Simtra BioPharma Solutions Celebrates Opening of $250+ Million Bloomington Manufacturing Expansion

New Building H marks major milestone in company's global growth strategy to expand sterile injectable manufacturing capacity and capabilities

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simtra BioPharma Solutions, a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused exclusively on sterile injectables, today celebrated the opening of Building H, a more than $250 million expansion of its Bloomington manufacturing campus. The investment adds significant new capacity as Simtra expands its global network to support growing and evolving customer needs.

Company leaders and employees were joined by Indiana Governor Mike Braun, Bloomington Mayor Kerry Thomson, government and economic development officials, community leaders and other guests to mark the milestone. Governor Braun and Mayor Thomson delivered remarks as part of the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The 153,000-square-foot Building H adds new prefilled syringe, vial and lyophilization capabilities, expanding Simtra's ability to support a broad range of sterile injectable products.

"Building H represents much more than additional manufacturing capacity. It is an important milestone in the growth strategy we are executing across Simtra," said Franco Negron, Chief Executive Officer of Simtra BioPharma Solutions. "We are investing in the capacity, technology and infrastructure our customers need to develop and manufacture increasingly complex sterile injectable medicines. With major investments in Bloomington and Halle, we are strengthening our global manufacturing network so we can grow alongside our customers and fulfill our purpose of bringing vital injectables to their patients worldwide."

Building H is part of Simtra's broader global growth strategy, which includes more than $125 million invested in expanded manufacturing capacity in Halle, Germany, and an initial investment of more than $150 million at its Bloomington Park Campus. Across its U.S. and European network, Simtra plans to grow from 11 filling lines to 18 by 2027 to support growing customer demand.

"Our customers are planning years ahead, and they need manufacturing partners that can do the same," said Ray Guidotti, Chief Operating Officer, Simtra BioPharma Solutions. "Building H gives us significant new capacity in Bloomington today to go along with our expansion in Halle, while investment in our new Park campus creates additional options for the future. Together, these investments give customers greater flexibility in where and how they manufacture and provide a foundation that can scale as their programs grow."

The Building H expansion is also expected to create hundreds of high-quality jobs in Bloomington, reinforcing Simtra's continued investment in the community.

"Opening Building H is an important achievement for our Bloomington team and for everyone who has helped bring this expansion from concept to reality," said Pat Adams, Vice President, Expansion Operations. "The facility combines advanced manufacturing technology with robust infrastructure to support the consistent, reliable supply of vital injectable products to our customers and their patients. It also creates a strong foundation for the continued growth of our Bloomington operations."

About Simtra BioPharma Solutions



Simtra BioPharma Solutions is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused exclusively on sterile injectables. With more than 65 years of manufacturing expertise, Simtra combines deep technical know-how and global reach to help pharma and biotech innovators bring complex medicines to patients. Simtra operates facilities in Bloomington, Indiana, and Halle/Westfalen, Germany.

For more information, visit www.simtra.com.

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SOURCE Simtra BioPharma Solutions