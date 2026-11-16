QurAlis Receives FDA Clearance for IND Application of QRL-201 for the Treatment of ALS, Clearing a Path to Initiation of Pivotal Clinical Trial in the U.S.

Company also announces final data from the ANQUR clinical trial DRF phase that demonstrated QRL-201 slowed disease progression as measured by ALSFRS-R by 50 percent (p<0.05), and showed statistically significant reductions in NfL and pNfH, biomarkers of axonal damage in ALS

QurAlis plans to initiate a pivotal study in the first half of 2027; ANQUR open-label extended dosing is ongoing in Canada, the UK, and the EU

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QurAlis Corporation (“QurAlis”), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for QRL-201 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The clearance enables QurAlis to advance the planned pivotal CONQUR clinical trial in the U.S.

The company also announced final data from the dose-range finding (DRF) phase of its Proof-of-Concept Phase 1/2 ANQUR clinical trial of QRL-201 in people living with ALS that demonstrated QRL-201 effectively slowed disease progression by 50 percent (p<0.05).

QRL-201 is a first-in-class antisense oligonucleotide precision therapeutic in development to restore STATHMIN-2 (STMN2) expression in ALS patients with the aim to modify disease progression and improve outcomes. STMN2 is a protein important for muscle innervation that is regulated by TDP-43 and downregulated in the majority of ALS patients.

“We are delighted to receive FDA clearance of the IND for QRL-201, our lead program in ALS, marking an important milestone for QurAlis and highlighting the Agency’s support for rare diseases like ALS,” said Kasper Roet, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of QurAlis. “We are equally encouraged by the final results from the ANQUR clinical trial evaluating QRL-201 in ALS patients, which show a remarkable slowing of the disease, consistent and significant effects across neurofilaments, and clear evidence of target engagement in sporadic ALS. QurAlis looks forward to progressing the pivotal CONQUR clinical trial of QRL-201 in ALS to deliver an innovative precision medicine solution capable of modifying disease progression and enhancing clinical outcomes for individuals living with sporadic ALS.”

“ALS is a serious neurodegenerative disease that represents a considerable unmet medical need. STATHMIN-2 is one of the most significantly downregulated proteins in sporadic ALS. Recent scientific evidence has shown that STATHMIN-2 levels can be restored by an ASO, a technology with known effectiveness in ALS. The findings from the ANQUR clinical trial are promising and justify additional clinical research into QRL-201 as a potential treatment option for individuals with sporadic ALS,” said Merit E. Cudkowicz, M.D., M.Sc., director, Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS and executive director of the Mass General Brigham Neuroscience Institute, the Julieanne Dorn Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School, and a member of QurAlis’ Clinical Advisory Board.

Key results from the analysis of the completed DRF phase of the ANQUR clinical trial in sporadic ALS patients include:

On Day 253, both the high-dose (10mg) and low-dose (3mg) QRL-201 groups exhibited slowing in functional decline, with the 10mg group showing a statistically significant 50 percent reduction in ALSFRS-R progression compared to placebo (p<0.05).

Treatment of QRL-201 was associated with a statistically significant reduction from baseline of 46 percent in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) phosphorylated neurofilament heavy (pNfH) in the 3mg QRL-201 group at Day 197, the last timepoint measured (p<0.01); pNfH serves as a clinically relevant biomarker of axonal damage.

QRL-201 demonstrated statistically significant decreases in plasma neurofilament light (NfL), with reductions of 18% from baseline (p<0.01) and 31% versus placebo (p=0.07) in the 3 mg group at Day 337 and 36% from baseline (p=0.01) in the 10mg group at Day 421. The reductions in NfL observed bring NfL levels in both QRL-201 dose groups to approximately 1.4-fold-to-1.7-fold of those observed in healthy individuals, similar to absolute levels observed in clinical trials with other genetically targeted ALS treatments for certain familial sub-populations.

QRL-201 was generally safe and well tolerated across all phases of the ANQUR study, with most adverse events reported as mild or moderate and no serious adverse events have been reported in the DRF phase of the study.

The ANQUR study has now fully transitioned into the open-label extended (OLE) dosing phase and is in progress in Canada, the United Kingdom (UK), and the European Union (EU). In parallel, QurAlis is preparing to advance QRL-201 into a pivotal clinical trial (CONQUR) in the first half of 2027. Additional information about the CONQUR clinical trial will be forthcoming in early 2027.

About STATHMIN-2

STATHMIN-2 (STMN2) is a well-validated protein important for neural repair, axonal stability, and muscle innervation and is the most significantly regulated gene by TDP-43 exclusively in humans. STMN2 has the most consistently decreased expression across multiple ALS RNA expression studies. Loss of nuclear TDP-43 leads to mis-splicing of the pre-mRNA of STMN2. This mis-splicing results in a loss of full-length transcript and protein. QRL-201 rescues STMN2 loss of function and neurodegenerative phenotypes in QurAlis’ ALS patient-derived motor neuron disease models in the presence of TDP-43 pathology. TDP-43 pathology is associated with nearly all ALS patients, approximately 50 percent of patients with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), the second most common form of dementia, and with about a third of Alzheimer’s Disease patients. There are currently no cures for ALS or FTD, and there are limited therapeutic options available for ALS and FTD patients who are in desperate need of effective therapies.

About ANQUR Clinical Trial

QRL-201 is being evaluated in the Phase 1/2 ANQUR clinical trial (QRL-201-01; NCT05633459), the first-ever clinical study designed to assess a potential therapy aimed at rescuing STATHMIN-2 (STMN2) expression in people with sporadic and C9orf72-related amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The ANQUR study included a multiple ascending dose (MAD) phase, a dose-range finding (DRF) phase, and an open-label extension (OLE) phase. The MAD phase was a double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose escalation study evaluating two doses of QRL-201, 10mg and 20mg, versus placebo in a total of 17 patients. The DRF phase evaluated two doses of QRL-201, 10mg and 3mg, versus placebo in a total of 52 patients. ANQUR has transitioned into the OLE phase which is in progress in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the European Union with a total of 41 patients receiving chronic administration of 3mg dose of QRL-201.

More information about the ANQUR clinical trial can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About QurAlis Corporation

At QurAlis, we are neuro pioneers on a quest to cure, boldly seeking to translate scientific breakthroughs into powerful precision medicines. We work collaboratively with a relentless pursuit of knowledge, precise attention to craft, and compassion to discover and develop medicines that have the potential to transform the lives of people living with neurodegenerative and neurological diseases. QurAlis is the leader in development of precision therapies for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). In addition to ALS, QurAlis is advancing a robust precision medicine pipeline to bring effective disease-modifying therapeutics to patients suffering from severe diseases defined by genetics and clinical biomarkers. For more information, please visit www.quralis.com or follow us on X @QurAlisCo or LinkedIn.

Kathy Vincent

kathy.vincent@quralis.com