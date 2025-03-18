Novo Nordisk presents new semaglutide cardiovascular data across multiple chronic diseases at the American College of Cardiology 74th Annual Scientific Sessions

- Data spans various cardiometabolic conditions, including type 2 diabetes (T2D), obesity, peripheral arterial disease, and chronic kidney disease
- SOUL, a phase 3 trial, explored reduction of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) in patients with type 2 diabetes and atherosclerotic cardiovascular and/or chronic kidney disease1
- SCORE study evaluated use of semaglutide 2.4 mg and MACE risk reduction in real-world settings2
- STRIDE phase 3 data offers new insights on functional capacity with the use of injectable semaglutide 1 mg for people with type 2 diabetes and peripheral artery disease3
PLAINSBORO, N.J., March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Nordisk today announced new data for semaglutide medicines to be presented at the American College of Cardiology 74th Annual Scientific Session and Expo (ACC.25). These new cardiometabolic data, spanning multiple, inter-related chronic diseases, will provide new information about semaglutide medicines to reduce cardiovascular (CV) risk and improve functional capacity in treating certain patient populations.
“Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death globally, disproportionately affecting people living with diabetes and obesity. It remains one of the most pressing diseases of our time and it carries a high clinical burden,” said Anna Windle, PhD, Senior Vice President, NAO Clinical Development, Medical and Regulatory Affairs at Novo Nordisk Inc. “We continue to build on our over 100-year legacy of cutting-edge science and innovation with data like we are sharing at ACC. It’s foundational to who we are and how we continue to make a difference for people living with serious chronic disease.”
Highlights Include:
Investigating CV risk reductionPrimary phase 3 data from the SOUL trial explored reduction of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) in patients with type 2 diabetes and atherosclerotic cardiovascular and/or chronic kidney disease.1 The SCORE study evaluated use of semaglutide 2.4 mg and MACE risk reduction in real-world settings.2
Examining improvements in functional capacity in PADIn STRIDE, investigators examined the primary endpoint of change in maximum walking distance on a constant load treadmill test among adult patients with symptomatic peripheral artery disease (PAD) and type 2 diabetes.3
These new data underscore the company’s focus on driving change to defeat some of the most serious chronic diseases affecting the world today and improving patient care. Collectively, type 2 diabetes, obesity, peripheral arterial disease and chronic kidney disease affect millions of Americans and can contribute to significant long-term health risks and complications, including cardiovascular disease (CVD).4-8
Full details of Novo Nordisk abstracts to be presented, these data for medicines containing semaglutide are investigational:
American College of Cardiology 74th Annual Scientific Session & Expo 2025 (ACC.25), March 29 to 31 [Chicago]
Abstract Title
Abstract presentation details
Diabetes
The Effect Of Once-weekly Subcutaneous Semaglutide On Functional Capacity In People With Type 2 Diabetes And Peripheral Artery Disease: Primary Results From The Phase 3b, Randomized, Placebo-controlled, Double Blind STRIDE Trial
Late Breaking Oral Presentation
March 29, 2025
9:30 – 10:30 am CT
Oral Semaglutide Reduces Cardiovascular Events in People With Type 2 Diabetes With Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular And/or Chronic Kidney Disease: Primary Results From The SOUL Randomized Trial
Late Breaking Oral Presentation
March 29, 2025
1:30 – 2:30 pm CT
Cardiovascular Outcomes In New Users Of Once-Weekly GLP-1 Receptor Agonists Vs Other Glucose-Lowering Therapies Among Medicare Beneficiaries With Type 2 Diabetes And Established Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease
Moderated Poster Presentation
March 31, 2025
9:00 – 11:00 am CT
Obesity
Effect Of The GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Semaglutide On Total Cardiovascular Events In Patients With Cardiovascular Disease And Overweight Or Obesity But No Diabetes In The SELECT Trial
Moderated Poster Presentation
March 30, 2025
9:00 – 11:00 am CT
Lower Risk Of Mace And All-Cause Death In Patients Initiated On Semaglutide 2.4 Mg In Routine Clinical Care: Results From The SCORE Study (Semaglutide Effects On Cardiovascular Outcomes In People With Overweight Or Obesity In The Real World)
Moderated Poster Presentation
March 30, 2025
9:00 – 11:00 am CT
Cardiovascular Disease
Clinical Burden Of Acute Myocardial Infarction In U.S. Hospitals: A Real-World Study
Poster
March 29, 2025
12:30 – 1:30 pm CT
About Cardiometabolic DiseasesCardiometabolic diseases encompass some of the most significant health challenges facing the world today. These common conditions, which often overlap and can coexist in the same patient, include CVD and metabolic diseases, such as T2D, obesity, and MASH.9,10 PAD, a form of CVD that contributes to arterial narrowing and reduced blood flow to the extremities, usually the legs,11 is associated with an increased risk of morbidity and mortality.12
A significant proportion of the cardiovascular risk associated with these diseases is attributable to metabolic risk factors.13 CVD accounts for around 70% of deaths in people living with obesity and is also the leading cause of death in people with T2D, CKD, and MASH.10-15
About Novo NordiskNovo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company that’s been making innovative medicines to help people with diabetes lead longer, healthier lives for more than 100 years. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to drive change to help people defeat other serious chronic diseases such as obesity, rare blood, and endocrine disorders. We remain steadfast in our conviction that the formula for lasting success is to stay focused, think long-term, and do business in a financially, socially, and environmentally responsible way. With U.S. headquarters in New Jersey and over ten manufacturing, R&D and business locations in eight states plus Washington DC, Novo Nordisk employs approximately 10,000 people throughout the country. For more information, visit novonordisk-us.com, Facebook, Instagram, and X.
