QuidelOrtho to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 3, 2026

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) ("QuidelOrtho"), a leading global provider of diagnostic solutions, announced today that it will issue a press release to report its financial results for the third quarter 2026 ended September 27, 2026, shortly after the market closes at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

Following the release, QuidelOrtho will hold a conference call and webcast beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results. Interested parties can access the live webcast on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website at https://ir.quidelortho.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the event on the Company's website.

QuidelOrtho is dedicated to advancing diagnostics to power a healthier future. For more information, please visit quidelortho.com and follow QuidelOrtho on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

About QuidelOrtho Corporation

With expertise spanning clinical chemistry, immunoassay, immunohematology and molecular testing, QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a leading global provider of diagnostic solutions, dedicated to advancing fast, accurate and reliable results that help improve patient outcomes – from the point of care to hospital, lab to clinic. Building on a legacy of innovation, QuidelOrtho works with healthcare providers to advance diagnostics that connect insights with solutions, defining a clearer path for informed decisions and better care.

Investor Contact:



Sanjeev Sharma



Vice President, Investor Relations



IR@QuidelOrtho.com

Media Contact:



Stephanie Kleewein



Senior Corporate Communications and PR Manager



media@QuidelOrtho.com

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SOURCE QuidelOrtho Corporation