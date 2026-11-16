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Quantum-Si Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - November 13, 2026

November 15, 2026 | 
1 min read

BRANFORD, Conn., Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), a proteomics company redefining protein analysis through single-molecule protein sequencing, today announced that the Compensation Committee of Quantum-Si’s Board of Directors has granted 495,335 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to new employees under the Company’s previously adopted Quantum-Si Incorporated 2023 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, as amended (the “2023 Inducement Plan”). The RSUs were granted as an inducement material to the new employees becoming an employee of Quantum-Si in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The 2023 Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of Quantum-Si (or following a bona fide period of non-employment), as an inducement material to such individuals entering into employment with Quantum-Si, pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

The RSUs will vest 25% on December 20, 2027, with the remainder vesting in 12 equal quarterly installments thereafter, subject to the employee’s continued employment with Quantum-Si on such vesting dates. The RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2023 Inducement Plan and a RSU agreement covering the grant.

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si is transforming proteomics with a benchtop platform that brings single-molecule protein analysis to every lab, everywhere. The Company’s platform enables real-time kinetic-based detection and allows researchers to move beyond traditional, multistep workflows and directly access dynamic, functional protein insights with unparalleled resolution. By making protein analysis simpler, faster, and more informative, Quantum-Si is accelerating proteomic discoveries to improve the way we live. Learn more at quantum-si.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Investor and Media Contact
Jeff Keyes
Chief Financial Officer
ir@quantum-si.com


Connecticut Compensation
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