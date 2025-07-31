We Don’t Own Patient Data–We’re Just Babysitting It

> Listen on Spotify

While AI excels at repetitive tasks like triaging medical information calls, document retrieval, and adverse event detection, the industry must address valid concerns from physicians (41% are excited but concerned, according to AMA studies) and patients who distrust AI systems.

In this episode, IQVIA’s Louise Molloy advocates for complete transparency, including clear disclaimers when AI generates or supports responses, arguing that the industry serves as “custodians, not owners” of patient data with ethical responsibilities.

This episode is presented in partnership with ⁠IQVIA⁠.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guest

Louise Molloy, Associate Director Medical Information & Pharmacovigilance, IQVIA

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.