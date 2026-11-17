PETALUMA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$QTI #BreastCancer--QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: QTI) (“QT Imaging” or the “Company”), a medical device company dedicated to transforming breast health management through innovative, radiation-free imaging technology, today announces that it will participate in the 17th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference, taking place today, November 17, 2026, at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York City.

Members of QT Imaging's management team will participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day. Details are as follows:

Event: 17th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026 Location: Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, New York, NY Format: One-on-one investor meetings

About QT Imaging

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: QTI) is a medical device company engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative imaging systems that use low-frequency sound waves. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. strives to improve global health outcomes. Its strategy is predicated upon the fact that medical imaging is critical to the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of disease and that it should be safe, affordable, accessible, and centered on the patient’s experience. For more information on QT Imaging Holdings, Inc., please visit the Company’s website at www.qtimaging.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Breast Acoustic CT™ is a trademark of an affiliate of QT Imaging Holdings, Inc.

Investors

CORE IR

Tirth Patel

ir@qtimaging.com

386-295-2215

Media

CORE IR

Matthew Cossel

pr@qtimaging.com

212-655-0924