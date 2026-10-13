Savara to Present New Analysis from the IMPALA Clinical Trial and Deliver Encore Presentation of Long-Term Data on Molgramostim in Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (aPAP) at CHEST 2026

-- Company to Host Learning Theatre on aPAP with Renowned Key Opinion Leader Along with Members of the Patient Community --

YARDLEY, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases, today announced the acceptance of an encore oral presentation on data from the Phase 3 IMPALA-2 clinical trial and a poster presentation on data from the Phase 2/3 IMPALA clinical trial at CHEST 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona, October 18–21.

Oral Presentation

Title: Long-Term Efficacy and Safety of Molgramostim in Patients with Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (aPAP): Results From the IMPALA-2 Trial Open-Label Treatment Period

Session ID: 4175, ILD Treatment Updates

Date/Time: Tuesday, October 20, 2026, 1:45 – 2:30 PM MST

Location: Phoenix Convention Center, Arizona (Exhibit Hall Rapid Fire Area 2D)

Presenter: Bruce C. Trapnell, M.D., Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, Cincinnati, OH, U.S.

Poster Presentation

Title: Molgramostim Treatment Effects in Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis Patients with Mild Diffusion Impairment

Poster Number: 4315

Session: Diffuse Lung Disease Scientific Abstract Posters: Idiopathic ILD, Orphan Lung Disease, Sarcoidosis

Date/Time: Wednesday, October 21, 2026, 10:20 – 11:05 AM MST

Location: Phoenix Convention Center, Arizona (Exhibit Hall – Poster Area 3)

Presenter: Bruce C. Trapnell, M.D., Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, Cincinnati, OH, U.S.

Learning Theatre

Title: Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (aPAP): Understanding the Disease and Patient Experience

Date/Time: Tuesday, October 20, 2026, 12:30 – 1:15 PM MST

Location: Phoenix Convention Center, Learning Theatre 4

Speakers: Bruce C. Trapnell, M.D., Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, Cincinnati, OH, U.S.; Eric and Karli, patients living with aPAP

About Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (aPAP)

Autoimmune PAP is a rare lung disease characterized by the abnormal build-up of surfactant in the alveoli. Surfactant consists of proteins and lipids and is an important physiological substance that lines the alveoli to prevent them from collapsing. In a healthy lung, excess surfactant is cleared and digested by immune cells called alveolar macrophages. Alveolar macrophages need to be stimulated by granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) to function properly in clearing surfactant, but in aPAP, GM-CSF is neutralized by antibodies against GM-CSF, rendering macrophages unable to adequately clear surfactant. As a result, an excess of surfactant accumulates in the alveoli, causing impaired gas transfer, resulting in clinical symptoms of shortness of breath, often with cough and frequent fatigue. Patients may also experience episodes of fever, chest pain, or coughing up blood, especially if secondary lung infection develops. In the long term, the disease can lead to serious complications, including lung fibrosis and the need for a lung transplant.

About Savara

Savara is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases. Our lead program, molgramostim inhalation solution (molgramostim), is a recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP). Molgramostim is delivered via a proprietary investigational eFlow® Nebulizer System (PARI Pharma GmbH) specifically developed for inhalation of molgramostim. Our management team has significant experience in rare respiratory diseases and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, and effectively advancing product candidates to approval and commercialization. More information can be found at www.savarapharma.com and LinkedIn.

Media and Investor Contact:

Savara Inc.

Temre Johnson, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs

ir@savarapharma.com