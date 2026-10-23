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Science 37, Inc

NEWS
Deals
10 of the Hottest Life Sciences SPAC Merger Announcements So Far This Year
Many mergers took place in 2021. Here’s a look at some of the hottest life sciences SPAC merger announcements so far in 2021. Many mergers took place in 2021,
November 8, 2021
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5 min read
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Ellen Camacho
Deals
Money on the Move: May 5 - 11
Catch up on the investment news quickly with BioSpace’s brief overview of the biotech companies hitting the Nasdaq and raking in fresh cash the past week.
May 12, 2021
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7 min read
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Kate Goodwin
Business
Science 37 Jumps Onto SPAC Wagon With Billion-Dollar Deal
Boosted by increased clinical research business in 2020, Science 37 is planning a SPAC merger that will land itself on the Nasdaq and a company value of more than $1 billion and $280 million in gross proceeds.
May 7, 2021
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2 min read
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Alex Keown
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Sept. 4
Biopharma and life science companies from across the globe strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
September 3, 2020
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9 min read
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Alex Keown
Drug Development
Biopharma Update on the Novel Coronavirus: April 21
Please check out the biopharma industry coronavirus (COVID-19) stories that are trending for April 21, 2020.
April 21, 2020
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6 min read
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BioSpace Editorial Staff
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Dec. 20
Pharma, biotech and life sciences organizations strengthen their leadership teams and boards.
December 19, 2019
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5 min read
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Alex Keown
Drug Development
CNS Summit: Discussions on Virtual and Hybrid Clinical Trials
Jonathan Cotliar, chief medical officer of Science 37, a leader in virtual clinical trials, took time to speak with BioSpace about virtual and hybrid clinical trials, the CNS Summit and Science 37.
November 12, 2019
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5 min read
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Mark Terry
Virtual clinical trials will become reality soon.
Drug Development
What Are Virtual Clinical Trials? An Interview with Science 37’s Jonathan Cotliar
The beginning of virtual clinical trials is going to be a game-changer. Why they are going to be game-changer? What changes will occur? Know it all here.
July 14, 2019
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6 min read
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Mark Terry
Pharm Country
Technology Is Revolutionizing Clinical Trials: Here’s How
Technology has had a massive impact on basically every area of life. One very important part of medical research that technology has been having a noticeable impact on is clinical trials.
October 2, 2018
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4 min read
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Sasha Mortimer
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Science 37 and Tufts CSDD Publish Landmark Study on Direct-to-Patient Clinical Trial Site Performance, Outperforming Industry Benchmarks
May 19, 2026
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5 min read
Press Releases
Science 37 Launches Dedicated Pediatrics Department to Expand Access to Specialized Clinical Research for Children and Families
March 17, 2026
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2 min read
Press Releases
Science 37 Appoints Kelly Johnston McKee as VP of Strategy & Transformation
January 28, 2026
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2 min read
Press Releases
Science 37 Receives 2025 Clinical Trials Arena Site Innovation Award for R&D Leadership
December 3, 2025
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2 min read
Press Releases
Science 37 Completes Third FDA Inspection, Validating Quality of its Direct-to-Patient Site in Pivotal Phase 3 Rare Disease Trial
October 9, 2025
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2 min read
Press Releases
Science 37 and Catalent Announce Partnership Enabling Universal Access to Clinical Research
September 5, 2025
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3 min read
Press Releases
Science 37 Appoints Tyler Van Horn as CEO to Lead Next Era of Patient-Access Innovation
January 14, 2025
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2 min read
Press Releases
Science 37 Nearly Doubles U.S. Enrollment for GSK Phase 3 Rare Disease Trial
November 21, 2024
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3 min read
Press Releases
Science 37 Earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2024 Global Company of the Year Award for Decentralized Clinical Trials
September 16, 2024
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2 min read
Press Releases
Science 37 Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Research Triangle Park, NC
August 6, 2024
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1 min read
JOBS