Roche Diagnostics delivers laboratory equipment to support Ebola testing in DRC

Roche Diagnostics has provided two molecular testing instruments to Institut National de Santé Publique (INSP) to support Ebola testing capacity in the DRC.

Roche will preconfigure the instruments and train local laboratory technicians before deploying them to Bunia.

INSP will conduct local validation of the Bundibugyo virus, after which Roche anticipates further tests could be shipped and additional instruments deployed

JOHANNESBURG, Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the outbreak of Ebola disease caused by Bundibugyo virus continues in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), demand for testing is exceeding current available laboratory capacity, and strategic public-private partnerships are powering rapid testing and a more effective disease response. As a result, Roche Diagnostics has committed to reinforcing local laboratory testing capacity and training laboratory staff to boost essential testing capacity.1

Roche Diagnostics has provided two molecular testing instruments to the Institut National de Santé Publique (INSP), which is supporting the DRC's Ministry of Health-led Ebola response. Roche will preconfigure the Light cycler and Magna Pure instruments, and local laboratory technicians will receive training before deploying the equipment to Bunia for validation testing.

"Outbreak response depends on having the right testing capability available where it is needed," said Johan Descombes, General Manager, Francophone West Africa. "By working with the INSP to provide equipment, training and support for local validation, Roche Diagnostics is helping to expand the laboratory capacity available to the dedicated responders in the DRC. At this critical time, local expertise is crucial to fighting the outbreak, and this is an important step forward in expanding testing capacity to help respond to local needs."

The delivery follows Roche's announcement in June that it had developed a Research Use Only molecular PCR test targeting Bundibugyo virus. With the instruments now in the DRC, this partnership aims to build local testing capacity and secure the regulatory validation needed before shipping further tests.

As of 28 September 2026, UN Health Authority data reported 8,067 confirmed cases and 3,901 deaths, putting the case fatality rate at 48.4% across 60 health zones in six provinces. WHO assessed the risk in the DRC as very high and confirmed that the outbreak remains a public health emergency of international concern.

Rapid, reliable laboratory testing is vital to outbreak response, supporting case detection, surveillance, and efforts to interrupt transmission. WHO's temporary recommendations for the DRC emphasise strengthened surveillance, case detection and investigation as part of the ongoing efforts to curb the current outbreak.3

"The delivery of these instruments is an important step, but the work continues," concluded Descombes. "As validation progresses, we are committed to working alongside the INSP and local laboratory teams to understand where further support can make the greatest difference. We aim to contribute to testing capacity that can respond to this outbreak and strengthen preparedness for future outbreaks and pandemics."

Once validation of the Research Use Only tests is complete, Roche anticipates deploying additional instruments and expediting delivery of more tests to support the response.

About Roche

Roche (SIX: RO, ROP; OTCQX: RHHBY) is a healthcare company uniquely placed to prevent, stop and cure diseases by uniting leading science and technology across diagnostics, medicines and digital solutions.

Roche was founded in Basel, Switzerland in 1896 and today is a leading provider of transformative medicines and diagnostics for millions of people in over 150 countries around the world. It is dedicated to tackling healthcare challenges that place the greatest strain on patients, families, communities and healthcare systems. Across its Diagnostics and Pharmaceutical divisions, Roche focuses on areas including oncology, neurology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and immunology with the aim of providing real and positive change for patients, the people they love and the professionals who care for them.

Genentech in the United States is a fully owned subsidiary in the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, a major innovator in the Japanese therapeutic antibody market.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

Bundibugyo virus Research Use Only test is for research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

References

[1] CDC Ebola Outbreak: Current Situation. 07 September 2026: https://www.cdc.gov/ebola/situation-summary/index.html

[2] World Health Organization. Ebola disease caused by Bundibugyo virus – Democratic Republic of the Congo. Disease Outbreak News. 28 August 2026. https://www.who.int/emergencies/disease-outbreak-news/item/2026-DON616

[3] World Health Organization. Second meeting of the IHR Emergency Committee on the epidemic of Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo – Temporary recommendations. 24 August 2026. https://www.who.int/news/item/24-08-2026-second-meeting-of-the-ihr-emergency-committee-on-the-epidemic-of-ebola-bundibugyo-virus-disease-in-the-democratic-republic-of-the-congo-temporary-recommendations

For further information, please contact

Katlego Ledimo, Africa Communications



Phone: +27 726 151 941



e-Mail: katlego.ledimo@roche.com

Kathryn Ager, Diagnostics Global Communications



Phone: +44 77 745 115 046



e-Mail: kathryn.ager@roche.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roche-diagnostics-delivers-laboratory-equipment-to-support-ebola-testing-in-drc-302900520.html

SOURCE Roche