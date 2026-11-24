First patient dosed by the team of Professor Shao-Xing Zhu, Chief Physician of the Department of Urology at Fujian Medical University Union Hospital

The Phase II study, which will evaluate the safety and efficacy of RAG-01 alone and in combination with mitomycin C (MMC) in intermediate- or high-risk NMIBC, is planned to be conducted at 11 clinical research centers across China and has now entered the patient enrollment and dosing stage

FUZHOU and NANTONG, China, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ractigen Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative small activating RNA (saRNA) therapeutics, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in its multi-center Phase II clinical trial (Study RAG010201) of RAG-01 for Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC) in China. The dosing took place at Fujian Medical University Union Hospital under Site Principal Investigator Professor Shao-Xing Zhu, Chief Physician of the hospital's Department of Urology. The dosing of the first patient marks the transition of Study RAG010201 into active patient treatment.

Led by Leading Principal Investigator Professor Ding-Wei Ye at Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center across 11 clinical centers in China, Study RAG010201 is a randomized, controlled, multi-center Phase II trial evaluating intravesical RAG-01 as a monotherapy and in combination with mitomycin C (MMC) in patients with intermediate- or high-risk NMIBC. Incorporating a safety run-in phase followed by two risk-stratified cohorts—Cohort A for high-risk NMIBC (monotherapy vs. combination with MMC) and Cohort B for intermediate-risk NMIBC (monotherapy)—the trial assesses safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), and clinical efficacy, with 24-month event-free survival (EFS) and 24-month recurrence-free survival (RFS) serving as the respective primary endpoints.

RAG-01 is a first-in-class saRNA candidate designed to selectively target and upregulate the tumor suppressor gene p21, thereby inhibiting the proliferation of bladder cancer cells. Administered locally via intravesical instillation using Ractigen's proprietary LiCO™ delivery system, RAG-01 demonstrated a favorable safety profile, dose-dependent target engagement, and preliminary signals of durable clinical response in its Phase I clinical trial in Australia. Preclinical studies have also shown synergistic antiproliferative effects when RAG-01 is combined with MMC.

"Completing the first patient dosing shortly after the November 2 trial initiation reflects the strong commitment and efficient execution of our clinical investigators," said Dr. Long-Cheng Li, Founder and CEO of Ractigen Therapeutics. "On behalf of Ractigen, I would like to thank Professor Shao-Xing Zhu and his team at Fujian Medical University Union Hospital, Leading Principal Investigator Professor Ding-Wei Ye, and all participating centers for their support. As a former urologist, expanding treatment options for bladder cancer patients has always been central to our development of RAG-01. We will continue working closely with our clinical partners to steadily advance patient enrollment and further evaluate the clinical profile of RAG-01 in this Phase II study."

About RAG-01

RAG-01 is a pioneering saRNA candidate engineered to target and activate the tumor suppressor gene p21 via the mechanism of RNA activation (RNAa). Traditionally considered "undruggable" by conventional small molecules or antibodies, p21 presents a unique opportunity for saRNA-based targeted gene activation. Delivered through intravesical instillation using Ractigen's proprietary LiCO™ delivery technology, RAG-01 has demonstrated encouraging preliminary efficacy, a favorable safety profile, and clear target engagement in its Phase I clinical trial conducted in Australia. RAG-01 previously received IND clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), was granted Fast Track Designation (FTD) by the FDA in 2024, and received Phase II IND approval from China's NMPA Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE).

About NMIBC

Non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) is a common malignancy confined to the mucosal and submucosal lining of the bladder, accounting for approximately 75% of all newly diagnosed bladder cancer cases. The standard first-line treatment for intermediate- and high-risk NMIBC is transurethral resection of the bladder tumor (TURBT) followed by intravesical Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) immunotherapy or intravesical chemotherapy. However, a significant proportion of patients experience frequent recurrence, disease progression, or become unresponsive to BCG, often leaving radical cystectomy (complete removal of the bladder) as the only remaining option and highlighting the critical need for novel bladder-sparing therapies.

About RNAa

RNA activation (RNAa) is a clinically validated platform technology discovered and developed by Dr. Long-Cheng Li and his team. It utilizes small activating RNAs (saRNAs) to target gene regulatory domains at the transcriptional level, activating endogenous gene expression and restoring therapeutic protein levels. This transformative technology holds vast potential for developing first-in-class therapeutics across oncology, genetic disorders, and chronic diseases, particularly for targets where traditional pharmacological approaches fall short.

About Fujian Medical University Union Hospital and Its Department of Urology

Tracing its roots to 1860, Fujian Medical University Union Hospital is a Grade-A tertiary comprehensive hospital integrating care, education, and research, holding an A+ national performance rating. Founded in 1955 as Fujian's first urology department, its Department of Urology has 114 beds, leads the province in surgical volume, and has served as a national clinical trial center since 1997 with over 30 completed trials.

About Ractigen Therapeutics

Ractigen Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative small activating RNA (saRNA) and siRNA therapeutics for diseases intractable to conventional modalities. Powered by its proprietary smart-TCC™ saRNA discovery engine and extrahepatic delivery platforms (LiCO™ and SCAD™), Ractigen is advancing a differentiated clinical and preclinical pipeline targeting neuromuscular, metabolic, cardiovascular, oncology, and rare genetic disorders, including clinical-stage programs RAG-01 (NMIBC), RAG-18 (DMD), and RAG-17 (SOD1-ALS). For more information, please visit www.ractigen.com, and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Ractigen Therapeutics