Novo Nordisk presents new semaglutide cardiovascular data across multiple chronic diseases at the American College of Cardiology 74th Annual Scientific Sessions

Data spans various cardiometabolic conditions, including type 2 diabetes (T2D), obesity, peripheral arterial disease, and chronic kidney disease

SOUL, a phase 3 trial, explored reduction of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) in patients with type 2 diabetes and atherosclerotic cardiovascular and/or chronic kidney disease 1

SCORE study evaluated use of semaglutide 2.4 mg and MACE risk reduction in real-world settings 2

STRIDE phase 3 data offers new insights on functional capacity with the use of injectable semaglutide 1 mg for people with type 2 diabetes and peripheral artery disease3

PLAINSBORO, N.J., March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Nordisk today announced new data for semaglutide medicines to be presented at the American College of Cardiology 74th Annual Scientific Session and Expo (ACC.25). These new cardiometabolic data, spanning multiple, inter-related chronic diseases, will provide new information about semaglutide medicines to reduce cardiovascular (CV) risk and improve functional capacity in treating certain patient populations.

“Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death globally, disproportionately affecting people living with diabetes and obesity. It remains one of the most pressing diseases of our time and it carries a high clinical burden,” said Anna Windle, PhD, Senior Vice President, NAO Clinical Development, Medical and Regulatory Affairs at Novo Nordisk Inc. “We continue to build on our over 100-year legacy of cutting-edge science and innovation with data like we are sharing at ACC. It’s foundational to who we are and how we continue to make a difference for people living with serious chronic disease.”

Highlights Include:

Investigating CV risk reduction

Primary phase 3 data from the SOUL trial explored reduction of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) in patients with type 2 diabetes and atherosclerotic cardiovascular and/or chronic kidney disease.The SCORE study evaluated use of semaglutide 2.4 mg and MACE risk reduction in real-world settings.

Examining improvements in functional capacity in PAD

In STRIDE, investigators examined the primary endpoint of change in maximum walking distance on a constant load treadmill test among adult patients with symptomatic peripheral artery disease (PAD) and type 2 diabetes.

These new data underscore the company’s focus on driving change to defeat some of the most serious chronic diseases affecting the world today and improving patient care. Collectively, type 2 diabetes, obesity, peripheral arterial disease and chronic kidney disease affect millions of Americans and can contribute to significant long-term health risks and complications, including cardiovascular disease (CVD).4-8

Full details of Novo Nordisk abstracts to be presented, these data for medicines containing semaglutide are investigational:

American College of Cardiology 74th Annual Scientific Session & Expo 2025 (ACC.25), March 29 to 31 [Chicago]

Abstract Title Abstract presentation details Diabetes The Effect Of Once-weekly Subcutaneous Semaglutide On Functional Capacity In People With Type 2 Diabetes And Peripheral Artery Disease: Primary Results From The Phase 3b, Randomized, Placebo-controlled, Double Blind STRIDE Trial Late Breaking Oral Presentation March 29, 2025 9:30 – 10:30 am CT Oral Semaglutide Reduces Cardiovascular Events in People With Type 2 Diabetes With Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular And/or Chronic Kidney Disease: Primary Results From The SOUL Randomized Trial Late Breaking Oral Presentation March 29, 2025 1:30 – 2:30 pm CT Cardiovascular Outcomes In New Users Of Once-Weekly GLP-1 Receptor Agonists Vs Other Glucose-Lowering Therapies Among Medicare Beneficiaries With Type 2 Diabetes And Established Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Moderated Poster Presentation March 31, 2025 9:00 – 11:00 am CT Obesity Effect Of The GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Semaglutide On Total Cardiovascular Events In Patients With Cardiovascular Disease And Overweight Or Obesity But No Diabetes In The SELECT Trial Moderated Poster Presentation March 30, 2025 9:00 – 11:00 am CT Lower Risk Of Mace And All-Cause Death In Patients Initiated On Semaglutide 2.4 Mg In Routine Clinical Care: Results From The SCORE Study (Semaglutide Effects On Cardiovascular Outcomes In People With Overweight Or Obesity In The Real World) Moderated Poster Presentation March 30, 2025 9:00 – 11:00 am CT Cardiovascular Disease Clinical Burden Of Acute Myocardial Infarction In U.S. Hospitals: A Real-World Study Poster March 29, 2025 12:30 – 1:30 pm CT

About Cardiometabolic Diseases

Cardiometabolic diseases encompass some of the most significant health challenges facing the world today. These common conditions, which often overlap and can coexist in the same patient, include CVD and metabolic diseases, such as T2D, obesity, and MASH.PAD, a form of CVD that contributes to arterial narrowing and reduced blood flow to the extremities, usually the legs,is associated with an increased risk of morbidity and mortality.

A significant proportion of the cardiovascular risk associated with these diseases is attributable to metabolic risk factors.13 CVD accounts for around 70% of deaths in people living with obesity and is also the leading cause of death in people with T2D, CKD, and MASH.10-15

About Novo Nordisk

References

