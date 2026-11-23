Israeli orthopedic surgeons trained to perform GelrinC knee cartilage repair procedures to support commercial rollout in Israel

Israeli knee surgeon sees GelrinC as an attractive option citing its approximately 10-minute, off-the-shelf procedure as easy to incorporate into existing surgical workflow

Regentis Biomaterials Ltd. ("Regentis" or the "Company") (NYSE American:RGNT), a regenerative medicine company focused on innovative tissue repair solutions, today announced a surgical training program in Warsaw, Poland. Regentis is training orthopedic surgeons from Israel in the GelrinC® surgical procedure, to advance the use of the Company's proprietary implant for repairing damaged knee cartilage.

The Warsaw program advances Regentis' commercial strategy by developing the surgical expertise to support the product's commercial introduction as participating Israeli surgeons are starting to perform GelrinC procedures at clinics and hospitals. GelrinC holds an AMAR medical device registration certificate from Israel's Ministry of Health for the same indication approved in Europe and being pursued in the United States. Regentis recently announced an exclusive distribution agreement with AMI Medical Technologies, Israel's leading orthopedics distributor. The Company expects the agreement to begin contributing revenue in 2027.

"Expanding our trained surgeon network is a critical component to advance our commercial strategies," said Ehud Geller, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of Regentis. "We are increasing the number of physicians prepared to perform GelrinC procedures to support our commercialization efforts in Israel. With regulatory approvals secured in Europe and Israel, a distribution partner in place in Israel, and our pivotal U.S. study past 50% enrollment, we are executing on the regulatory, commercial and clinical fronts in parallel."

GelrinC is designed to address a major unmet need in orthopedic medicine: the repair of damaged articular cartilage in the knee. Because cartilage has limited natural healing capacity, injuries can result in persistent pain, impaired mobility and progressive joint deterioration. Existing surgical treatments can involve complex procedures, multiple interventions or the formation of repair tissue that differs from native cartilage.

"Repairing damaged knee cartilage remains a significant challenge in orthopedic surgery, particularly for patients who want to preserve their natural joint and maintain an active lifestyle," said Guy Morag, MD, an orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine and knee surgery in Israel. "One of GelrinC's important advantages is the simplicity of the procedure. The implant can be applied in approximately 10 minutes, making it easy to incorporate into a surgeon's existing workflow. Combined with its off-the-shelf availability and regenerative approach, GelrinC offers an attractive treatment option for focal cartilage injuries without the complexity of harvesting and culturing a patient's cells."

GelrinC offers a differentiated approach. The cell-free, off-the-shelf implant is designed to support the body's natural cartilage regeneration process through a single surgical procedure, without requiring the harvesting or laboratory cultivation of a patient's cells. The Warsaw training program provides participating surgeons with instruction in the GelrinC implantation technique and the clinical considerations involved in treating focal knee cartilage defects.

Regentis' pivotal Phase III trial is intended to support a PMA application to the FDA. The study is designed to enroll 80 patients and evaluate clinical outcomes at 24 months, using historical microfracture data as the control. The Company has achieved over 50% enrollment to date.

About GelrinC®

Regentis' lead product, GelrinC®, is a cell-free, off-the-shelf hydrogel implant having synchronized erosion and resorption for the treatment of painful and debilitating injuries to focal articular knee cartilage. As an innovative regenerative medical product, GelrinC® offers an unprecedented solution that gives surgeons and payers an off-the-shelf, ready to use, simple to perform, reliable, and cost-effective procedure that provides patients with a single, 10-minute procedure, faster recovery, sustained pain relief, and functional improvement for more than 5 years, based on clinical study results to date. No effective off-the-shelf, ready to use treatment for focal knee cartilage defects is currently available on the market. GelrinC® has CE Mark approval in the European Union, AMAR medical device registration in Israel, and is now being evaluated in a pivotal U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) study, which has completed over 50% enrollment.

About Regentis Biomaterials

Regentis Biomaterials Ltd is a regenerative medicine company dedicated to developing innovative tissue repair solutions that restore health and enhance quality of life. With an initial focus on orthopedic treatments, Regentis' Gelrin platform technology, based on synchronized, degradable hydrogel implants, regenerates damaged or diseased tissue including inflamed cartilage and bone. Regentis' lead product GelrinC®, is a cell-free, off-the-shelf hydrogel that is eroded and resorbed in the knee, allowing the surrounding cells to regenerate the cartilage in a controlled and synchronous process. GelrinC® aims to address a market of approximately 470,000 cases for cartilage knee repair annually in the U.S. where no off-the-shelf treatment is available.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words, and include beliefs regarding the expected effects of the training program, the expansion of and support for Phase III enrollment, commercialization plans in Israel, potential revenue generation, including the expected timing of revenue under our distribution agreement with AMI Medical Technologies, and the timing of and plans for the PMA submission. Forward-looking statements are based on Regentis' current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that may affect future results and may cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate include, without limitation: the ability of our clinical trials to demonstrate safety and efficacy of GelrinC or any future product candidate, and other positive results; the timing and focus of our preclinical studies and clinical trials, and the reporting of data from those studies and trials; the rate of patient enrollment I nour clinical trials; the size of the market opportunity for GelrinC or any future product candidate, including our estimates of the number of patients who suffer from the diseases we are targeting; our ability to accurately identify demand for product candidates; the success of competing therapies that are or may become available; the beneficial characteristics, safety, efficacy and therapeutic effects of our product candidates; our ability to obtain FDA approval for of GelrinC or any future product candidate and obtain and maintain regulatory approval; our ability to obtain market acceptance of GelrinC or any future product candidate from the medical community and third-party payors; our ability to successfully commercialize GelrinC in Israel, including through our distribution agreement with AMI Medical Technologies; our plans relating to the further development of GelrinC or any future product candidate, including additional disease states or indications we may pursue; existing regulations and regulatory developments in the United States and other jurisdictions; our plans and ability to obtain or protect intellectual property rights, including extensions of patent terms where available and our ability to avoid infringing the intellectual property rights of others; the need to hire additional personnel and our ability to attract and retain such personnel; our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; our dependence on third parties; our financial performance and our ability to repay our loans and debts; and our ability to negotiate favorable terms in any collaboration, licensing or other arrangements into which we may enter and perform our obligations under such collaborations. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Regentis, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on February 24, 2026 and other public reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Regentis undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contact:

Ori@regentis.co.il

SOURCE: Regentis Biomaterials Ltd

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