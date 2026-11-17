Advancing differentiated next-generation MC4R agonists toward first-in-human clinical studies in 2027

Lead lipidated, long-acting MC4R-selective peptide advancing through IND-enabling and manufacturing activities, with Phase 1 initiation targeted for the first half of calendar 2027

Preclinical findings demonstrate selective and potent MC4R agonism with minimal to no MC1R activity in tested peptide compounds, supporting the potential to substantially reduce or eliminate MC1R-mediated hyperpigmentation

Expanding oral MC4R opportunities through next-generation small-molecule development and an oral peptide agonist approach

Oral small-molecule MC4R-selective agonist Phase 1 study targeted for the second half of calendar 2027

First-quarter R&D investment in MC4R obesity programs more than doubled year over year, reflecting advancement of key preclinical development activities

Conference call and webcast scheduled for November 17, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. ET

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTN), a biopharmaceutical company developing medicines targeting the melanocortin receptor ("MCR") system, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2027 first quarter ended September 30, 2026, and provided an update on its next-generation MC4R-selective obesity development programs and strategic partnerships.

"MC4R agonism is now a clinically and commercially validated therapeutic approach for rare neuroendocrine obesity disorders, and we believe the next generation of therapies will be defined not only by efficacy, but by meaningful improvements in tolerability, convenience and long-term usability," said Carl Spana, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Palatin Technologies. "Our development strategy is specifically designed to address these challenges. We are building on more than two decades of melanocortin research and drug development experience to advance highly selective MC4R agonists with the potential to deliver robust efficacy while substantially reducing, and potentially eliminating, MC1R-mediated hyperpigmentation."

"Our lead lipidated peptide program represents a particularly compelling opportunity," continued Dr. Spana. "We have demonstrated significant efficacy with once-weekly dosing in preclinical models, and pharmacokinetic findings support the potential for once-weekly or less frequent administration in humans. Equally important, tested compounds in our next-generation peptide series have demonstrated potent MC4R activation without meaningful MC1R activation, an important attribute for developing therapies with improved long-term tolerability. We believe this combination of selectivity, efficacy and sustained activity provides a strong foundation for developing a differentiated therapy for patients who require lifelong treatment."

"During the quarter, we continued to advance IND-enabling activities with our long-acting peptide while progressing our next-generation oral small-molecule candidates and additionally exploring oral peptide opportunities. We are targeting the initiation of our first Phase 1 study in the first half of 2027, followed by our oral small-molecule program in the second half of 2027. We believe these programs have the potential to establish a new standard for MC4R-targeted treatment of rare obesity disorders."

MC4R Obesity Program Update





Palatin is advancing a portfolio of MC4R-selective agonists designed to address hypothalamic obesity ("HO"), Prader-Willi syndrome ("PWS"), Bardet-Biedl syndrome ("BBS") and other rare obesity disorders associated with dysfunction of the melanocortin pathway.

The Company's strategy focuses on developing therapies with meaningful efficacy, improved gastrointestinal tolerability, reduced or eliminated MC1R-mediated hyperpigmentation, and dosing characteristics suitable for chronic treatment.

Next-Generation Long-Acting Peptide MC4R Agonists





Palatin is advancing two complementary MC4R-selective peptide series: lipidated PL2000 and non-lipidated PL1000.

The lead lipidated PL2000 development candidate has demonstrated significant reductions in food intake and body weight following once-weekly subcutaneous administration in a diet-induced obese mouse model.

Preclinical pharmacokinetic findings support the potential for once-weekly or less frequent dosing in humans.

Tested compounds from both peptide series have demonstrated potent MC4R agonist activity without acting as agonists at MC1R, supporting the Company's objective of substantially reducing or potentially eliminating hyperpigmentation associated with MC1R activation.

IND-enabling studies and chemistry, manufacturing and controls ("CMC") activities are ongoing for the lead lipidated peptide candidate.

Palatin is targeting initiation of a Phase 1 single-ascending-dose/multiple-ascending-dose ("SAD/MAD") clinical study in the first half of calendar 2027, with initial data targeted in the second half of 2027.

The Company continues to advance its non-lipidated PL1000 peptide series, including controlled-release formulation development, as an additional approach to long-acting MC4R therapy.

Next-Generation Oral MC4R Agonists





Palatin is pursuing oral MC4R-selective therapies through its small-molecule development program and an additional oral peptide agonist approach.

The oral small-molecule program incorporates data and learnings from earlier development candidates, including PL7737, together with advanced medicinal chemistry, computational drug design, artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities.

Preclinical studies have identified next-generation oral small-molecule candidates with improved potency and MC4R selectivity relative to earlier compounds, together with favorable oral bioavailability.

The program is designed to achieve meaningful efficacy with improved tolerability and minimal or no MC1R-mediated hyperpigmentation.

Lead candidate selection and optimization activities are ongoing, with IND-enabling development targeted for the first half of calendar 2027.

A Phase 1 SAD/MAD study is targeted to initiate in the second half of calendar 2027, with initial clinical data targeted in the first half of 2028.

Palatin is also exploring an oral peptide agonist approach as an additional opportunity to expand its MC4R-selective therapeutic portfolio.

Partnering and Out-Licensing Programs

Retinal Diseases – Boehringer Ingelheim





Palatin continues to collaborate with Boehringer Ingelheim on proprietary melanocortin receptor-targeted compounds for retinal diseases, including diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema. Palatin provides research and development support, with approved costs reimbursed by Boehringer Ingelheim.

The agreement provides for potential future development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties on net sales of licensed products, if commercialized.

Palatin recognized approximately $0.4 million in revenue related to the collaboration during the fiscal first quarter.

PL9643 – Dry Eye Disease





Palatin's exclusive sublicense agreement with Altanispac Labs covers PL9643 for the treatment of dry eye disease. Altanispac is responsible for future development and commercialization. Palatin remains eligible for additional payments and tiered royalties under the agreement.

Additional Development and Partnering Opportunities





Palatin continues to evaluate strategic partnering and out-licensing opportunities for its bremelanotide co-administration program in obesity, PL8177 or other novel MC1R agonist in ulcerative colitis and its melanocortin receptor agonist program for diabetic nephropathy.

These programs provide opportunities to advance additional assets through strategic collaborations while maintaining Palatin's primary development focus on next-generation MC4R therapies for rare obesity disorders.

Fiscal 2027 First Quarter Ended September 30, 2026 Financial Results Revenue





For the fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2026, Palatin recognized approximately $0.4 million in collaboration and license revenue, compared with approximately $8.8 million for the comparable prior-year period.

Revenue for the current quarter was attributable to research and development services performed under the Boehringer Ingelheim collaboration. The prior-year period included upfront and milestone revenue associated with that agreement.

Research and Development Expenses





Research and development expenses were approximately $3.4 million, compared with approximately $2.5 million for the comparable prior-year period.

R&D spending directly related to the Company's MC4R obesity programs increased to approximately $2.1 million from approximately $1.0 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily attributable to IND-enabling preclinical studies and related activities for the long-acting MC4R peptide program and lead candidate optimization activities for the oral small-molecule program.

General and Administrative Expenses





General and administrative expenses were approximately $2.1 million, compared with approximately $1.7 million for the comparable prior-year period. The increase was primarily attributable to higher stock-based compensation expenses and professional fees.

Net Loss





Palatin reported a net loss of approximately $5.1 million, or $1.29 per basic and diluted common share, for the fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Cash Flows and Cash Position





Net cash used in operating activities was approximately $3.7 million for the fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with approximately $1.6 million for the comparable prior-year period.

As of September 30, 2026, Palatin had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $3.7 million, compared with approximately $7.5 million as of June 30, 2026.

The Company intends to pursue additional financing and strategic opportunities to support continued advancement of its development programs. Additional funding will be required to execute its planned development activities and fund operations. Accordingly, substantial doubt exists regarding the Company's ability to continue as a going concern for one year following issuance of its financial statements.

Conference Call and Webcast





Palatin will host a conference call and audio webcast on November 17, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss its fiscal first-quarter financial results and provide an update on corporate and development activities.

To listen to the live conference call, dial 1-888-506-0062 (US) or 1-973-528-0011 (International), Participant Access Code: 336522. The audio webcast and replay can be accessed by logging on to the "Investor-Webcasts" section of Palatin's website at http://www.palatin.com. A telephone and audio webcast replay will be available one hour after the completion of the call. To access the telephone replay, dial 1-877-481-4010 (US) or 1-919-882-2331 (International), Replay Passcode 54837. The webcast and telephone replay will be available through December 1, 2026.

About Palatin Technologies





Palatin Technologies, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing medicines targeting the melanocortin receptor system. Palatin's principal strategic development focus is advancing next-generation MC4R-selective agonists for rare neuroendocrine obesity disorders, including hypothalamic obesity, Prader-Willi syndrome and Bardet-Biedl syndrome. The Company is developing long-acting injectable peptide agonists, oral small-molecule agonists and an oral peptide agonist approach, with the objective of delivering differentiated efficacy, tolerability and dosing profiles suitable for long-term treatment. Palatin also utilizes collaborations, licensing arrangements and strategic partnerships to advance other melanocortin-based programs. For more information, visit www.palatin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements





Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements regarding Palatin's product candidates, potential clinical benefits, efficacy, tolerability, receptor selectivity, dosing frequency, development programs, regulatory submissions, clinical trial initiation and results, collaborations, financing plans and future operations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include the results of preclinical and clinical studies, regulatory decisions, manufacturing and development timelines, Palatin's ability to obtain sufficient financing, the performance of collaborators and licensees, competing therapies, market conditions and other risks described in Palatin's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Palatin undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.





PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC



and Subsidiary



Consolidated Statements of Operations



(unaudited)































Three Months Ended September 30,











2026



2025































REVENUES



















Collaboration and license $ 361,802



$ 8,847,550































OPERATING EXPENSES



















Research and development 3,383,743



2,525,766







General and administrative 2,080,414



1,660,731







Total operating expenses 5,464,157



4,186,497































(Loss) Income from operations (5,102,355)



4,661,053































OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)



















Investment income 46,534



18,483







Interest expense (1,690)



(2,002)







Total other (expense) income, net 44,844



16,481































NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (5,057,511)



$ 4,677,534































Basic net (loss) income per common share $ (1.29)



$ 4.81































Diluted net (loss) income per common share $ (1.29)



$ 4.26































Weighted average number of common shares



outstanding used in computing basic net (loss)



income per common share 3,922,464



971,650































Weighted average number of common shares



outstanding used in computing diluted net (loss)



income per common share 3,922,464



1,098,490









PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC



and Subsidiary



Consolidated Balance Sheets



(unaudited)



























September 30, 2026



June 30, 2026



ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,740,424



$ 7,492,014



Accounts receivable 361,802



300,770



Prepaid expenses and other current assets 337,765



371,703



Total current assets 4,439,991



8,164,487























Property and equipment, net 101,112



118,064



Right-of-use assets - operating leases 155,448



219,677



Other assets 21,626



21,626



Total assets $ 4,718,177



$ 8,523,854























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable $ 1,360,530



$ 1,109,552



Accrued expenses 1,171,975



504,158



Short-term operating lease liabilities 126,661



158,263



Total current liabilities 2,659,166



1,771,973























Long-term operating lease liabilities 32,932



65,416



Total liabilities 2,692,098



1,837,389























Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock of $0.01 par value – authorized 10,000,000 shares: shares















issued and outstanding designated as follows:















Series A Convertible: authorized 4,030 shares as of September 30, 2026: issued















and outstanding 4,030 shares as of September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026 40



40



Series D Convertible: authorized 3,400 shares as of September 30, 2026: issued















and outstanding 3,400 shares as of September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026 34



34



Common stock of $0.01 par value – authorized 300,000,000 shares:















issued and outstanding 1,780,939 shares as of September 30, 2026 and 1,779,275



shares as of June 30, 2026 17,809



17,793



Additional paid-in capital 474,517,501



474,120,392



Accumulated deficit (472,509,305)



(467,451,794)



Total stockholders' equity 2,026,079



6,686,465



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,718,177



$ 8,523,854































































BS Check $ -



$ -



Working Capital 1,780,825



6,392,514

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SOURCE Palatin Technologies, Inc.