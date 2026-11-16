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Nuo Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

November 16, 2026 | 
7 min read

Final 2027 Medicare Reimbursement Rulings and Coverage Expansion to New Place of Service Reinforce Growth Outlook

HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: AURX) (“Nuo”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing and marketing regenerative therapies for chronic wound care, announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 and provided an operational and business update.

Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2026 Financial Summary

  • Total revenues of approximately $1.9 million and $4.9 million for the third quarter 2026 and first nine months of 2026, respectively, increased 80% and 123%, respectively, versus the comparable 2025 periods.
  • Total product revenues in the third quarter increased 5% sequentially versus the second quarter 2026 with Aurix wound care revenues increasing approximately 17% sequentially which is the same average sequential growth rate over the past six quarters for Aurix wound care revenues.
  • Third quarter net operating loss of approximately $374,000 improved by approximately $166,000 compared to third quarter 2025 while increasing approximately $208,000 sequentially versus the second quarter. The sequential increase primarily reflected higher stock-based compensation, credit loss provision expense, and more than $100,000 of elevated regulatory costs associated with component supply matters.
  • Subsequent to quarter end, final funding of $325,000 was received under the loan agreement with total borrowings established at $2,000,000.

Operational and Business Update

  • Received $250,000 reimbursement fee milestone pursuant to the 2025 distribution agreement with Smith+Nephew.
  • Final Medicare OPPS (Outpatient Prospective Payment System) reimbursement ruling recently released for calendar 2027 with the per treatment G0465 national average reimbursement increasing to approximately $2,257 or 7% from 2026 with positive pricing actions for Aurix anticipated next year.
  • Medicare’s PFS (Physician Fee Schedule) ruling established a G0465 national average reimbursement of approximately $1,020 in 2027 or a decrease of approximately 4%.
  • Expansion of coverage and processing of G0465 claims for nursing home treatments (Medicare Place of Service 32) effective January 1, 2027 is expected to be positive for future growth.

“As many wound care market participants have commented, the broader wound care space remains unsettled resulting from the dramatic January change to reimbursement economics for skin substitutes/grafts which remained unchanged in the final 2027 rulings mentioned above,” commented David Jorden, Nuo’s Chief Executive and Financial Officer.  

“We have also observed a shift of patients and wound care volumes back to hospital-based settings and enjoyed our highest quarter ever of Aurix revenues in the hospital setting,” continued Mr. Jorden. “Since this year’s first quarter, our HOPD Aurix sales as a percentage of total wound care sales has more than doubled. The economics in hospital settings are strong, and we will continue to pursue and emphasize growth opportunities in this segment. We remain confident that autologous PRP and Aurix in particular are well positioned for continued long term attractive growth.”

“As a business, we are prioritizing both reaching the revenue level required for operational breakeven and assessing opportunities to strengthen our capital structure to support Nuo’s next stage of growth. The funding of the secured notes under the loan agreement in several tranches this year was done with these priorities in mind,” concluded Mr. Jorden.

About Nuo Therapeutics

Nuo Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing and marketing regenerative therapies for chronic wound care. Nuo’s Aurix System is a biodynamic hematogel that harnesses a patient’s innate regenerative abilities for the management of a variety of wounds.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding Nuo’s anticipated growth opportunities and market positioning, including in the hospital outpatient setting, expectations regarding Medicare reimbursement and coverage changes, including the expansion of coverage to nursing home treatments, and their impact on demand for and pricing of Aurix, anticipated pricing actions, movement toward breakeven operations, and Nuo's ability to strengthen its capital structure. Forward-looking statements may include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and may include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and information available to Nuo’s management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and factors are discussed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Nuo’s public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including Nuo’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. You are advised to carefully consider these various risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Nuo expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise publicly these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact:
David Jorden
djorden@nuot.com 

 
NUO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
 
  September 30,
2026		  December 31,
2025 		 
ASSETS        
Current assets        
Cash $80,941  $548,946 
Accounts receivable, net  1,410,322   561,667 
Inventory, net  330,134   213,761 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  162,667   55,509 
Total current assets  1,984,064   1,379,883 
         
Property and equipment, net  704,903   366,315 
Operating lease right of use assets  41,238   99,464 
Total assets $2,730,205  $1,845,662 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable $756,720  $436,083 
Accrued expenses  648,177   493,792 
Deferred revenue  380,730   300,000 
Current portion of notes payable  515,625   - 
Current portion of notes payable – related party  112,500   - 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities  40,756   76,410 
Total current liabilities  2,454,508   1,306,285 
         
Deferred revenue – long term  951,826   975,000 
Notes payable  961,875   300,000 
Note payable – related party  210,500   200,000 
Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities  -   20,936 
Total liabilities  4,578,709   2,802,221 
         
Stockholders' deficit        
Common stock; $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 48,573,894 and 48,179,039 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively  4,857   4,818 
Additional paid-in capital  34,239,796   33,810,785 
Accumulated deficit  (36,093,157)  (34,772,162)
Total stockholders' deficit  (1,848,504)  (956,559)
         
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $2,730,205  $1,845,662 


NUO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months
ended
September 30,
2026		  Three Months
ended
September 30,
2025		 
Revenue        
Product sales $1,779,563  $957,096 
Distribution fee revenue  86,562   75,000 
Total revenue  1,866,125   1,032,096 
         
Costs of sales  673,334   406,721 
Gross profit  1,192,791   625,375 
         
Operating expenses        
Selling, general and administrative  1,567,223   1,165,517 
Total operating expenses  1,567,223   1,165,517 
         
Loss from operations  (374,432)  (540,142)
         
Other income (expense)        
Interest income (expense), net  (51,099)  409 
Other income  603   1,814 
Total other income (expenses)  (50,496)  2,223 
         
Net loss $(424,928) $(537,919)
         
Loss per common share     
Basic and diluted $(0.01) $(0.01)
         
Weighted average common shares outstanding     
Basic and diluted  48,472,374   47,539,384 


NUO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
 
  Nine Months
ended
September 30,
2026		  Nine Months
ended
September 30,
2025		 
Revenue        
Product sales $4,694,782  $2,066,679 
Distribution fee revenue  242,444   150,000 
Total revenue  4,937,226   2,216,679 
         
Costs of sales  1,724,681   687,092 
Gross profit  3,212,545   1,529,587 
         
Operating expenses        
Selling, general and administrative  4,199,995   3,466,898 
Total operating expenses  4,199,995   3,466,898 
         
Loss from operations  (987,450)  (1,937,311)
         
Other income (expense)        
Interest income (expense), net  (340,447)  (33)
Other income  6,902   3,608 
Total other income (expenses)  (333,545)  3,575 
         
Net loss $(1,320,995) $(1,933,736)
         
Loss per common share     
Basic and diluted $(0.03) $(0.04)
         
Weighted average common shares outstanding     
Basic and diluted  48,389,216   47,062,186 



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