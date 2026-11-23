Breakthrough-designated panel is designed to deliver same-day pathogen identification and antimicrobial susceptibility results directly from lower respiratory specimens.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pattern Bioscience, an innovator in rapid diagnostic technologies for bacterial infections, today announced that it has submitted a 510(k) premarket notification to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Pneumonia ID/AST Panel. The submission marks a defining regulatory milestone for the company, moving its lead assay a step closer to clearance and commercial launch.

Pneumonia is a leading cause of sepsis and is associated with some of the highest mortality rates among sepsis-related infections. Today, clinical laboratories and the physicians they support often wait two to four days for conventional culture-based methods to return pathogen identification and antimicrobial susceptibility results, a delay that can contribute to prolonged ICU stays, suboptimal antibiotic use, and the spread of antimicrobial resistance.

For Pattern, the submission is the first step in a broader strategy to develop rapid, direct-from-specimen diagnostics to support the care of patients with life-threatening infections. Pattern’s Pneumonia ID/AST Panel is designed to answer the two questions clinicians rely on culture to resolve when managing pneumonia: which organism is causing the infection, and which antibiotic(s) will treat it. In a single test that is performed directly on lower respiratory specimens, the panel provides semi-quantitative detection, identification, and antimicrobial susceptibility testing of pathogens. Running on Pattern’s single-cell microbiology platform, the assay is designed to deliver these results in hours rather than the days required by conventional culture.

The submission is supported by data from Pattern’s multi-center U.S. clinical trial evaluating the Pneumonia ID/AST Panel and Pattern System across more than 1,800 clinical specimens. The panel has also received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA, and its development is supported by a contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

Pattern will continue to work closely with the FDA throughout the review process and, subject to clearance, plans to launch the Pneumonia ID/AST Panel as its first commercial product.

About Pattern Bioscience

Pattern Bioscience aims to save lives by transforming how bacterial infections are diagnosed and to improve global health by reducing the burden of antibiotic resistance. Its single-cell microbiology technology is the first and only direct-from-specimen, rapid phenotypic testing platform to deliver clinically actionable results in hours, compared to the days required by traditional culture-based methods. Pattern Bioscience is a privately held company based in Austin, Texas, and is led by veterans of the diagnostic industry with deep experience bringing new diagnostic technologies to market. For more information, visit pattern.bio.

This project has been funded in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under contract number 75A50124C00042.

Research reported in this press release is supported by CARB-X. CARB-X is funded in part with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS); Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) under agreement number 75A50122C00028 and by awards from Wellcome (WT224842), the UK Department of Health and Social Care’s Global Antimicrobial Resistance Innovation Fund (GAMRIF), the Gates Foundation, Germany’s Federal Ministry of Research, Technology and Space (BMFTR), the Novo Nordisk Foundation, Italy’s Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF), Japan’s Ministry of Health, the European Commission’s DG Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (DG HERA), and KfW Development Bank. The U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in HHS, provides support in the form of in-kind services through access to a suite of preclinical services for product development. The content of this press release is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of CARB-X or its funders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Pattern Bioscience’s product development, regulatory plans, pipeline, and commercialization timeline, including statements about the Pneumonia ID/AST Panel, its 510(k) submission, anticipated FDA review and clearance, and plans for commercial launch. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Pattern Bioscience’s products are for Investigational Use Only; the performance characteristics of these products have not been established, and the products have not been cleared or approved by the FDA.

Media Contact

Eric Berger

eric.berger@pattern.bio