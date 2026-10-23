Science 37, Inc
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Many mergers took place in 2021. Here’s a look at some of the hottest life sciences SPAC merger announcements so far in 2021. Many mergers took place in 2021,
Catch up on the investment news quickly with BioSpace’s brief overview of the biotech companies hitting the Nasdaq and raking in fresh cash the past week.
Boosted by increased clinical research business in 2020, Science 37 is planning a SPAC merger that will land itself on the Nasdaq and a company value of more than $1 billion and $280 million in gross proceeds.
Biopharma and life science companies from across the globe strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
Please check out the biopharma industry coronavirus (COVID-19) stories that are trending for April 21, 2020.
Pharma, biotech and life sciences organizations strengthen their leadership teams and boards.
Jonathan Cotliar, chief medical officer of Science 37, a leader in virtual clinical trials, took time to speak with BioSpace about virtual and hybrid clinical trials, the CNS Summit and Science 37.
The beginning of virtual clinical trials is going to be a game-changer. Why they are going to be game-changer? What changes will occur? Know it all here.
Technology has had a massive impact on basically every area of life. One very important part of medical research that technology has been having a noticeable impact on is clinical trials.
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