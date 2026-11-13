PAI Pharma Acquires Nexus Pharmaceuticals, Expanding Portfolio of Sterile Injectable Products

Acquisition builds on PAI's investment in domestic sterile manufacturing and expands its hospital-focused pharmaceutical portfolio

PARSIPPANY, N.J. and LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PAI Pharma ("PAI"), a portfolio company of Olympus Partners, and a leading U.S. developer, manufacturer, and marketer of oral liquid medicines, and Ready-To-Use ("RTU") sterile injectable and hospital-focused products, today announced the acquisition of Nexus Pharmaceuticals, LLC ("Nexus"), a pharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of injectable medicines used in critical care, oncology, and other hospital settings.

The acquisition marks another significant step in PAI's strategy to build a broader portfolio of essential medicines and expand its presence in the hospital and sterile injectable markets. Nexus brings an established commercial portfolio of over 20 hospital injectable products, deep customer relationships, and extensive expertise in developing and commercializing critical therapies. Combined with PAI's leadership in Ready-to-Dose oral liquid medicines and growing sterile injectable business, including the recent acquisition of Nivagen and its aseptic manufacturing capabilities in Sacramento, the acquisition strengthens PAI's ability to serve hospitals and healthcare providers with a broader range of high-quality pharmaceutical products.

William Blair acted as exclusive advisor, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to PAI Pharma, a portfolio company of Olympus Partners. Proskauer Rose LLP acted as legal counsel to Nexus Pharmaceuticals.

About PAI Pharma

PAI Pharma, headquartered in Parsippany, NJ, is a leading U.S. pharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of high-quality oral liquid, sterile and ready-to-use pharmaceutical products. PAI is committed to improving patient outcomes through innovative dosage forms, reliable domestic manufacturing, and a customer-first approach.

About Nexus Pharmaceuticals

Nexus Pharmaceuticals is a U.S. based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing complex injectable medicines. Its portfolio includes products used in critical care, oncology, and other hospital settings, including therapies that have historically faced supply shortages. Nexus combines pharmaceutical development and analytical expertise with a network of contract manufacturing partners and established relationships across the U.S. hospital market.

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SOURCE PAI Pharma