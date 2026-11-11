Science 37 Named a BioSpace 2027 Best Place to Work

Recognition celebrates the people behind its Direct-to-Patient Site model, the innovative, radically transparent culture, and the company's commitment to clinical quality

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37 , a nationwide direct-to-patient clinical research site, today announced that it has been named a BioSpace 2027 Best Place to Work, an honor shaped by the voices of its own employees. The recognition reflects the people who have built an innovative, radically transparent culture and used it to reimagine how site conduct and clinical research are delivered, all while maintaining rigorous standards of quality.

Delivering on Science 37's mission to expand access to clinical research takes a special kind of team. Bringing clinical trials directly into patients' homes calls on employees to challenge conventional thinking, raise problems openly, and collaborate across disciplines to develop new solutions. Transparency, accountability, compassion, and a commitment to failing forward guide how Science 37 teams work, innovate, and continuously improve.

Science 37 employees apply these same principles to their own workplace and to the sponsor relationships they build. Initiatives such as employee-led Show & Tell sessions, collaborative performance development, and formal upward feedback give every team member a voice in how Science 37 grows. This commitment to transparency, growth, and shared purpose is reflected in a 97.9% year-to-date employee retention rate.

The results of that work show up in the company's clinical quality. Science 37 teams have supported multiple FDA inspections tied to regulatory approvals, receiving No Action Indicated (NAI) classifications with zero Form FDA 483 observations. Together, they have supported more than 200 clinical trials, achieving approximately 86% study completion rates and contributing an average of 20–30% of total study enrollment as a single site.

"Building a Direct-to-Patient Site and clinical research starts with people. Whether it is our employees, patients, or the sponsors we serve, everyone is a stakeholder in challenging conventional thinking," said Tyler Van Horn, CEO of Science 37. "That kind of innovation requires radical transparency, a willingness to question how things are done today, and accountability to each other for continuous improvement. I'm especially proud that we've paired this innovative approach with the clinical quality demonstrated through our regulatory track record. This recognition belongs to the employees who make it possible every day."

BioSpace's Best Places to Work recognition is based on feedback from thousands of life sciences professionals, evaluating employers across attributes including innovation, leadership, culture, career growth, and workplace flexibility.

About Best Places to Work

BioSpace's Best Places to Work recognizes leading life sciences employers based on votes and ratings from industry professionals. For the 2027 recognition, more than 8,000 professionals participated, providing over 2,300 open-ended comments and evaluating organizations across key workplace attributes.

About BioSpace

BioSpace is the hub for life science news and jobs. We provide essential insights, opportunities and tools to connect innovative organizations and talented professionals who advance health and quality of life across the globe. Learn more and subscribe at www.biospace.com .

About Science 37

Science 37 is a modern clinical research site that delivers trials directly to patients’ homes. With nationwide reach and medical licensure across all 50 states, its Direct-to-Patient Site enables sponsors to expand access, improve retention, and enroll more representative patient populations compared to relying solely on a traditional site-based approach.

Science 37 operates under a single Form FDA 1572 and a central IRB, supported by centralized medical oversight, research-grade nursing, and specialized direct-to-patient clinical operations.

The company has successfully completed multiple FDA inspections resulting in FDA approvals, achieving No Action Indicated (NAI) classifications with zero Form 483 observations.

With more than a decade of experience, Science 37 has supported over 200 clinical trials across Phases I–IV and observational studies. Its model consistently delivers strong performance, including approximately 86% completion rates and contributing an average of 20–30% of total study enrollment as a single site. These outcomes have been validated by the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development (Tufts CSDD).

To learn more, visit www.science37.com or email science37@science37.com .

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