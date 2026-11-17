Shares expected to begin trading on split-adjusted basis on November 19, 2026

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senti Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNTI) (“Senti Bio”), a biotechnology company developing next-generation cell and gene therapies using its proprietary Gene Circuit platform, today announced that its Board of Directors has determined to effect a one-for-thirty-three (1-for-33) reverse stock split of Senti Bio’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”).

The reverse stock split will take effect at 5:00 p.m. EDT on November 18, 2026, and Senti Bio’s common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on The Nasdaq Capital Market as of the opening of trading on November 19, 2026. The CUSIP number of 816944201 will be assigned to Senti Bio’s common stock when the reverse stock split becomes effective.

When the reverse stock split becomes effective, every thirty-three (33) of Senti Bio’s issued shares of common stock will be combined into one issued share of common stock, without any change to the par value per share. This will reduce the number of outstanding shares of common stock from approximately 85,706,263 million shares to approximately 2,597,160 million shares.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split. Stockholders who otherwise would be entitled to receive a fractional share of Common Stock will have such fractional share rounded up to the nearest whole share.

Stockholders with shares held in book-entry form or through a bank, broker, or other nominee are not required to take any action and will see the consequence of the reverse stock split reflected in their accounts on or after November 19, 2026. Such beneficial holders may contact their bank, broker, or nominee for more information.

The reverse stock split ratio approved by the Board of Directors is within the previously disclosed range of ratios for a reverse stock split authorized by the stockholders of Senti Bio at the 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Senti Bio.

As previously announced, on August 27, 2026, the Listing Qualifications Staff (the “Staff”) of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notified Senti Bio that the bid price for Senti Bio’s common stock had closed below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days and, as a result, Senti Bio no longer satisfied Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1), the minimum bid price requirement applicable to The Nasdaq Global Market issuers. Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), Senti Bio was afforded an initial 180-calendar day grace period, through February 23, 2027, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. To regain compliance with such minimum price requirement, Senti Bio must evidence a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for its common stock for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days. In addition, effective January 2026, Nasdaq amended its minimum bid requirements to provide that if a company’s common stock trades at or below $0.10 for ten consecutive trading days, Nasdaq will immediately issue a delisting determination and the company’s common stock will be suspended from trading immediately. Unlike typical delisting determinations, a company’s request for a hearings panel review will not automatically stay the trading suspension. Senti Bio believes that the reverse stock split will increase the market price for its common stock and cure these deficiencies.

About Senti Bio

Senti Bio is a biotechnology company developing a new generation of cell and gene therapies for patients living with incurable diseases. To achieve this, Senti Bio is leveraging a synthetic biology platform called Gene Circuits to create therapies with enhanced precision and control. These Gene Circuits are designed to precisely kill cancer cells, spare healthy cells, increase specificity to target cells and control the expression of drugs even after administration. Senti Bio’s wholly-owned pipeline utilizes off-the-shelf chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells, outfitted with Gene Circuits, to target challenging liquid and solid tumor indications. Senti Bio has also preclinically demonstrated the potential breadth Gene Circuits in other modalities, diseases outside of oncology, and continues to advance these capabilities through partnerships with Spark Therapeutics and BlueRock Therapeutics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended including statements with respect to Senti Bio’s ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing standards and remain listed on Nasdaq or any other major stock exchange and other statements that are forward looking. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “could,” “predict,” “continue,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “future,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “target” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations of Senti Bio’s management and assumptions, whether or not identified in this document, and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the expected timing and effectiveness of the reverse stock split and authorized share reduction; the anticipated trading price of Senti Bio’s common stock following the reverse stock split; and the anticipated impact of the reverse stock split on Senti Bio’s ability to regain and maintain compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Senti Bio’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 27, 2026, Senti Bio’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on May 14, 2026, Senti Bio’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on August 14, 2026, and other documents filed by Senti Bio from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements in this document. There may be additional risks that Senti Bio does not presently know, or that Senti Bio currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements in this document. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Senti Bio anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause Senti Bio’s assessments to change. Except as required by law, Senti Bio assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Availability of Other Information About Senti Biosciences Holdings, Inc.

For more information, please visit the Senti Bio website at https://www.sentibio.com or follow Senti Bio on X (@SentiBio) and LinkedIn (Senti Biosciences). Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our company website (www.sentibio.com), including, but not limited to, company disclosures, investor presentations and FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference call transcripts and webcast transcripts, as well as on Twitter and LinkedIn. The information that we post on our website or on X or LinkedIn could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media and others interested to review the information that we post there on a regular basis. The contents of our website or social media shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Senti Bio Contacts

Investors: investors@sentibio.com

Media: media@sentibio.com