A year-closing conference caps an ISSCA calendar spanning more than a dozen countries across Latin America, the Middle East, South Asia, and beyond.

Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "RMTG") (OTCID:RMTG), a regenerative medicine company operating through its wholly owned subsidiary Global Stem Cells Group, confirms the final event for 2026, ISSCA 129. This is ISSCA division's return to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 4-5 at the Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights, closing ISSCA's international conference calendar for the year.

The Dubai conference caps a 2026 calendar that included ISSCA events across more than a dozen countries - including Paraguay, Pakistan, Portugal, Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Peru, Argentina, Turkey, Mexico, Bolivia, and Colombia - alongside continued growth of its Online Academy and certification programs. ISSCA positioned Dubai as a fitting close given the UAE's role as a regional hub connecting Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African physician communities to its education network.

Founded in 2009, ISSCA has trained more than 12,000 physicians/medical professionals across more than 45 countries to date.

Operational and Strategic Update

David Christensen, Chief Executive Officer and President of Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc., commented: "Closing the year in Dubai lets us look back at a genuinely global conference calendar - Latin America, the Middle East, and everywhere in between. It is also where we start planning next year's expansion."

Management believes that a conference calendar spanning more than a dozen countries in a single year reflects the international reach of ISSCA's physician-education network, and the Company views that network as a foundation for expanding into additional markets. Expansion into new markets involves regulatory, operational, economic and other factors that may affect the timing and results of those efforts.

About Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc.

Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc. (OTCID:RMTG) is a regenerative medicine company operating through Global Stem Cells Group and its subsidiaries, combining physician education, laboratory operations, biologics manufacturing, product commercialization, and digital healthcare technologies across an international network. The Company operates across more than 30 countries. Additional information about the Company's business, operations, and risks is available in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About the International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA)

The International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) is the physician-education division of Global Stem Cells Group. Founded in 2009, ISSCA has trained more than 12,000 physicians across more than 45 countries in regenerative medicine, longevity medicine, and related disciplines through certifications, fellowships, conferences, and online education.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "plan," "forecast," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "should," "believe," "may," "will," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and reflect management's current belief only.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; its liquidity position and need for additional capital; its substantial debt obligations and the risk of acceleration of that indebtedness; its history of operating losses; regulatory developments in the United States, Argentina, and the other jurisdictions in which the Company or its subsidiaries operate; market acceptance, operational execution, and competitive conditions; currency and general economic factors; and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with applicable laws and the requirements of the OTC market. These and other risks are described more fully under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Information on or accessible through the Company's website, including RMTG.com, is not incorporated by reference into, and does not form a part of, this press release or the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which remain the authoritative source of information about the Company. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

###

Contact:

Investor Relations

Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc.

ir@rmtg.com | (800) 956-3935

RMTG.com

SOURCE: Regenerative Medical Technology Group

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire