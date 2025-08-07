From Chat Bots to World Order: The Race for the 21st Century’s Operating System

> Listen on Spotify

In this thought-provoking episode, Cresset Group’s CSO, Mark Mackey, and VP of AI, Mutlu Dogruel, dissect the emerging geopolitical battle for AI supremacy, revealing how China’s DeepSeek model fundamentally disrupted the AI landscape by achieving GPT-4 level performance for just $6 million versus OpenAI’s reported $100+ million investment.

The discussion exposes a critical divide in global AI governance: Europe’s “regulatory fortress” approach with the AI Act creates strict but vague rules that leave companies navigating a complex maze, while the US employs a “Wild West” philosophy of sector-specific oversight and red-teaming strategies. In the race for global AI dominance, China is leaping ahead of the US and the EU.

This episode is presented in partnership with ⁠Cresset⁠.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠Mutlu Dogruel⁠, VP of AI, Cresset

⁠Mark Mackey⁠, CSO, Cresset

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

