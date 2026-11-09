RadNet Reports Third Quarter Financial Results with Record Quarterly Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA(1) and Revises Upwards 2026 Financial Guidance Ranges

Total Company Revenue increased 22.1% to $638.3 million in the third quarter of 2026 from $522.9 million in the third quarter of 2025; Revenue from the Digital Health reportable segment (inclusive of intersegment revenue) increased 32.6% to $32.9 million in the third quarter of 2026 from $24.8 million in the third quarter of 2025

Total Company Adjusted EBITDA ( 1) was $105.0 million in the third quarter of 2026 as compared with $84.9 million in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 23.8%; Digital Health reportable segment Adjusted EBITDA ( 1) decreased 11.8% to $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2026 from $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2025

was $105.0 million in the third quarter of 2026 as compared with $84.9 million in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 23.8%; Digital Health reportable segment Adjusted EBITDA decreased 11.8% to $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2026 from $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2025 Total Company Adjusted EBITDA ( 1) margin increased to 16.5% in the third quarter of 2026 as compared with 16.2% in the third quarter of 2025

margin increased to 16.5% in the third quarter of 2026 as compared with 16.2% in the third quarter of 2025 Adjusting for unusual or one-time items in the quarter, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share ( 3) was $0.30 for the third quarter of 2026; This compares with Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share ( 3) of $0.24 for the third quarter of 2025

was $0.30 for the third quarter of 2026; This compares with Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.24 for the third quarter of 2025 In the third quarter of 2026, aggregate advanced imaging (MRI, CT and PET/CT) procedural volumes increased 19.9% and same-center advanced imaging procedural volumes increased 8.9% as compared with the third quarter of 2025

As of September 30, 2026, we had a cash balance of $750.6 million and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ( 1) ratio of 1.66x

ratio of 1.66x RadNet revises full-year 2026 guidance levels to increase Imaging Center Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA(1)and Free Cash Flow(2) ranges



LOS ANGELES, Nov. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective outpatient diagnostic imaging services and a premier global developer of digital health solutions, today reported financial results for its third quarter of 2026.

Dr. Howard Berger, President and Chief Executive Officer of RadNet, commented, “We delivered record quarterly Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the third quarter. Total Company Revenue grew 22.1% and Adjusted EBITDA(1) grew 23.8% compared with last year’s third quarter, and Adjusted EBITDA(1) margin expanded 23 basis points. These results were driven by continued initiatives to create and fill capacity at existing imaging centers, new center openings, the continued shift in the business mix towards advanced imaging, tuck-in acquisitions, improved reimbursement from commercial payors, the expansion of our health system joint ventures and 32.6% Revenue growth in the Digital Health segment.”

Dr. Berger continued, “Advanced imaging growth continues to be strong, both in aggregate and on a same-center basis. Compared with last year’s third quarter, aggregate advanced imaging procedural volumes increased 19.9% and same-center advanced imaging procedural volumes increased 8.9%. As a result, RadNet’s advanced imaging business mix increased 232 basis points, from 28.2% of all procedures in the third quarter of 2025 to 30.6% in the third quarter of 2026.”

“With strong performance across nearly every part of the core imaging center business, we are again raising certain guidance ranges in anticipation that full-year results will exceed both our original expectations and the revised ranges issued in conjunction with first and second quarter 2026 results. We are raising 2026 Imaging Center guidance ranges for Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA(1) and Free Cash Flow(2),” added Dr. Berger.

Dr. Berger continued, “We are particularly excited about the opportunities for growth and expansion that will be made possible as a result of the recently announced pending acquisition of ONRAD. The inbound interest from current joint venture partners and potential new partners and customers has exceeded our expectations. The strategic fit that ONRAD’s capabilities have with both RadNet’s core imaging center business and Digital Health solutions is already being recognized in the imaging marketplace, and we look forward to the opportunities that could result once the acquisition is closed.”

“RadNet’s balance sheet remains healthy and continues to provide the operating flexibility necessary to achieve further growth. We ended the third quarter with $750.6 million in cash and a Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA(1) leverage ratio of 1.66x. This liquidity enables us to keep investing in organic growth and to pursue attractive strategic acquisitions in the coming quarters,” concluded Dr. Berger.

Third Quarter Financial Results

For the third quarter of 2026, RadNet reported Total Company Revenue of $638.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $105.0 million. Revenue increased $115.4 million (or 22.1%) and Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased $20.2 million (or 23.8%) as compared with the third quarter of 2025.

For the third quarter of 2026, RadNet reported Digital Health Revenue (inclusive of intersegment revenue) of $32.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $3.0 million. Revenue increased $8.1 million (or 32.6%) and Adjusted EBITDA(1) decreased $0.4 million (or -11.8%) as compared with the third quarter of 2025.

Unadjusted for unusual or one-time items impacting the third quarter, Total Company Net Income for the third quarter of 2026 was $4.2 million as compared with a Total Company Net Income of $5.4 million for the third quarter of 2025. Fully diluted Net Income Per Share for the third quarter of 2026 was $0.05, compared with a fully diluted Net Income Per Share of $0.07 in the third quarter of 2025, based upon a weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding of 79.2 million shares in the third quarter of 2026 and 77.4 million shares in the third quarter of 2025.

There were a number of unusual, one-time and noteworthy items impacting the third quarter including: $1.2 million in severance expense related to cost-savings initiatives; $7.5 million gain on the contribution of imaging centers into joint ventures; $0.6 million expense related to leases for de novo facilities under construction that have yet to open their operations; $5.4 million loss on the disposal of equipment; $7.3 million intangibles amortization expense related to the Digital Health operating segment; $5.6 million of non-capitalized research and development expenses related to the DeepHealth Cloud OS and AI solutions; $2.8 million in legal settlements; $2.7 million of acquisition transaction costs; $8.3 million in non-cash change in contingent consideration; and $2.1 million of lease abandonment charges. Adjusting for the above items, Total Company Adjusted Earnings(3) was $23.8 million and diluted Adjusted Earnings Per Share(3) was $0.30 during the third quarter of 2026. This compares with Total Company Adjusted Earnings(3) of $18.8 million and diluted Adjusted Earnings Per Share(3) of $0.24 during the third quarter of 2025.

For the third quarter of 2026, as compared with the prior year’s third quarter, MRI volume increased 18.3%, CT volume increased 22.0% and PET/CT volume increased 30.4%. Overall volume, taking into account routine imaging exams, inclusive of x-ray, ultrasound, mammography and other exams, increased 10.8% over the prior year’s third quarter. On a same-center basis, including only those centers which were part of RadNet for both the third quarters of 2026 and 2025, MRI volume increased 8.2%, CT volume increased 10.2% and PET/CT volume increased 8.2%. Overall same-center volume, taking into account routine imaging exams, inclusive of x-ray, ultrasound, mammography and other exams, increased 3.2% over the prior year’s same quarter

Nine Month Financial Results

For the first nine months of 2026, RadNet reported Total Company Revenue of $1,836.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $268.0 million. Revenue increased $344.1 million (or 23.1%) and Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased $55.4 million (or 26.1%) as compared with the first nine months of 2025.

For the first nine months of 2026, RadNet reported Digital Health Revenue (inclusive of intersegment revenue) of $94.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $6.8 million. Revenue increased $29.7 million (or 45.8%) and Adjusted EBITDA(1) decreased $3.7 million (or -35.4%) as compared with the first nine months of 2025.

Unadjusted for one-time or unusual items, Total Company Net Loss for the first nine months of 2026 was $21.8 million as compared with a Total Company Net Loss of $18.1 million for the first nine months of 2025. Fully diluted Net Loss Per Share for the nine month period of 2026 was $(0.28), compared with a fully diluted Net Loss Per Share of $(0.24) in the nine month period of 2025, based upon a weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding of 77.6 million shares for the nine month period in 2026 and 74.7 million shares for the nine month period in 2025.

2026 Guidance Update

RadNet amends its previously announced guidance levels as follows:

Imaging Center Segment



Original Guidance

Range Revised Guidance

Range After Q1 Results Revised Guidance

Range After Q2 Results Revised Guidance

Range After Q3 Results Total Net Revenue $2,325 - $2,375 million $2,355 - $2,405 million $2,370 - $2,420 million $2,385 - $2,435 million Adjusted EBITDA(1) $335 - $348 million $340 - $353 million $345 - $358 million $350 - $363 million Capital Expenditures(a) $165 - $175 million $165 - $175 million $165 - $175 million $170 - $180 million Cash Interest Expense(b) $45 - $50 million $45 - $50 million $48 - $53 million $48 - $53 million Free Cash Flow(2) $105 - $115 million $112 - $122 million $115 - $125 million $120 - $130 million

(a) Net of proceeds from the sale of equipment and the New Jersey Imaging Network L.L.C. joint venture capital expenditures.

(b) Net of payments received from counterparties on interest rate swaps and interest income from our cash balance recorded in Other Income.

Digital Health Segment

Original

Guidance Range

Revised

Guidance Range After

Q1 Results

Revised

Guidance Range After

Q2 Results

Revised

Guidance Range After

Q3 Results Total Net Revenue (inclusive of intersegment revenue) $135 - $145 million $135-$145 million $135 - $145 million $135 - $145 million Adjusted EBITDA(1)Before Non-Capitalized R&D - DeepHealth Cloud OS & Generative AI $10 - $12 million $10 - $12 million $10 - $12 million $11 - $13 million Non-Capitalized R&D - DeepHealth Cloud OS & Generative AI $17 - $19 million $17 - $19 million $17 - $19 million $17 - $19 million Capital Expenditures $9 - $12 million $9 - $12 million $9 - $12 million $10 - $13 million Free Cash Flow(2)Before Non-Capitalized R&D - DeepHealth Cloud OS & Generative AI $(1) - $3 million $(1) - $3 million $(1) - $3 million $(1) - $3 million Free Cash Flow(2)After Non-Capitalized R&D - DeepHealth Cloud OS & Generative AI $(17)-$(19) million $(17)-$(19) million $(17)-$(19) million $(17) - $(19) million







Dr. Berger explained, “The Imaging Center segment has outperformed projections in each of the first three quarters of this year. As a result, we are raising its guidance ranges for Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA(1) and Free Cash Flow(2). In the Digital Health segment, we are raising the Adjusted EBITDA(1) guidance range as a result of effective expense management and faster-than-projected integration of acquired operations.”

Conference Call for Tomorrow

Dr. Howard Berger, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2026 results on Monday, November 9th, 2026 at 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time (10:30 a.m. Eastern Time).

Conference Call Details:

Date: Monday, November 9, 2026

Time: 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial In-Number: 844-744-1280

International Dial-In Number: 412-564-6465

It is recommended that participants dial in approximately 5 minutes prior to the start of the 10:30 a.m. call. There will also be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1780998&tp_key=f33fc0e8e8 or http://www.radnet.com under the “Investors” menu section and “News Releases” sub-menu of the website. An archived replay of the call will also be available and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 for international callers, and using the passcode 10213035.

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is a leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet’s imaging center markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas and Virginia. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions marketed under the DeepHealth brand, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry globally. Together with contracted radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has over 12,000 team members. Learn more at www.radnet.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are expressions of our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, and anticipated future conditions, events and trends. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about our anticipated business results, balance sheet and liquidity and our future liquidity, burn rate and our continuing ability to service or refinance our current indebtedness.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:

the availability and terms of capital to fund our business;

our ability to service our indebtedness, make principal and interest payments as those payments become due and remain in compliance with applicable debt covenants, in addition to our ability to refinance such indebtedness on acceptable terms;

changes in general economic conditions nationally and regionally in the markets in which we operate;

the availability and terms of capital to fund the expansion of our business and improvements to our existing facilities;

our ability to maintain our current credit rating and the impact on our funding costs and competitive position if we do not do so;

our ability to acquire, develop, implement and monetize technology, digital health initiatives, artificial intelligence algorithms and applications;

volatility in interest and exchange rates, or credit markets;

the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings to fund our current and future operations;

changes in service mix, revenue mix and procedure volumes;

delays in receiving payments for services provided;

increased bankruptcies among our partner physicians or joint venture partners;

the impact of the political environment and related developments on the current healthcare marketplace and on our business, including with respect to the future of the Affordable Care Act;

the extent to which the ongoing implementation of healthcare reform, or changes in or new legislation, regulations or guidance, enforcement thereof by federal and state regulators or related litigation result in a reduction in coverage or reimbursement rates for our services, or other material impacts to our business;

closures or slowdowns and changes in labor costs and labor difficulties, including stoppages affecting either our operations or our suppliers' abilities to deliver supplies needed in our facilities;

the occurrence of hostilities, political instability or catastrophic events;

the emergence or reemergence of and effects related to future pandemics, epidemics and infectious diseases; and

noncompliance by us with any privacy or security laws or any cybersecurity incident or other security breach by us or a third party involving the misappropriation, loss or other unauthorized use or disclosure of confidential information.



Any forward-looking statement contained in this current report is based on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that we may make from time to time, whether as a result of changed circumstances, new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Regulation G: GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release contains certain financial information not reported in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses both GAAP and non-GAAP metrics to measure its financial results. The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP metrics, these non-GAAP metrics assist the Company in measuring its cash-based performance. The Company believes this information is useful to investors and other interested parties because it removes unusual and nonrecurring charges that occur in the affected period and provides a basis for measuring the Company's financial condition against other quarters. Such information should not be considered as a substitute for any measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of this information to the most comparable GAAP measures is included in this release in the tables which follow.

CONTACTS:

RadNet, Inc.

Mark Stolper, 310-445-2800

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA) September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and Cash equivalents $ 750,607 $ 767,215 Accounts receivable 248,893 200,317 Due from affiliates 5,600 12,592 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 63,341 52,003 Total current assets 1,068,441 1,032,127 PROPERTY, EQUIPMENT AND RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS Property and equipment, net 904,274 807,702 Operating lease right-of-use assets 755,606 690,250 Total property, equipment and right-of-use assets 1,659,880 1,497,952 OTHER ASSETS Goodwill 1,136,986 907,663 Other intangible assets 235,063 148,508 Deferred financing costs 1,248 1,684 Investment in joint ventures 131,507 130,340 Deposits and other 47,273 40,289 Total Assets $ 4,280,398 $ 3,758,563 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $ 500,750 $ 422,029 Due to affiliates 96,065 70,104 Deferred revenue 16,116 7,272 Current operating lease liability 70,598 61,934 Current portion of notes payable 31,796 25,424 Current portion of finance lease 1,317 - Total current liabilities 716,642 586,763 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Long-term finance lease liability 3,951 - Long-term operating lease liability 772,771 707,001 Notes payable, net of current portion 1,293,505 1,064,495 Deferred tax liability, net 46,457 21,903 Other non-current liabilities 10,193 22,515 Total liabilities 2,843,519 2,402,677 EQUITY RadNet, Inc. stockholders' equity: Common stock - $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 78,768,800 and 77,399,615 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 8 8 Additional paid-in-capital 1,246,319 1,180,434 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (7,811 ) 4,885 Accumulated deficit (117,220 ) (95,437 ) Total RadNet, Inc.'s Stockholders' equity: 1,121,296 1,089,890 Noncontrolling interests 315,583 265,996 Total Equity 1,436,879 1,355,886 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,280,398 $ 3,758,563





RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT FOR SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 REVENUE Service fee revenue $ 607,015 $ 491,426 $ 1,744,822 $ 1,398,838 Revenue under capitation arrangements 31,242 31,443 91,786 93,660 Total service revenue 638,257 522,869 1,836,608 1,492,498 OPERATING EXPENSES Cost of operations, excluding depreciation and amortization 552,382 450,379 1,637,534 1,332,944 Lease abandonment charges 2,052 2,819 3,358 8,330 Depreciation and amortization 47,010 39,799 137,506 111,275 Loss (gain) on sale and disposal of equipment and other 5,359 1,042 9,067 3,168 Severance costs 1,193 1,441 3,317 2,614 Total operating expenses 607,996 495,480 1,790,782 1,458,331 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 30,261 27,389 45,826 34,167 OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES Interest expense 20,682 17,355 56,492 51,783 Equity in earnings of joint ventures (4,200 ) (3,567 ) (12,735 ) (10,522 ) Non-cash change in fair value of interest rate hedge - 2,371 - 6,433 Debt restructuring and extinguishment expenses - - 3,368 - Loss (gain) on contribution of imaging centers into joint venture (7,528 ) - (7,528 ) - Other (income) expenses (6,205 ) (9,044 ) (15,072 ) (24,520 ) Total other (income) expenses 2,749 7,115 24,525 23,174 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 27,512 20,274 21,301 10,993 Provision for income taxes (8,361 ) (6,385 ) (6,628 ) (3,807 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) 19,151 13,889 14,673 7,186 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 14,998 8,472 36,456 25,241 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 4,153 $ 5,417 $ (21,783 ) $ (18,055 ) BASIC NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 0.05 $ 0.07 $ (0.28 ) $ (0.24 ) DILUTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 0.05 $ 0.07 $ (0.28 ) $ (0.24 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 77,926,702 75,950,350 77,594,151 74,703,658 Diluted 79,174,226 77,388,477 77,594,151 74,703,658





RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASHFLOWS (IN THOUSANDS) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 14,673 $ 7,186 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 137,506 111,275 Noncash operating lease expense 49,425 44,605 Equity in earnings of joint ventures, net of dividends (4,244 ) (4,590 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs and loan discount 2,355 2,242 Loss on sale and disposal of equipment 9,067 3,168 Loss on extinguishment of debt 407 - Gain on contribution of imaging centers into joint venture (7,528 ) - Lease abandonment charges 3,358 8,330 Amortization of cash flow hedge - 2,273 Non-cash change in fair value of interest rate swap - 6,433 Stock-based compensation 51,933 46,276 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 7,864 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in purchase transactions: Accounts receivable (30,461 ) (20,476 ) Other current assets (4,292 ) 2,093 Other assets (7,478 ) (2,764 ) Deferred taxes 4,334 2 Operating leases (45,252 ) (48,760 ) Deferred revenue 581 3,934 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other 81,393 53,429 Net cash provided by operating activities 263,641 214,656 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of imaging facilities and other acquisitions, net of cash acquired (315,708 ) (66,464 ) Purchase of property and equipment and other (181,721 ) (162,221 ) Proceeds from sale of equipment 1,270 75 Equity contributions in existing and purchase of interest in joint ventures - (4,147 ) Collection of notes receivable 8,541 2,832 Net cash used in investing activities (487,618 ) (229,925 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Principal payments on notes and leases payable (13,993 ) (5,229 ) Payments on Term Loan Debt (17,028 ) (15,504 ) Proceeds from issuance of new debt, net of issuing costs 248,937 99,001 Purchase of noncontrolling interests by third party - 2,389 Payments on contingent consideration and holdbacks (2,198 ) - Distributions paid to noncontrolling interests (8,362 ) (3,313 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of options 2,517 2,258 Net cash provided by financing activities 209,873 79,602 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (2,504 ) 363 NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (16,608 ) 64,696 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period 767,215 740,020 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period 750,607 804,716 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid during the period for interest $ 53,635 $ 53,679 Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 3,908 $ 3,480





RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (IN THOUSANDS) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income (loss) attributable to Radnet, Inc. common stockholders $ 4,153 $ 5,417 $ (21,783 ) $ (18,055 ) Income taxes 8,361 6,385 6,628 3,807 Interest expense 20,682 17,355 56,492 51,783 Severance costs 1,193 1,441 3,317 2,614 Depreciation and amortization 47,010 39,799 137,506 111,275 Non-cash employee stock-based compensation 10,018 9,041 51,933 46,276 Loss (gain) on sale and disposal of equipment and other 5,359 1,042 9,067 3,168 Non-cash change in fair value of interest rate hedge - 2,371 - 6,433 Other expenses (income) (6,205 ) (9,044 ) (15,072 ) (24,520 ) Non-Capitalized R&D - DeepHealth Cloud OS & Generative AI 5,565 5,486 15,235 13,835 Lease abandonment charges 2,052 2,819 3,358 8,330 Loss (gain) on contribution of imaging centers into joint venture (7,528 ) - (7,528 ) - Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt and related expenses - - 3,368 - Legal settlements 2,815 - 2,815 - Non-cash change to contingent consideration 8,257 - 7,864 - Non-operational rent expenses 604 621 2,002 2,459 Acquisition transaction costs 2,708 2,136 12,761 5,109 Adjusted EBITDA - Radnet, Inc. $ 105,044 $ 84,869 $ 267,963 $ 212,514 NOTE Adjusted EBITDA - Imaging Center Segment 101,998 81,417 261,136 201,948 Adjusted EBITDA - Digital Health Segment 3,046 3,452 6,827 10,566





PAYMENTS BY PAYOR CLASS Third Quarter 2026

Commercial Insurance 56.4 % Medicare 24.8 % Capitation 4.9 % Medicaid 2.3 % Workers Compensation/Personal Injury 2.1 % Other* 9.5 % Total 100.0 % * Includes management fee, teleradiology and Digital Health financial reporting unit revenue.





RADNET PAYMENTS BY MODALITY Third Quarter Full Year Full Year Full Year 2026

2025

2024

2023

MRI 38.6 % 37.7 % 37.1 % 36.8 % CT 15.4 % 15.6 % 15.9 % 16.8 % PET/CT 10.2 % 8.8 % 7.2 % 6.4 % X-ray 4.9 % 5.5 % 6.0 % 6.5 % Ultrasound 13.4 % 13.5 % 13.6 % 12.9 % Mammography 14.1 % 15.6 % 16.4 % 16.0 % Nuclear Medicine 0.8 % 0.9 % 1.0 % 0.8 % Other 2.6 % 2.5 % 2.7 % 3.9 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %





PROCEDURES BY MODALITY* Third Quarter Third Quarter 2026 2025 MRI 606,795 512,861 CT 354,953 290,975 PET/CT 29,750 22,817 Nuclear Medicine 10,347 8,965 Ultrasound 771,224 705,347 Mammography 527,552 496,465 X-ray and Other 943,648 889,888 Total

3,244,269 2,927,318 * Volumes include wholly owned and joint venture centers.





RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SCHEDULE OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND EARNINGS PER SHARE(3) (IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE DATA) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2026 2025(iv) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 4,153 $ 5,417 Non-cash impact of cash flow hedges (i) - 2,587 Severance costs 1,194 1,441 Loss (gain) on contribution of imaging centers into joint ventures (7,528 ) - Non-operational rent expenses (iii) 604 621 Loss (gain) on sale and disposal of equipment and other 5,359 1,042 Intangibles Amortization Expense - Digital Health Operating Segment 7,260 3,353 Non-capitalized R&D - DeepHealth cloud OS & generative AI 5,565 5,486 Legal Settlement 2,815 - Acquisition transaction costs 2,708 2,136 Non-cash change to contingent consideration 8,257 - Lease abandonment charges 2,052 2,819 Total adjustments - loss (gain) 28,286 19,485 Subtract tax impact of Adjustments (ii) (8,596 ) (6,138 ) Tax effected impact of adjustments 19,690 13,347 TOTAL ADJUSTMENT TO NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS 19,690 13,347 ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS 23,843 18,764 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING Diluted 79,174,226 77,388,477 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 0.30 $ 0.24 (i) Impact is the sum of (a) the loss in fair value of the hedges during the quarter of $2,371 in 2025

and (b) the amortization of the accumulation of the changes in fair value out of Other Comprehensive Income

that existed prior to the hedges becoming ineffective of $216 in 2025.

(ii) Tax effected using 31.5% blended federal and state effective tax rate for 2025 and 30.4% for 2026.

(iii) Represents rent expense associated with de novo sites under construction prior to them becoming operational.

(iv) Adjusted from what was reported during last year's third quarter for additional addbacks of (a) $1,042,000 related to Loss (gain) on sale and disposal of equipment and other and (b) Intangible amortization expense of the Digital Health operating segment of $3,353,000.



Footnotes

(1) The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, each from continuing operations and adjusted for losses or gains on the sale of equipment, other income or loss, debt extinguishments and non-cash equity compensation. Adjusted EBITDA includes equity earnings in unconsolidated operations and subtracts allocations of earnings to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries, and is adjusted for non-cash or extraordinary and one-time events taken place during the period.

Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to its nearest comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used as analytical indicator by RadNet management and the healthcare industry to assess business performance, and is a measure of leverage capacity and ability to service debt. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and the items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, cash flows generated by operating, investing or financing activities or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as an indicator of financial performance or liquidity. As Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is therefore susceptible to varying methods of calculation, this metric, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

(2) As noted above, the Company defines Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA less total Capital Expenditures (whether completed with cash or financed) and Cash Interest Expense. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company uses Free Cash Flow because the Company believes it provides useful information for investors and management because it measures our capacity to generate cash from our operating activities. Free Cash Flow does not represent total cash flow since it does not include the cash flows generated by or used in financing activities. In addition, our definition of Free Cash Flow may differ from definitions used by other companies.

Free Cash Flow should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and the items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, cash flows generated by operating, investing or financing activities or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as an indicator of financial performance or liquidity. As Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is therefore susceptible to varying methods of calculation, this metric, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

(3) The Company defines Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share as net income or loss attributable to RadNet, Inc. common stockholders and excludes losses or gains on the disposal of equipment, loss on debt extinguishments, bargain purchase gains, severance costs, loss on impairment, loss or gain on swap valuation, gain on extinguishment of debt, unusual or non-recurring entries that impact the Company’s tax provision and any other non-recurring or unusual transactions recorded during the period.

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share is reconciled to its nearest comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share is a non-GAAP financial measure used as analytical indicator by RadNet management and the healthcare industry to assess business performance. Adjusted Earnings Per Share should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and the items excluded from Adjusted Earnings Per Share should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, cash flows generated by operating, investing or financing activities or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as an indicator of financial performance or liquidity. As Adjusted Earnings Per Share is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is therefore susceptible to varying methods of calculation, this metric, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.