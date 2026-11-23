Sogroya ® is a once-weekly treatment option for appropriate children 2.5 and older, offering an alternative to once-daily therapy, which may help address the common challenge of non-adherence associated with daily injections 1

is a once-weekly treatment option for appropriate children 2.5 and older, offering an alternative to once-daily therapy, which may help address the common challenge of non-adherence associated with daily injections Approval based on results from the pivotal REAL8 clinical trial establishing the efficacy and safety of Sogroya ® for children with growth failure associated with TS 1

for children with growth failure associated with TS With this new indication, Sogroya® is approved for growth hormone deficiency and four additional growth-related conditions: Idiopathic Short Stature, Noonan Syndrome, short stature born Small for Gestational Age, and now Turner Syndrome1

PLAINSBORO, N.J., Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Nordisk today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved once-weekly Sogroya® (somapacitan-beco) injection (5 mg, 10 mg, or 15 mg) for children aged 2.5 years and older with growth failure associated with Turner Syndrome (TS), a chromosomal condition affecting development in females that commonly leads to short stature.1,2 Sogroya® is a long-acting growth hormone that is also approved in the US for children 2.5 years and older with Idiopathic Short Stature (ISS), short stature born Small for Gestational Age (SGA) and with no catch-up growth by 2 years of age, growth failure associated with Noonan Syndrome (NS), or growth failure due to inadequate secretion of endogenous growth hormone. Sogroya® is also indicated for adults with growth hormone deficiency (GHD).1

"For children with Turner Syndrome, growth hormone treatment can be part of everyday life for years. How they experience that treatment matters," said Colleen Silk, Group Vice President, Rare Disease, Novo. "A once-weekly option represents a meaningful advancement in how we support growth in children with Turner Syndrome, reducing the number of injections throughout that journey. This approval reflects our commitment to advancing the treatment experience for children and their families. With Sogroya® now approved across five distinct growth-related disorders, we are building on Novo's decades of innovation with a clear purpose: to help meet children's growth needs in ways that recognize the lives they and their caregivers lead."

In the pivotal REAL8 study supporting the approval, children aged 2.5 years and older with TS who received once-weekly Sogroya® grew at a comparable rate over 52 weeks as those who received daily growth hormone. The primary efficacy endpoint measured annualized height velocity at Week 52 across 105 TS patients. Patients were randomized 2:1 to 0.24 mg/kg/week once-weekly Sogroya® (n=68) or once-daily somatropin at dose levels of 0.05 mg/kg/day (n=37). The mean annualized height velocity at week 52 was similar for Sogroya® and somatropin (8.9 cm/year vs. 9.7 cm/year, respectively, with an estimated treatment difference of -0.8 [95% CI: -1.58; 0.07]). The mean change in the supportive secondary endpoint, annualized height standard deviation score (SDS) from baseline to week 52, was also similar for Sogroya® and somatropin (0.77 vs. 0.86, respectively). The dose of daily somatropin (0.05 mg/kg/day) is less than the maximum dose (0.067 mg/kg/day) approved for use in pediatric patients with TS in the US. See tables below for additional details.1

"Daily growth hormone therapy works well, but staying consistent with treatment over time can be difficult — especially in conditions like Turner Syndrome, where families may struggle with managing multiple comorbidities and medications," said Dr. Aristides Maniatis, Founder, Rocky Mountain Endocrinology and an investigator in the REAL8 trial. "By offering a once-weekly treatment option, Sogroya® provides 313 injection-free days each year. This weekly alternative to daily therapy may help make the growth hormone routine simpler to fit into the lives of children and their caregivers."

Primary Endpoint: Annualized Height Velocity at Week 52 in Pediatric Patients with TS





Once-weekly



Sogroya® (N=68) Daily somatropin



(N=37) Estimated



treatment



difference (95%



CI)1 Annualized Height



Velocity (cm/year) 8.9 9.7 -0.8 [-1.57; -0.11]2 1Estimated treatment difference (height velocity of Sogroya® - daily somatropin) 2Height velocity at week 52 is analyzed using an analysis of covariance model with treatment, karyotype, age group, region, height SDS (<-3 or ≥-3) and karyotype by age group by region interaction term as factors, and baseline height and baseline IGF-I SDS as covariates. Missing values at week 52 are imputed based on available landmark visit data using multiple imputations.

Annualized Height SDS at Week 52 in Pediatric Patients with TS





Once-weekly Sogroya® (N=68) Daily somatropin (N=37) Height SDS, baseline -2.8 -3.0 Height SDS, change from baseline 0.77 0.86

In REAL8, the adverse reactions occurring in ≥10% of patients with TS treated with Sogroya® at week 52 were respiratory tract infection, nasopharyngitis, ear infection, pyrexia, diarrhea, vomiting, and injection site reaction.1

Please see below for important safety information and please click here for the full Prescribing Information.

About REAL8 — Turner Syndrome (TS) Cohort



The REAL8 study is part of the ongoing REAL clinical trial program. It is a multi-center, randomized, open-label, active-comparator, phase 3 basket study conducted in growth hormone treatment-naïve, pre-pubertal pediatric patients with short stature born SGA and with no catch-up growth by 2 years of age, NS, ISS, or TS. REAL8 is the first trial design of this type to be implemented in pediatric growth disorders, enabling evaluation of once‑weekly Sogroya® across multiple cohorts, including TS, within a unified randomized framework.1

As with the other REAL8 cohorts' etiologies, the 52‑week primary treatment period for TS evaluated growth and safety outcomes across treatment arms, and trial participants are continuing in a two‑year safety extension phase.1

In the study, 105 pediatric patients aged 2.5 to 10 years with TS were randomized to Sogroya® 0.24 mg/kg/week (n=68) or once-daily somatropin 0.05 mg/kg/day (n=37). The dose of daily somatropin (0.05 mg/kg/day) is less than the maximum dose (0.067 mg/kg/day) approved for use in pediatric patients with TS in the US.1

About once-weekly Sogroya® (somapacitan-beco) injection



Once-weekly Sogroya® (somapacitan-beco) injection 5 mg, 10 mg, or 15 mg is a prescription human growth hormone analog approved in the US for children 2.5 years of age and older with growth failure associated with TS, ISS, short stature born SGA and with no catch-up growth by 2 years of age, and growth failure associated with NS.1 Sogroya® is also approved in the US for the replacement of endogenous growth hormone in adults with GHD and for pediatric patients aged 2.5 years and older with growth failure due to inadequate secretion of endogenous growth hormone.1

About Turner Syndrome



Turner Syndrome (TS) is a chromosomal condition that affects development in females. Instead of two X chromosomes, one is missing or altered. TS most commonly leads to short stature, as well as fertility problems. Individuals with TS may also be born with heart defects and kidney problems. TS occurs in approximately 1 in 2,000 female newborns.2

What is Sogroya®?

Sogroya ® (somapacitan-beco) injection 5 mg, 10 mg or 15 mg is a prescription medicine that contains human growth hormone, the same growth hormone made by the body. Sogroya ® is given by injection under the skin (subcutaneous).

(somapacitan-beco) injection 5 mg, 10 mg or 15 mg is a prescription medicine that contains human growth hormone, the same growth hormone made by the body. Sogroya is given by injection under the skin (subcutaneous). Sogroya ® is used to treat children 2.5 years of age and older who: are not growing because of low or no growth hormone are short (in stature) and were born small (Small for Gestational Age-SGA) and have not caught up in growth by age 2 years are not growing and have Noonan Syndrome (NS) have Idiopathic Short Stature (ISS) are not growing and have Turner Syndrome (TS)

is used to treat children 2.5 years of age and older who: Sogroya® is used to treat adults who do not make enough growth hormone

Important Safety Information

Do not use Sogroya® if:

you have a critical illness caused by certain types of heart or stomach surgery, trauma or breathing problems

you have cancer or other tumors

you are allergic to somapacitan-beco or any of the ingredients in Sogroya ®

your healthcare provider tells you that you have certain types of eye problems caused by diabetes

you are a child with closed bone growth plates

you are a child with Prader-Willi syndrome who is severely obese or has breathing problems including sleep apnea (briefly stopping breathing during sleep)

Before taking Sogroya®, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

have had heart or stomach surgery, trauma, or serious breathing problems

have had cancer or any tumor

have diabetes

have adrenal gland problems

are taking replacement therapy with glucocorticoids

have thyroid gland problems

have liver problems

are a child with a history of worsening of curvature of the spine (scoliosis)

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if Sogroya ® will harm your unborn baby. Talk to your healthcare provider if you are pregnant or plan to become pregnant

will harm your unborn baby. Talk to your healthcare provider if you are pregnant or plan to become pregnant are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if Sogroya® passes into your breast milk. You and your healthcare provider should decide if you will take Sogroya® while you breastfeed

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Sogroya® may affect the way some medicines work, and some medicines may affect how Sogroya® works.

How should I use Sogroya®?

Use Sogroya ® exactly as your healthcare provider tells you to

exactly as your healthcare provider tells you to Use Sogroya ® 1 time each week

If you miss a dose of Sogroya ® , the missed dose can be taken within 3 days (72 hours) after the scheduled dosing day. One-time weekly dosing for the next dose can be started again on the regularly scheduled dosing day

, the missed dose can be taken within 3 days (72 hours) after the scheduled dosing day. One-time weekly dosing for the next dose can be started again on the regularly scheduled dosing day If more than 3 days (72 hours) have passed, skip the missed dose, and take your next dose on the regularly scheduled dosing day

Sogroya ® pens are for use by 1 person only

pens are for use by 1 person only Do not share your Sogroya® pens and needles with another person, even if the needle has been changed. You may give another person an infection or get an infection from them

What are the possible side effects of Sogroya®?

Sogroya® may cause serious side effects, including:

high risk of death in people who have critical illnesses because of heart or stomach surgery, trauma, or serious breathing problems

increased risk of growth of cancer or a tumor that is already present and increased risk of the return of cancer or a tumor in people who were treated with radiation to the brain or head as children and who developed low growth hormone problems. Your or your child's healthcare provider will need to monitor you or your child for a return of cancer or a tumor. Contact the healthcare provider if you or your child start to have sudden changes in behavior, headaches, vision problems, or changes in moles, birthmarks, or the color of your or your child's skin

new or worsening high blood sugar (hyperglycemia) or diabetes. You or your child's blood sugar may need to be monitored during treatment with Sogroya ®

increase in pressure in the skull (intracranial hypertension). If you or your child have headaches, eye problems, nausea or vomiting, contact the healthcare provider

serious allergic reactions. Get medical help right away if you or your child have the following symptoms: swelling of your face, lips, mouth, or tongue, trouble breathing, wheezing, severe itching, skin rashes, redness, or swelling, dizziness or fainting, fast heartbeat or pounding in your chest, sweating

your or your child's body holding too much fluid (fluid retention) such as swelling in the hands and feet, pain in your or your child's joints or muscles or nerve problems that cause pain, burning or tingling in the hands, arms, legs, and feet. Tell your or your child's healthcare provider if you or your child have any of these signs or symptoms of fluid retention

decrease in a hormone called cortisol. The healthcare provider will do blood tests to check your or your child's cortisol levels. Tell your or your child's healthcare provider if you or your child have darkening of the skin, severe fatigue, dizziness, weakness, or weight loss

decrease in thyroid hormone levels. Decreased thyroid hormone levels may affect how well Sogroya ® works. The healthcare provider will do blood tests to check you or your child's thyroid hormone levels

works. The healthcare provider will do blood tests to check you or your child's thyroid hormone levels severe and constant abdominal pain. This could be a sign of pancreatitis. Tell your or your child's healthcare provider if you or your child has any new abdominal pain

loss of fat and tissue weakness in the area of skin you or your child inject. Talk to your or your child's healthcare provider about rotating the areas where you or your child inject Sogroya ®

worsening of curvature of the spine in children (scoliosis)

hip and knee pain or a limp in children (slipped capital femoral epiphysis). This may lead to a serious condition where bone tissue dies due to lack of blood supply (osteonecrosis). Get medical help right away if your child develops a limp or has hip or knee pain

high risk of sudden death in children with Prader-Willi syndrome who are severely obese or have breathing problems, including sleep apnea

increase in phosphorus, alkaline phosphatase, and parathyroid hormone levels in your blood. You or your child's healthcare provider will do blood tests to check this

The most common side effects of Sogroya® in children include: cough, common cold, diarrhea, ear infection, headache, fever, pain in extremity, reaction to injection, respiratory tract infection, and vomiting

The most common side effects of Sogroya® in adults include: back pain, joint pain, indigestion, sleep problems, dizziness, swelling of the tonsils (tonsillitis), swelling in the feet and hands (peripheral edema), vomiting, low cortisol levels (adrenal insufficiency), high blood pressure, increase in the level of an enzyme in your blood called creatine phosphokinase, weight gain, and low red blood cells (anemia)

Please click here for the full Prescribing Information.

Novo is the global healthcare company that believes lasting health starts now. For over a century, we've combined leading scientific expertise with a deep understanding of people's lives. We develop treatments and support that help millions of people make progress they can see, feel and sustain now and in the future. Through our partnerships, programs and investments, we're working to prevent disease, expand access to treatments and reduce our environmental impact to help even more people live healthier lives. In the United States, Novo has a 40-year presence, is headquartered in New Jersey and employs approximately 10,000 people. For more information, visit novonordisk.com and novonordisk-us.com and follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Facebook, X and YouTube.

Contacts for further information

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globalmedia@novonordisk.com Liz Skrbkova (US)



+1 609 917 0632



USMediaRelations@novonordisk.com







Novo Investors:



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nvno@novonordisk.com Sina Meyer +45 3079 6656



azey@novonordisk.com







Max Ung +45 3077 6414 mxun@novonordisk.com Christoffer Togo Solgaard-Tullin +45 3079 1471



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mbbz@novonordisk.com







Frederik Taylor Pitter (US) +1 609 613 0568



fptr@novonordisk.com Alex Bruce +1 640 230 0276



axeu@novonordisk.com

_______________________

References

Sogroya® [package insert]. Plainsboro, NJ: Novo Nordisk Inc. Medline Plus. Turner Syndrome. Last Accessed: October 2026. Available at: https://medlineplus.gov/genetics/condition/turner-syndrome/

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SOURCE Novo Nordisk