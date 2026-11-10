Soleo Health Selected as a Specialty Pharmacy Partner for Pasatru™, a New Treatment in Adults with Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva

FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleo Health, an innovative leader and national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services, announced today that it was selected as a specialty pharmacy partner for Pasatru™ (garetosmab-grts), Regeneron’s FDA-approved product to reduce formation of new heterotopic ossification (HO) lesions and clinician-assessed flare-ups in adults with fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP), an ultra-rare genetic disorder. Approved August 19, 2026, Pasatru™ is the first and only treatment to demonstrate a reduction in both new HO lesions and clinician-assessed flare-ups in adults with FOP.

Soleo Health will assist eligible patients gain access to Pasatru™ by working with providers, patient assistance programs, and with infusion support. Through its experienced Soleo-employed nurses and clinical support team, the Company will leverage its ultra-rare disease expertise to help streamline coordination of therapy.

“The addition of Pasatru™ to SoleoRare®, our Rare Disease Specialty Pharmacy, underscores our commitment to bringing specialized care to the FOP community,” said Drew Walk, chief executive officer of Soleo Health. “We are pleased to be one of two select partners working with Regeneron to support the availability of this novel treatment and apply our rare disease expertise to help patients receive exceptional care.”

About Soleo Health

Frisco, Texas-based Soleo Health is a leading, independent national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services and infusion therapy administered in the home or at alternate sites of care. Soleo Health’s interdisciplinary team comprises highly experienced clinical pharmacists, registered nurses, reimbursement specialists and patient care ambassadors collaborating with its referring partners.

The Company optimizes patient care solutions and delivers comprehensive services, leading to quantifiable clinical and economic value, resulting in positive patient experiences. Soleo Health has 30 pharmacy locations with national nursing coverage and pharmacy licensure in 50 states. It is accredited by URAC for Specialty Pharmacy, ACHC for Specialty Pharmacy, with a Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs, Ambulatory Infusion Centers, Home Infusion Therapy, and Infusion Pharmacy, and the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy. Additionally, the Company operates more than 40 infusion suites and centers throughout the United States.

Visit www.soleohealth.com or connect with Soleo Health on LinkedIn, Facebook and X for more information.

CONTACT: Contact Information: 833.234.1010