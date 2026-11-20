BOSTON, Mass., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ: LAB) (“Standard BioTools” or the “Company”) today announced that, at its Special Meeting of Stockholders held earlier today, stockholders approved all proposals related to the Company’s previously announced merger with Treeline Biosciences, Inc. (“Treeline”) and the sale of its Mass Cytometry business to Element Biosystems, LLC, an acquisition vehicle formed by GMT Venture Partners, LLC.

“We are pleased with the outcome of today’s vote and thank our stockholders for their support of these transactions,” said Michael Egholm, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Standard BioTools. “These approvals represent an important step toward completing our planned merger with Treeline and positioning our Mass Cytometry business for continued success under new ownership. We look forward to completing both transactions.”

The merger with Treeline is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to the satisfaction of remaining customary closing conditions. The sale of the Mass Cytometry business is expected to close substantially concurrently with the Treeline merger.

About Standard BioTools Inc.

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ: LAB) is committed to setting the new standard in the life science tools industry through strategic consolidation, best-in-class operations and a world-class management team. The Company's established portfolio includes essential, standardized next-generation solutions designed to help biomedical researchers develop better therapeutics faster. Learn more at standardbio.com or connect with us on X, Facebook®, LinkedIn and YouTube™.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the merger and the sale of the Mass Cytometry business. The words “will,” “toward,” “look forward,” “planned,” “position,” “expected,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: (i) risks associated with the possible failure to satisfy the conditions to the closing or consummation of the merger and the sale of the Mass Cytometry business; (ii) risks associated with the uncertainty as to the timing of the consummation of the merger and the sale of the Mass Cytometry business and the ability of each of Standard BioTools and Treeline to consummate the transactions contemplated by the merger agreement; (iii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance or condition that could give rise to the termination of the merger and the sale of the Mass Cytometry business prior to the closing or consummation of each; (iv) risks associated with the possible failure to realize certain anticipated benefits of the merger and the sale of the Mass Cytometry business, including with respect to future financial and operating results; (v) the effect of the completion of the merger and the sale of the Mass Cytometry business on the combined company’s business relationships, operating results and business generally; and (vi) the risk that the parties may assume unexpected liabilities and expenses as a result of the merger and the sale of the Mass Cytometry business. For information regarding other related risks, see the “Risk Factors” section of Standard BioTools’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 16, 2026, Standard BioTools’ subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Standard BioTools’ Form S-4 Registration Statement relating to the merger with Treeline and Standard BioTools’ other filings with the SEC. Should any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could differ materially from expectations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Standard BioTools does not assume any obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

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