SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Nuvectis Pharma to Participate in the Maxim Growth Summit 2026

October 9, 2026 | 
1 min read

Fort Lee, NJ, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) ("Nuvectis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for the treatment of complement-related conditions and oncology, today announced that members of senior management will participate in the Maxim Growth Summit 2026 on Wednesday, October 14, 2026 in New York.

Conference Details:

Panel Discussion:Immunology & Inflammation Therapies
Presenter:Ron Bentsur, Chairman and CEO
Date and Time:Wednesday, October 14, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET
Webcast link:Panel Discussion

A webcast of the panel discussion will be available in the Investors section of Nuvectis’ website at www.nuvectis.com.

About Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for the treatment of immune complement-related conditions and oncology. The Company’s pipeline includes ciprocopan (NXP100), a complement Factor B inhibitor in development for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, and the oncology drug candidates NXP900 and NXP200, in development for the treatment of advanced cancers.

The company’s lead drug candidate is ciprocopan, a once-a-day Factor B inhibitor, with best-in-class potential, recently approved in China for the treatment of PNH patients previously untreated with complement inhibitors.

NXP200 is an oral, brain-penetrant, paradox-breaker BRAF inhibitor for the treatment of BRAF V600X-mutated and Class II/III non-V600-mutated solid tumor malignancies, with best-in-class potential.

NXP900 is an oral small molecule inhibitor of the SRC family kinases, including SRC and YES1.

Company Contact

Ron Bentsur
Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President
rbentsur@nuvectis.com

Media Relations Contact

Kevin Gardner
LifeSci Advisorskgardner@lifesciadvisors.com


New Jersey Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Design idea with light bulbs, headline and text place or button with text. Modern style illustration for web banners, hero images, printed materials.
Job Trends
On the move: 4 rare disease companies hiring now
October 8, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Monsoon sale banner. Colorful umbrellas and rainy clouds. Autumn rain weather, realistic vector illustration. Cloud rainy season, rain stormy
Job Trends
Q3 layoffs down YOY, with 90% fewer biopharma employees affected
October 8, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Start of negative growth trend. Worsening forecast. Cessation of rise inertia, not enough power energy. The risk of recession and sliding into a crisis
Obesity
Zealand dips as Boehringer Ingelheim-partnered weight loss drug fails to impress—again
October 1, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Silhouette of a small propeller plane landing or taking off on the runway backlit under a yellow sun at sunset at Sabadell airport.
Obesity
Superior weight loss, blood sugar control propel Lilly’s amylin-GIP/GLP-1 combo into Phase 3
September 30, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie