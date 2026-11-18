NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that it entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Starna Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing RNA medicines designed to enable in vivo therapeutics. Under the agreement, Pfizer obtains exclusive rights outside Greater China to develop, manufacture and commercialize three pre-IND in vivo chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) programs that are focused on treating autoimmune diseases. Pfizer also receives rights to use Starna’s proprietary in vivo CAR-T technology in inflammation and immunology, and in oncology, as well as options to exclusively license compounds created under a separate research collaboration and an option to expand the territory to include exclusive rights to develop and commercialize each exclusively licensed compound and product in Greater China.

“In vivo CAR-T is an emerging and promising approach for treating autoimmune diseases, and the patients who might benefit most are those for whom today’s options fall short. Pfizer has significant experience in developing and manufacturing RNA-based medicines globally, and Starna’s in vivo CAR-T programs and technology give us a powerful way to pursue these approaches.”

- Michael Vincent, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Inflammation & Immunology Officer, Pfizer

“Our vision at Starna is to unlock the potential of RNA medicines to transform patient care. We believe our proprietary targeted LNP delivery platform and RNA technology provide a strong foundation for advancing in vivo CAR-T therapies. We are excited to join forces with Pfizer, a global leader in drug development, to bring transformative therapies to patients worldwide.”

- Rongkuan Hu, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Starna Therapeutics

Deal Terms and Financial Details

Starna will receive an upfront payment of $330 million.

Starna is eligible to receive up to $2.3 billion in milestone payments associated with certain development and commercial milestones, plus royalties on net sales of approved products.

Pfizer will lead clinical development outside Greater China and plans to manufacture the finished drug product for the initial clinical trials using its facilities in the United States.

Pfizer will have sole and exclusive control over commercialization outside of Greater China for all products.

Pfizer holds options to expand its territory to include Greater China.

Advancing Promising Science for Patients

Today’s agreement broadens Pfizer’s Inflammation & Immunology pipeline and enables Pfizer to deploy its extensive scientific expertise in RNA delivery and specialization in immunology research, clinical development and commercialization to a promising, next-generation approach in cell therapy. Starna’s innovative technology provides future opportunities to design potentially transformative autoimmune and cancer treatments.

For more information on Pfizer’s Commitment to Immunology and Inflammation, please visit: Inflammation & Immunology | Pfizer.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients' Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For over 175 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com and follow us on X at @Pfizer and @Pfizer News, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.

Pfizer Disclosure Notice

The information contained in this release is as of November 18, 2026. Pfizer assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

This release contains forward-looking information about, among other things, Pfizer’s inflammation and immunology pipeline, Starna Therapeutics’ CAR-T programs and technology, and an exclusive licensing agreement with Starna Therapeutics, including their potential benefits, that involves substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the exclusive licensing agreement, including the possibility that the expected benefits will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; risks related to the successful integration of the licensed programs with Pfizer’s business; disruption from the transaction making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships; negative effects of this announcement or the consummation of the transaction on the market price of Pfizer’s common stock and/or operating results; significant transaction costs; unknown liabilities; the risk of litigation and/or regulatory actions related to the transaction or the programs; manufacturing capabilities or capacity; other business effects and uncertainties, including the effects of industry, market, business, economic, political or regulatory conditions; future exchange and interest rates; risks and uncertainties related to issued or future executive orders or other new, or changes in, laws, regulations or policy; changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies; the uncertainties inherent in business and financial planning, including, without limitation, risks related to Pfizer’s business and prospects, adverse developments in Pfizer’s markets, or adverse developments in the U.S. or global capital markets, credit markets, regulatory environment, tariffs and other trade policies or economies generally; future business combinations or disposals; uncertainties regarding the commercial success of the programs and Pfizer’s commercialized and pipeline products; the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the ability to meet anticipated clinical endpoints, commencement and/or completion dates for pre-clinical and clinical trials, regulatory submission dates, regulatory approval dates and/or launch dates, as well as the possibility of unfavorable new pre-clinical and clinical data and further analyses of existing pre-clinical and clinical data; risks associated with initial, preliminary or interim data; the risk that clinical trial data are subject to differing interpretations and assessments by regulatory authorities; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from our clinical studies; whether and when drug applications may be filed in any jurisdictions for any drug candidates for any potential indications; whether and when any such applications may be approved by regulatory authorities, which will depend on myriad factors, including making a determination as to whether the product's benefits outweigh its known risks and determination of the product's efficacy and, if approved, whether any such candidate medicines will be commercially successful; decisions by regulatory authorities impacting labeling, manufacturing processes, safety and/or other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of any such drug candidate; uncertainties regarding the impact of COVID-19 on Pfizer’s business, operations and financial results; and competitive developments.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results”, as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.pfizer.com.

Category: Corporate, Research and Pipeline

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