Technical collaboration will integrate NVIDIA Holoscan and edge computing into Paradromics’ BCI platform to accelerate speech restoration, adaptive neural decoding, and expanded clinical applications

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paradromics Inc., a leader in neurotechnology and developer of the world’s highest-data-rate brain-computer interface (BCI) platform to restore human function and advance human capability, today announced a technical collaboration with NVIDIA to advance the high-performance AI computing infrastructure required for next-generation BCI applications.

Through the collaboration, Paradromics will integrate NVIDIA Holoscan and NVIDIA edge computing into its BCI development stack, beginning with speech and communication applications and extending through the Paradromics Application Expansion (APEX) Program. The joint work will focus on translating high-bandwidth neural signals into useful outputs with the low latency, adaptive performance, and power efficiency required for real-world use.

“High data rate brain computer interfaces are the ultimate application for edge computing,” said Matt Angle, PhD, founder and CEO of Paradromics. “Intracortical brain computer interfaces produce rich data streams from large networks of individual neurons. Extracting meaning from those signals requires powerful, low latency processors that fit in a small form factor. NVIDIA has built extraordinary infrastructure for demanding AI and edge computing applications.”

“Helping people who have lost the ability to speak communicate naturally again requires AI that can translate complex brain signals into speech and adapt as those signals change,” said David Niewolny, Senior Director, Global Head of Business Development for Healthcare and Medical at NVIDIA. “Through our work with Paradromics, we’re using NVIDIA Holoscan and NVIDIA Jetson to bring neural decoding and speech generation together in real time, advancing the computing needed to make brain-computer interfaces practical for everyday use.”

Collaboration will initially focus on communication and speech restoration applications, aligned with the company’s current clinical development priorities. The technical roadmap includes direct brain-to-speech systems as well as multi-stage brain-to-text-to-speech pipelines that combine neural decoding, language models, and speech synthesis.

The roadmap targets compute and data transport latency of less than 10 ms for direct brain-to-speech applications and less than 100 ms for multi-stage brain-to-text-to-speech applications. It will also address online fine-tuning, enabling decoding models to recalibrate in the background as neural signals and application requirements change over time.

“BCI applications place unusual demands on computing because the system has to process large amounts of neural data, coordinate multiple models, and continue adapting while someone is actively using it,” said Vikash Gilja, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Paradromics. “For natural communication, even relatively small delays can change the experience. NVIDIA Holoscan provides a real-time framework that can help us bring neural decoding, adaptive learning, language models, and speech synthesis together within a common computational environment.”

A central component of the collaboration is Paradromics’ APEX Program, which is designed to expand the potential applications of the Paradromics BCI platform through partnerships with leading academic researchers. Paradromics plans to deploy NVIDIA IGX and Holoscan-ready systems to APEX research partners, creating a common high-performance computing environment for BCI research across institutions.

Standardizing the research stack is intended to make it easier for investigators to develop, test, and translate new applications without recreating the underlying computing infrastructure for each program. In addition to speech restoration, APEX research is expected to explore applications relevant to stroke, spinal cord injury, movement disorders, and other neurological conditions.

Work will begin this year with the porting of Paradromics speech decoders and speech synthesis pipelines to NVIDIA Holoscan, followed by power profiling, optimization, and deployment to speech-focused APEX partners. The roadmap then expands in 2027 to high-degree-of-freedom motor control and the integration of vision-language-action models for more complex, context-aware interaction with physical systems.

The collaboration is also designed to support Paradromics’ longer-term goal of reducing the size, weight, and power requirements of the external computing systems required for BCI applications. The companies will explore optimization approaches intended to support all-day use and increasingly mobile form factors as BCI applications expand.

Paradromics is currently evaluating its Connexus® BCI in the FDA-approved Connect-One Early Feasibility Study. The Connexus BCI is designed to record high-resolution neural activity and translate neural intent into applications such as speech and computer control for people with severe motor impairment. The APEX Program builds on that core platform by enabling researchers to investigate additional clinical applications and new ways of translating neural information into meaningful action.

About Paradromics

Paradromics builds brain-computer interface (BCI) technologies for seamless human-technology integration, designed to restore and enhance human capabilities. The company’s first-generation device, the Connexus® BCI, is designed to capture neural activity at the resolution of individual neurons and translate neural intent into speech, computer control, movement, and other essential human functions. Paradromics’ first clinical application focuses on restoring communication for people who have lost the ability to speak due to paralysis and other severe motor impairments. Over time, the platform is designed to support direct AI interaction, advanced prosthetics, sensory feedback, and next-generation treatments for mental health and other neurological conditions. With each new application, Paradromics aims to create a new path to functional recovery where biological cures have not yet been discovered or may not be possible, expanding human capability and enabling the fuller expression of human intelligence. Paradromics is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit paradromics.com.

Caution: Connexus® BCI is an investigational device. Limited by United States law to investigational use.

Connexus® and Paradromics™ are trademarks or registered trademarks of Paradromics Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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