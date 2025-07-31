SUBSCRIBE
We Don’t Own Patient Data–We’re Just Babysitting It

July 31, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Lori Ellis, BioSpace Insights

In this episode presented by IQVIA, BioSpace’s head of insights Lori Ellis discusses the concerns and opportunities of patient data driving AI tasks with Louise Molloy, associate director medical information and pharmacovigilance.

While AI excels at repetitive tasks like triaging medical information calls, document retrieval, and adverse event detection, the industry must address valid concerns from physicians (41% are excited but concerned, according to AMA studies) and patients who distrust AI systems.

In this episode, IQVIA’s Louise Molloy advocates for complete transparency, including clear disclaimers when AI generates or supports responses, arguing that the industry serves as “custodians, not owners” of patient data with ethical responsibilities.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guest

Louise Molloy, Associate Director Medical Information & Pharmacovigilance, IQVIA

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis is the Head of Insights at BioSpace. She analyzes and comments on industry trends for BioSpace and clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
