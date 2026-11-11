Qualderm Offers Radiation as Alternative to Surgery for Certain Skin Cancers

Superficial radiation therapy broadens access to personalized skin cancer care

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualderm is proud to announce that it has invested in industry-leading radiation technology to offer eligible patients a non-surgical treatment option for certain qualifying skin cancers.

Superficial radiation therapy (SRT) is available at 13 affiliated practice locations across Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Qualderm-affiliated dermatologists will use the SRT-100 from Sensus Healthcare to treat select non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. SRT uses low-energy X-rays to target cancer cells on or just beneath the skin's surface while limiting exposure to surrounding healthy tissue. Treatment does not require incisions, stitches or anesthesia and is delivered over a series of office visits.

"Patients deserve access to comprehensive skin cancer care, with treatment recommendations grounded in their individual diagnosis, health and goals," said Jake E. Turrentine, MD, chief medical officer of Qualderm and a board-certified dermatologist. "Developing SRT capabilities in-house avoids the additional hurdle of transferring care elsewhere, simplifying the scheduling process for patients and bringing care closer to home. Whether the right approach is Mohs surgery, SRT or another treatment, our priority is helping each patient receive expert, personalized care."

SRT may be considered for patients who face greater risks with surgery or whose skin cancer is in an area where surgery could require reconstruction. Physicians evaluate each patient's diagnosis, tumor characteristics and overall health to recommend treatment and discuss its benefits, risks and expected course.

Patients interested in SRT should contact a participating practice to schedule a consultation and determine whether treatment is appropriate for them. For more information about Qualderm and its network of practices, visit Qualderm.com .

About Qualderm

Qualderm supports a network of over 150 dermatology practices providing medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology services. Through physician leadership and a commitment to clinical excellence, Qualderm helps affiliated practices deliver comprehensive, personalized care for skin cancer and a broad range of skin health needs.

Media Contact: press@qualderm.com

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SOURCE QualDerm Partners