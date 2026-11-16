Oban BioPharma Announces Presentation of Late-Breaking Abstract at Obesity Week® 2026

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oban BioPharma today announced that preclinical data for OBT-676, a lead small-molecule candidate for the treatment of obesity and type 2 diabetes, has been selected for a late-breaking presentation at the upcoming Obesity Society's Annual Meeting, Obesity Week®, taking place from November 14–17, 2026 in National Harbor, MD. OBT-676 is a new molecular entity that achieves potent full agonism at the amylin and calcitonin receptors (DACRA) while simultaneously delivering partial agonism across the GLP-1, GIP, and glucagon (Triple-G) pathways. In a 28-day diet-induced obesity (DIO) study in rats, once-daily oral OBT-676 drove rapid, sustained weight loss (up to -17%), including deep visceral fat depletion (up to -42.5%) and hepatic defatting, followed by marked glycemic control with insulin sensitization on a Day 29 oral glucose-tolerance test (oGTT).

"These robust preclinical data demonstrate that once-daily oral OBT-676 achieves metabolic efficacy on par with clinical-stage injectable peptides, delivering rapid weight loss, deep visceral fat depletion, and marked glycemic control with increased insulin sensitivity alongside hepatic glucagon receptor engagement,” said Derek Chalmers, Ph.D., D.Sc., the CEO of Oban BioPharma. “By successfully integrating potent dual amylin/calcitonin agonism with calibrated Triple-G pharmacology in a single oral small molecule, we have validated Oban’s DACRA/Triple-G platform as a truly differentiated, disease-modifying modality for treatment of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and broader metabolic indications consistent with this unique pharmacology."

Presentation Details:

Title: Oral DACRA/Triple-G Agonist OBT-676 Drives Weight Loss and Hepatic Recovery in DIO Rats

Date: Monday, November 16th, 2026: 2.30pm-3.30pm EST

Location: Exhibit Hall BCD

About Oban BioPharma

Oban BioPharma is a privately held biotechnology company focused on the development of novel oral small molecule GPCR-targeted therapeutics for metabolic and CNS diseases. Oban combines the power of computational structural and chemotype analysis with AI-based “druggability” filters to create a faster, more efficient path to new medicines.

For additional information please visit: https://obanbiopharma.com

Contact: info@obanbiopharma.com