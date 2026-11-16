Nuo Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Final 2027 Medicare Reimbursement Rulings and Coverage Expansion to New Place of Service Reinforce Growth Outlook

HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: AURX) (“Nuo”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing and marketing regenerative therapies for chronic wound care, announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 and provided an operational and business update.

Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2026 Financial Summary

Total revenues of approximately $1.9 million and $4.9 million for the third quarter 2026 and first nine months of 2026, respectively, increased 80% and 123%, respectively, versus the comparable 2025 periods.

Total product revenues in the third quarter increased 5% sequentially versus the second quarter 2026 with Aurix wound care revenues increasing approximately 17% sequentially which is the same average sequential growth rate over the past six quarters for Aurix wound care revenues.

Third quarter net operating loss of approximately $374,000 improved by approximately $166,000 compared to third quarter 2025 while increasing approximately $208,000 sequentially versus the second quarter. The sequential increase primarily reflected higher stock-based compensation, credit loss provision expense, and more than $100,000 of elevated regulatory costs associated with component supply matters.

Subsequent to quarter end, final funding of $325,000 was received under the loan agreement with total borrowings established at $2,000,000.





Operational and Business Update

Received $250,000 reimbursement fee milestone pursuant to the 2025 distribution agreement with Smith+Nephew.

Final Medicare OPPS (Outpatient Prospective Payment System) reimbursement ruling recently released for calendar 2027 with the per treatment G0465 national average reimbursement increasing to approximately $2,257 or 7% from 2026 with positive pricing actions for Aurix anticipated next year.

Medicare’s PFS (Physician Fee Schedule) ruling established a G0465 national average reimbursement of approximately $1,020 in 2027 or a decrease of approximately 4%.

Expansion of coverage and processing of G0465 claims for nursing home treatments (Medicare Place of Service 32) effective January 1, 2027 is expected to be positive for future growth.





“As many wound care market participants have commented, the broader wound care space remains unsettled resulting from the dramatic January change to reimbursement economics for skin substitutes/grafts which remained unchanged in the final 2027 rulings mentioned above,” commented David Jorden, Nuo’s Chief Executive and Financial Officer.

“We have also observed a shift of patients and wound care volumes back to hospital-based settings and enjoyed our highest quarter ever of Aurix revenues in the hospital setting,” continued Mr. Jorden. “Since this year’s first quarter, our HOPD Aurix sales as a percentage of total wound care sales has more than doubled. The economics in hospital settings are strong, and we will continue to pursue and emphasize growth opportunities in this segment. We remain confident that autologous PRP and Aurix in particular are well positioned for continued long term attractive growth.”

“As a business, we are prioritizing both reaching the revenue level required for operational breakeven and assessing opportunities to strengthen our capital structure to support Nuo’s next stage of growth. The funding of the secured notes under the loan agreement in several tranches this year was done with these priorities in mind,” concluded Mr. Jorden.

About Nuo Therapeutics

Nuo Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing and marketing regenerative therapies for chronic wound care. Nuo’s Aurix System is a biodynamic hematogel that harnesses a patient’s innate regenerative abilities for the management of a variety of wounds.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding Nuo’s anticipated growth opportunities and market positioning, including in the hospital outpatient setting, expectations regarding Medicare reimbursement and coverage changes, including the expansion of coverage to nursing home treatments, and their impact on demand for and pricing of Aurix, anticipated pricing actions, movement toward breakeven operations, and Nuo's ability to strengthen its capital structure. Forward-looking statements may include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and may include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and information available to Nuo’s management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and factors are discussed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Nuo’s public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including Nuo’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. You are advised to carefully consider these various risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Nuo expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise publicly these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact:

David Jorden

djorden@nuot.com

NUO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

September 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 80,941 $ 548,946 Accounts receivable, net 1,410,322 561,667 Inventory, net 330,134 213,761 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 162,667 55,509 Total current assets 1,984,064 1,379,883 Property and equipment, net 704,903 366,315 Operating lease right of use assets 41,238 99,464 Total assets $ 2,730,205 $ 1,845,662 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 756,720 $ 436,083 Accrued expenses 648,177 493,792 Deferred revenue 380,730 300,000 Current portion of notes payable 515,625 - Current portion of notes payable – related party 112,500 - Current portion of operating lease liabilities 40,756 76,410 Total current liabilities 2,454,508 1,306,285 Deferred revenue – long term 951,826 975,000 Notes payable 961,875 300,000 Note payable – related party 210,500 200,000 Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities - 20,936 Total liabilities 4,578,709 2,802,221 Stockholders' deficit Common stock; $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 48,573,894 and 48,179,039 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 4,857 4,818 Additional paid-in capital 34,239,796 33,810,785 Accumulated deficit (36,093,157 ) (34,772,162 ) Total stockholders' deficit (1,848,504 ) (956,559 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 2,730,205 $ 1,845,662





NUO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months

ended

September 30,

2026 Three Months

ended

September 30,

2025 Revenue Product sales $ 1,779,563 $ 957,096 Distribution fee revenue 86,562 75,000 Total revenue 1,866,125 1,032,096 Costs of sales 673,334 406,721 Gross profit 1,192,791 625,375 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 1,567,223 1,165,517 Total operating expenses 1,567,223 1,165,517 Loss from operations (374,432 ) (540,142 ) Other income (expense) Interest income (expense), net (51,099 ) 409 Other income 603 1,814 Total other income (expenses) (50,496 ) 2,223 Net loss $ (424,928 ) $ (537,919 ) Loss per common share Basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 48,472,374 47,539,384





NUO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Nine Months

ended

September 30,

2026 Nine Months

ended

September 30,

2025 Revenue Product sales $ 4,694,782 $ 2,066,679 Distribution fee revenue 242,444 150,000 Total revenue 4,937,226 2,216,679 Costs of sales 1,724,681 687,092 Gross profit 3,212,545 1,529,587 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 4,199,995 3,466,898 Total operating expenses 4,199,995 3,466,898 Loss from operations (987,450 ) (1,937,311 ) Other income (expense) Interest income (expense), net (340,447 ) (33 ) Other income 6,902 3,608 Total other income (expenses) (333,545 ) 3,575 Net loss $ (1,320,995 ) $ (1,933,736 ) Loss per common share Basic and diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.04 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 48,389,216 47,062,186



