs in patients with advanced chronic kidney disease, including those on dialysis. As kidney function declines, waste products accumulate in the blood, which is associated with progressive thymic atrophy and, consequently, a decline in the production of new naïve T cells. This can weaken the body’s ability to defend effectively against infections and other immune challenges. There is a significant unmet need with no approved therapies that pharmacologically regenerate the thymus and increase the output of naïve T-lymphocytes. TECregen’s strategy is to establish clinical proof of concept for the broader thymus-regeneration platform.

“Elisabeth joins TECregen at an important stage for the company as we prepare to take TEC001 through the next stage of preclinical development,” said Dr. Klaas P. Zuideveld, Chief Executive Officer of TECregen. “She brings first-hand experience of advancing innovative therapies through clinical development, as well as extensive experience working with regulators in the U.S. and Europe. Her expertise will be invaluable as we translate TECregen’s compelling scientific rationale into a clinical development program. We are also very pleased to welcome Thomas to the Board. His deep expertise in immunology, drug discovery and the translation of early-stage science will add important perspective as we move TEC001 toward the clinic. On behalf of the company and the Board, I would also like to thank Martin for his valuable contribution and support during his tenure.”

Dr. Svanberg is an accomplished physician and biotechnology executive with more than 25 years of international experience in drug development, clinical strategy, and medical leadership. She has held global leadership positions at Janssen Pharmaceuticals (Johnson & Johnson), Bristol Myers Squibb, and Merck Serono, where she led clinical development programs, medical affairs activities for product launches, and interactions with health authorities in the U.S., Europe, and other major markets. She later served as Chief Development Officer at Ixaltis and Chief Medical Officer at Kuste Biopharma. She also has extensive life sciences board experience, including roles at Medincell, LEO Pharma, and Galapagos, and as Chair of EPICS Therapeutics. A board-certified surgeon and Associate Professor of Surgery, she holds an MD and a PhD from the University of Gothenburg, Sweden.

Dr. Elisabeth Svanberg, newly appointed Chief Medical Officer at TECregen, commented: “TECregen is tackling a significant unmet medical need by addressing the progressive loss of thymic function, the resulting reduction in the production of new naïve T cells and susceptibility to infection. The team has built a clear scientific case for TEC001 and generated encouraging early data. I look forward to working to prepare the program for IND-enabling development.”

Dr. Hanke is a Venture Partner at CARMA FUND. An immunobiologist and drug discovery expert, he brings more than 30 years of early-stage R&D experience across academia, biotech, and pharma. As Executive Vice President and Head of Academic Partnerships at Evotec, he built a global portfolio of academic alliances, pre-seed accelerators, and equity investments, having previously led Evotec’s discovery portfolio in inflammation and immuno-oncology. Before Evotec, he was Sourcing Director at Novo Nordisk, focused on autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Over his career, Thomas has co-initiated more than 160 drug discovery projects and 100 collaborations, partnerships, and investments, and has served on the boards of Tubulis and Dark Blue Therapeutics.

Dr. Thomas Hanke, newly appointed Board Member at TECregen, remarked: “TECregen builds on a strong scientific rationale, a focused lead program and an experienced team with deep expertise in thymus biology and protein engineering. Its work on thymus regeneration could open a new way to improve immune function in people whose immune systems have been impaired by disease or treatment. I look forward to working with Klaas, Elisabeth, the scientific team, and the Board as TECregen advances TEC001.”

TECregen has selected TEC001 as its lead program for UAI, supported by preclinical studies showing dose-dependent increased thymic cellularity and naïve T-cell production. TEC001 is an engineered version of keratinocyte growth factor (KGF or FGF7), a natural protein involved in thymus repair, designed to remain in the body longer and reach the thymus more directly than unmodified KGF. While UAI provides the initial clinical proof-of-concept setting, TECregen is also evaluating the broader potential of thymus regeneration in other conditions associated with impaired immune function.

Contact for media enquiries:

TECregen

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tecregen@optimumcomms.com

About TECregen

TECregen is pioneering thymus regeneration to restore immune function in conditions driven by impaired T-cell responses. Its approach focuses on revitalizing and expanding thymic epithelial cells (TECs), the cells that support the production and selection of new T cells, with the goal of delivering durable improvements in immune function. The company combines expertise in thymus biology, human thymic organoid systems, cytokine and protein engineering, translational immunology, and drug development. This scientific foundation supports a pipeline of differentiated thymopoietic biologics designed to address immune frailty. Beyond its lead UAI program, TECregen is evaluating the platform’s potential in immune recovery following hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), restoration of central immune tolerance and cancer immune surveillance.

TECregen has selected TEC001 as its lead program for uremia-associated immunodeficiency (UAI) and is preparing the program for IND-enabling development. TEC001 is an engineered version of KGF (FGF7), a natural protein involved in thymus repair, designed for extended exposure and more direct delivery to the thymus. For further information, please visit https://www.tecregen.com/