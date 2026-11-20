– No dose-limiting toxicities observed across doses from 10 to 750 mg, with no PT0253-specific pre-treatment prophylaxis required –

– Monotherapy antitumor activity observed in colorectal and pancreatic cancers, including a partial response in a patient previously treated with a KRAS-targeted agent and disease control in 50% of patients who had progressed on prior (K)RAS-targeted therapy –

– Promising combination activity observed in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer, with objective responses in 6 of 7 patients with at least two scans –

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PAQ Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing targeted protein degradation to address the unmet medical needs of patients with KRAS-driven cancers, today announced first clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1 trial of PT0253 (NCT06797336). Alexander I. Spira, M.D., Ph.D., FACP, FASCO, of NEXT Oncology Virginia, presented the data in a late-breaking oral presentation at the 38th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics (ENA 2026) in Barcelona, Spain.

The initial clinical findings demonstrate a differentiated safety profile for PT0253, encouraging monotherapy antitumor activity, including in patients previously treated with (K)RAS-targeted therapies, and promising early combination activity with standard-of-care chemotherapy in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer. These findings support the potential of KRAS degradation to address resistance mechanisms that may limit KRAS inhibitors, while offering a differentiated approach to sustained KRAS target suppression and improved safety profile.

Monotherapy Dose Escalation

As of October 23, 2026, 44 patients with KRAS G12D-mutant advanced solid tumors had received weekly intravenous PT0253 at doses ranging from 10 to 750 mg. Patients had received a median of 2.5 prior therapies, and 27% had received prior (K)RAS-targeted therapy.

Safety: No dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) were observed across the full dose range of 10 to 750 mg. At doses of 120 to 750 mg (n=27), treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) were predominantly Grade 1–2. One patient (4%) experienced a Grade ≥3 TRAE. There were no serious TRAEs or discontinuations due to TRAEs. No PT0253-specific pre-treatment prophylaxis was required.

Antitumor activity: PT0253 monotherapy demonstrated antitumor activity across dose levels, with partial responses (PRs) observed at doses of 120 mg and above in patients with colorectal, pancreatic and lung cancers.

Colorectal cancer: At doses of 120 mg and above, 3 of 6 patients with refractory colorectal cancer achieved partial responses (PRs, unconfirmed), including one patient whose disease had progressed on a prior (K)RAS-targeted agent. These findings are encouraging in the context of the hypothesis that catalytic degradation of KRAS G12D may address EGFR-mediated feedback reactivation associated with KRAS inhibition.

At doses of 120 mg and above, 3 of 6 patients with refractory colorectal cancer achieved partial responses (PRs, unconfirmed), including one patient whose disease had progressed on a prior (K)RAS-targeted agent. These findings are encouraging in the context of the hypothesis that catalytic degradation of KRAS G12D may address EGFR-mediated feedback reactivation associated with KRAS inhibition. Pancreatic cancer: At doses of 120 mg and above, 3 of 10 (K)RAS therapy-naïve patients had confirmed PRs, with most responses deepening over time. Nine of 10 patients achieved disease control.

At doses of 120 mg and above, 3 of 10 (K)RAS therapy-naïve patients had confirmed PRs, with most responses deepening over time. Nine of 10 patients achieved disease control. Following prior (K)RAS-targeted therapy: Among 12 patients whose disease had progressed on prior (K)RAS-targeted therapy, 6 (50%) achieved disease control, demonstrating encouraging early activity in this difficult-to-treat population.

First-Line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer: PT0253 + mFOLFIRINOX

Fourteen patients received PT0253 350 mg once weekly in combination with modified FOLFIRINOX (mFOLFIRINOX), a standard-of-care chemotherapy regimen, and 13 remained on treatment as of the October 23, 2026 data cutoff.

Among the 7 patients with at least two scans, 6 achieved objective responses: one confirmed complete response (CR) and five PRs, four of which were confirmed.

The combination was generally well tolerated, with a safety profile consistent with mFOLFIRINOX alone and low gastrointestinal toxicity without PT0253-specific prophylaxis. Median relative dose intensity was 91% for PT0253, while mFOLFIRINOX dose intensity was 75–80% across components, consistent with the expected range for this chemotherapy regimen.

These early findings support further investigation of PT0253 in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy in first-line pancreatic cancer.

"We are encouraged by these initial clinical data for PT0253. Its differentiated safety profile, monotherapy antitumor activity and promising early combination results support our strategy of advancing KRAS protein degradation as a new therapeutic approach," said Nan Ji, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of PAQ Therapeutics. "We look forward to further evaluating PT0253 in pancreatic and colorectal cancer expansion cohorts."

"PT0253 as a monotherapy was well tolerated across the full dose range without pre-treatment prophylaxis. Importantly, in combination with mFOLFIRINOX in first-line pancreatic cancer, patients received chemotherapy at its expected relative dose intensity," said Andrew P. Krivoshik, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of PAQ Therapeutics. "With no dose-limiting toxicities and a high rate of deep responses, the first-line combination data are an important demonstration of combinability with standard-of-care therapy."

"Patients with KRAS G12D-mutant cancers who progress on chemotherapy, and increasingly on KRAS-targeted therapies, have few options," said Dr. Spira. "It is encouraging to see antitumor activity, including a partial response and disease control, in patients whose disease had progressed on prior (K)RAS-targeted therapy. The favorable tolerability observed across the dose range and in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy is also encouraging. The expansion cohorts will be important to further evaluate these early findings."

About PT0253

PT0253 is an investigational, intravenously administered small-molecule degrader that selectively eliminates the KRAS G12D mutant protein. It is designed to address resistance mechanisms observed with (K)RAS inhibitors, provide sustained KRAS target suppression, and improve safety profile.

The Phase 1 clinical trial of PT0253 is designed to evaluate safety and tolerability, and to determine the maximally tolerated dose and/or recommended Phase 2 dose of PT0253 in adult patients with KRAS G12D-mutant advanced solid tumors.

About PAQ Therapeutics

PAQ Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing targeted protein degradation to address the unmet medical needs of patients with KRAS-driven cancers. PAQ's clinical pipeline comprises PT0253, a selective KRAS G12D degrader, and PT0511, a pan-KRAS degrader, both in Phase 1 development for patients with advanced solid tumors. The company is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the development and potential of PT0253 and the timing of future data. Preliminary data may change as more patient data become available, and early results may not predict later trial results. PAQ undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Data qualification: Clinical data are preliminary and subject to ongoing data monitoring.

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