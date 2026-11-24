Combination creates a global leader in teleradiology, extending 24/7/365 subspecialty coverage for hospitals, health systems and imaging providers across the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa

NASHVILLE, Tenn. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radiology Partners, Inc. (“RP”) today announced it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Everlight Radiology (“Everlight”), a leading international teleradiology provider serving hospitals, health systems and imaging centers across the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. The transaction, first announced on August 25, 2026, closed today following receipt of required regulatory clearances and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Everlight now operates as part of RP’s global teleradiology business, alongside RP Clinical Services’ vRad unit, the largest teleradiology platform in the U.S. The combination brings together Everlight’s international radiologist network and vRad’s U.S. teleradiology capabilities, expanding RP’s ability to support hospitals, health systems and imaging providers with 24/7/365 coverage across major international markets.

Each organization will continue to serve the markets and clients it serves today, with radiologists interpreting exams from facilities where they are licensed and credentialed. RP and Everlight will share technology and clinical standards so clients in every market can benefit from tools and quality standards proven across the businesses.

Rothschild & Co. and Barclays acted as financial advisors to Radiology Partners, and Jones Day, Kirkland & Ellis and Sidley Austin LLP served as its legal counsel.

About Radiology Partners, Inc.

Radiology Partners, Inc., through RP Clinical Services and our managed practices, together with Mosaic Clinical Technologies, Inc., our technology and artificial intelligence division, is the leading global provider of radiology services, as well as related advanced technology and AI. Our network of approximately 4,700 radiologists, based in over 40 countries, interprets more than 57 million imaging studies each year for 3,700 hospitals and other healthcare facilities in six countries. Learn more at radpartners.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram and YouTube.

About Everlight Radiology

For 20 years, Everlight Radiology has been a lifeline to hospitals, private imaging clinics and corporate radiology providers across the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and more recently South Africa. A network of more than 800 Consultant Radiologists deliver over 2.5 million urgent, sub-specialist, and routine radiology reports to healthcare providers and hospitals around the globe, fulfilling the mission to enable timely and effective treatment, unlocking the best care for patients and their families by providing worldwide access to specialist radiologists. Find out more about Everlight Radiology at everlightradiology.com.

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