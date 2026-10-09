Nuvectis Pharma to Participate in the Maxim Growth Summit 2026

Fort Lee, NJ, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) ("Nuvectis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for the treatment of complement-related conditions and oncology, today announced that members of senior management will participate in the Maxim Growth Summit 2026 on Wednesday, October 14, 2026 in New York.
Conference Details:
|Panel Discussion:
|Immunology & Inflammation Therapies
|Presenter:
|Ron Bentsur, Chairman and CEO
|Date and Time:
|Wednesday, October 14, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET
|Webcast link:
|Panel Discussion
A webcast of the panel discussion will be available in the Investors section of Nuvectis’ website at www.nuvectis.com.
About Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.
Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for the treatment of immune complement-related conditions and oncology. The Company’s pipeline includes ciprocopan (NXP100), a complement Factor B inhibitor in development for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, and the oncology drug candidates NXP900 and NXP200, in development for the treatment of advanced cancers.
The company’s lead drug candidate is ciprocopan, a once-a-day Factor B inhibitor, with best-in-class potential, recently approved in China for the treatment of PNH patients previously untreated with complement inhibitors.
NXP200 is an oral, brain-penetrant, paradox-breaker BRAF inhibitor for the treatment of BRAF V600X-mutated and Class II/III non-V600-mutated solid tumor malignancies, with best-in-class potential.
NXP900 is an oral small molecule inhibitor of the SRC family kinases, including SRC and YES1.
Company Contact
Ron Bentsur
Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President
rbentsur@nuvectis.com
Media Relations Contact
Kevin Gardner
LifeSci Advisorskgardner@lifesciadvisors.com