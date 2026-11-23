Scientific presentation and patient advocacy engagement follow activation of the first clinical trial site for SOTERIA

PARAMUS, NJ, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaryx Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLYX) ("Polaryx" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, disease-modifying therapies for rare pediatric lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs), today highlighted its participation in the 9th NCL Translational Science and Therapeutics Conference and the National Tay-Sachs & Allied Diseases Association’s (NTSAD) Imagine & Believe event in the Boston area. The Company’s participation reflects its commitment to engaging with researchers, clinicians, patient advocates and families as it advances development of its lead investigational drug candidate, PLX-200, across four rare pediatric LSDs.

At the NCL conference, held November 11–13, 2026, at the Marriott Boston Quincy in Quincy, Massachusetts, Will Charlton, M.D., M.A.S., Polaryx Therapeutics’ Chief Medical Officer, presented an update on the Company’s development program, including previously published preclinical findings in a CLN3 mouse model. His presentation took place on Friday, November 13, as part of the session titled, “Clinical Program Updates II: Small Molecules, ERTs and Other Therapeutic Approaches.”

Polaryx was also represented by Shrijay Vijayan, Ph.D. MBA, Chief Scientific Officer, and Minsu Kang, Ph.D., Vice President of Clinical Development and Regulatory Affairs and the conference brought together scientists, clinicians, industry representatives and patient advocacy organizations focused on advancing research and therapeutic development for neuronal ceroid lipofuscinoses (NCLs), commonly known as Batten disease. CLN2 and CLN3 disease are among the four indications being evaluated in Polaryx’s SOTERIA Phase 2 basket trial of orally administered PLX-200.

“Advancing therapies for rare pediatric diseases requires close engagement with the scientific community and the families whose lives are affected by these conditions,” said Alex Yang, Polaryx Therapeutics’ Chair and Chief Executive Officer. “Following activation of our first SOTERIA clinical trial site, these events provided an important opportunity to share our development progress and reinforce our commitment to the patient communities we aim to serve. We remain focused on translating our research into carefully conducted clinical studies that can help address the significant unmet needs of children and families living with these devastating diseases.”

Members of the Polaryx team also attended NTSAD’s Imagine & Believe dinner on November 12, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Boston/Cambridge. Polaryx supported the event as a sponsor. The annual fundraiser brings together families, researchers, industry representatives and advocates to support research, family services and advocacy for Tay-Sachs, Canavan, GM1 and Sandhoff diseases. Sandhoff disease is also one of the four indications included in SOTERIA.

Polaryx recently announced activation of the first SOTERIA clinical trial site at Boys Town National Research Hospital in Nebraska. SOTERIA is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and clinical activity of PLX-200 in children with CLN2 disease, CLN3 disease, Krabbe disease and Sandhoff disease.

About the SOTERIA Trial

SOTERIA is a Phase 2, open-label, single arm trial intended to assess the safety, tolerability, and clinical activity of Polaryx’s lead drug candidate, PLX-200, in CLN2, CLN3, Krabbe disease, and Sandhoff disease, four different LSDs whose patient populations Polaryx believes represent approximately one quarter of the LSD population. SOTERIA is designed to be flexible, resource-efficient, and provide important data and information important to PLX-200’s future clinical development. Polaryx received a safe to proceed letter in October 2025 from the FDA and plans to initiate SOTERIA in the fourth quarter of 2026 in trial sites in the United States as well as in Europe and Asia or other foreign jurisdictions. Designed with a high degree of flexibility, SOTERIA represents a resource-efficient opportunity to validate PLX-200’s preclinical science across multiple LSDs while gathering data to inform planning PLX-200’s future development pathway, including the initiation of potentially pivotal trials. For the CLN2 and CLN3 cohorts, although the entire trial is open label, these cohorts will incorporate analyses comparing natural history data as a control arm to PLX-200’s treated arm. A natural history study is a preplanned observational study intended to track the course of the disease. Should the data demonstrate compelling clinical activity, Polaryx may pursue an expedited approval pathway. For more information about the SOTERIA trial, please visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT07740512.

About Polaryx Therapeutics

Polaryx Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing patient-friendly small molecule and gene therapy treatments for rare orphan lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs). Founded in 2014, Polaryx seeks to deliver safe, effective, and patient-friendly treatments that address the underlying pathophysiology of these catastrophic diseases and their significant unmet need. Our approach integrates small molecule therapies, including a combination therapy, and a gene therapy, positioning us to potentially address both the genetic and downstream pathological features of LSDs. Our small molecule drug candidates share similar modes of action that have been demonstrated to address lysosomal dysfunction, neuroinflammation, and neuronal loss in our validated animal models that closely mimic human clinical phenotypes. Our most advanced product candidate, PLX-200, targets several LSDs and we intend to launch SOTERIA, a Phase 2 basket trial, to evaluate PLX-200’s safety and efficacy in the fourth quarter of 2026. For more information about the SOTERIA trial, please visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT07740512. More information about Polaryx may be found at www.polaryx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: Polaryx’s clinical development plans for its product candidates, including PLX-200; the timing for initiation of the SOTERIA trial; and potential benefits of PLX-200. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “objective,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “expect,” “believe,” “design,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “develop,” “plan” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While Polaryx believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to the company on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties (including, without limitation, those set forth in Polaryx’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC)), many of which are beyond the Company’s control and subject to change. Actual results could be materially different. Risks and uncertainties include: global macroeconomic conditions and related volatility, expectations regarding the initiation, progress, and expected results of Polaryx’s clinical trials; expectations regarding the timing, completion and outcome of Polaryx’s clinical trials; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals; liquidity and capital resources; and other risks and uncertainties identified in Polaryx’s most recent Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the SEC. Polaryx claims the protection of the Safe Harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. Polaryx expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter any statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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