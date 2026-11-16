Precision Neuroscience and Team Gleason Partner to Give the ALS Community a Voice in Brain–Computer Interface Development

Partnership creates a direct feedback channel for people living with ALS and launches joint education for the ALS community and the clinicians who serve them.

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) will have a direct way to help shape brain–computer interface (BCI) technology under a new partnership between Precision Neuroscience Corporation (Precision), a leader in BCI technology, and Team Gleason , a nonprofit dedicated to improving life for people living with ALS.

The organizations will set up a structured way for people living with ALS, and the families and caregivers who support them, to provide Precision with feedback as its BCI continues in development. They will also offer joint education for the ALS community and the clinical professionals regarding Precision’s BCI system, Layer 7™, starting with a shared presence at the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association conference.

ALS is a progressive neurological disease that can affect a person’s ability to move, speak, and communicate, while leaving cognitive function intact. Team Gleason provides critical equipment, technology and life adventures for people living with ALS in the United States. Pairing Team Gleason’s deep connection to the ALS community with education about Precision’s technology is intended to help patients and their families live empowered lives.

“For 15 years, Team Gleason’s mission has been providing and advancing access to technology to give people back what ALS takes away,” said Blair Casey, CEO of Team Gleason. “We’ve seen what happens when someone retains the ability to pursue their purpose in life, their ability to do the unthinkable, to tell their family, ‘I love you.’ That only happens when innovators design alongside the community it is intended to serve. Precision is building with our community, not just for it, and that is the kind of partnership that changes lives. Until there’s a cure, we will keep pushing what’s possible.”

Precision is developing BCI technology for people living with severe paralysis caused by neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS and traumatic spinal cord injury. Its system, Layer 7 ™, is a minimally invasive, non-damaging, and reversible cortical surface array. It sits on the surface of the brain without penetrating tissue and is designed to translate neural activity into digital commands, with the goal of letting people control computers and other devices through thought alone. Working with Team Gleason will help Precision better understand the priorities, experiences, and needs of the people who could ultimately benefit from BCI technology.

“I watched ALS take my father-in-law’s voice, and everything else. By the end, he couldn’t tell his grandkids he loved them or ask them about their day, even though he was still fully there, still wanting to. Experiences like his are why people living with ALS and their caregivers need a real voice in shaping the assistive technology built for them,” said Jayme Strauss, Precision’s Chief Clinical Officer. “Through this partnership, the ALS community will have a direct say in how we build Layer 7.”

About Precision Neuroscience

Precision Neuroscience is developing breakthrough treatments and technology for millions of people worldwide. The company is building the only brain–computer interface designed to be minimally invasive, safely removable, and high-bandwidth. To learn more about how Precision is connecting human and artificial intelligence, visit www.precisionneuro.io .

About Team Gleason

Team Gleason Foundation was founded by former New Orleans Saints player, Steve Gleason, after his diagnosis with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in 2011. Team Gleason’s mission is to improve life for people living with ALS by delivering innovative technology and equipment, as well as providing and empowering an improved life experience. For more information on how to help people living with ALS have the resources and the opportunities to not only continue living, but continue living productive, purposeful, and meaningful lives, please visit www.TeamGleason.org

Media Contact

media@precisionneuro.io

