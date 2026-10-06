RQ Bio Appoints Gavin Koh as Chief Medical Officer and Strengthens Leadership to Advance RQB01

Gavin Koh Chief Medical Officer of RQ Bio

Dr Koh brings extensive infectious disease and clinical development expertise as RQ Bio prepares to advance RQB01 into the clinic

Senior appointments across CMC, clinical operations and programme management further strengthen development capabilities following RQ Bio’s $115 million Series A financing

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 6, 2026 – RQ Bio, a private biotechnology company developing long-acting antibody therapeutics for the prevention of influenza in high-risk and immunocompromised populations, announces the appointment of Gavin Koh, Ph.D., F.R.C.P, as Chief Medical Officer.

Dr Koh brings 20 years of pharmaceutical industry drug development and infectious diseases experience. Prior to joining RQ Bio, he held senior roles at AstraZeneca and GSK, leading programmes from discovery to registration and launch, including Evusheld during the COVID-19 pandemic. He trained in medicine at the University of Cambridge, gained his Ph.D. at the Universities of Cambridge and Oxford, and is an Honorary Consultant in Infectious Diseases within the UK’s National Health Service (NHS).

“Gavin brings deep infectious disease expertise and a strong track record of advancing preventative medicines through clinical development,” said Mike Westby, Chief Executive Officer of RQ Bio. “Following our Series A financing, our focus is on executing the clinical development of RQB01. Gavin’s appointment, alongside the senior development team we have built across CMC, clinical operations and programme management, gives us the experience and capabilities to deliver that next phase.”

Dr Koh added: “RQ Bio has built a highly differentiated approach to protecting people who remain vulnerable to influenza, including those whose immune systems do not generate sufficient protection from vaccination alone. RQB01 promises to provide broad and durable protection across an entire influenza season with a single administration. I am delighted to join the Company at this important stage as we prepare to advance RQB01 into clinical development.”

RQ Bio has further strengthened its development organisation with the appointments of Debra Nevin, Ph.D., as Vice President, Head of CMC; Brad Norton as Vice President, Head of Clinical Operations; and Vicky Wheeler as Senior Director, Head of Programme Management.

Dr Nevin brings 30 years’ experience in monoclonal antibody development spanning process and analytical development, GMP manufacturing, technology transfer and regulatory submissions, including CTAs and INDs. She leads manufacturing development and CMC strategy across RQ Bio’s biologics portfolio.

Brad Norton previously served as Vice President, Clinical Operations at Gylden Pharma and held senior roles at AstraZeneca, including as clinical operations lead for the late-stage Vaxzevria programme and on the clinical development of monoclonal antibodies targeting infectious diseases.

Vicky Wheeler was previously Head of Programme Management at Barinthus Biotherapeutics, where she led multidisciplinary programmes spanning IND-enabling preclinical and clinical development across infectious diseases, oncology and coeliac disease.

The appointments follow RQ Bio’s $115 million (£85.5 million) Series A financing, announced in June 2026, which is supporting the clinical development of RQB01. Currently in IND-enabling studies, RQB01 is a long-acting antibody product designed to provide potent and broad protection against influenza through a differentiated dual mechanism of action targeting conserved epitopes resilient to seasonal variation. RQB01 is intended to provide protection across an entire influenza season with a single administration for vulnerable patient populations.

About RQ Bio

RQ Bio is a UK-based biotechnology company developing long-acting monoclonal antibodies against seasonal influenza with the goal of providing immediate, powerful, and long-lasting protection against severe viral disease in immunocompromised and high-risk subjects. The Company is advancing its lead product RQB01, a long-acting, potent and broadly protective antibody product, through IND-enabling studies.

Founded in 2021, RQ Bio has a highly experienced team with proven success in developing long-acting antibodies against viral targets. RQ Bio is backed by a strong syndicate of investors – Frazier Life Sciences, EQT Life Sciences, Forbion, Monograph, Wellington Management, and LifeArc Ventures as well as Oxford Science Enterprises and the University of Oxford.

ENDS

Media Contacts

Frazer Hall, Sandi Greenwood

MEDiSTRAVA

rqbio@medistrava.com

Mike Westby, CEO

RQ Bio

media@rqbiotechnology.com

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