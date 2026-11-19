Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Net sales expected to grow at a +5% cc¹ CAGR from 2026 to 2031; core operating income margin¹ on track to return to 40%+ by 2029



Peak sales guidance upgraded for Kesimpta, Scemblix and Leqvio, building on the recent upgrade for Rhapsido/remibrutinib; nine in-market assets now with USD 3-10 billion peak sales potential



35+ potentially submission-enabling readouts through 2031 and 30+ potential high-value pipeline assets, including 10 in late-stage development with multi-billion-dollar peak sales guidance, expected to support sustained mid-single-digit growth long term

Basel, November 19, 2026 – Novartis today rolled forward its mid-term guidance to 2026-2031, with net sales expected to grow at a +5% cc¹ CAGR, and core operating income margin¹ on track to return to 40%+ by 2029. The updated outlook will be featured at the Meet Novartis Management event in London and reflects continued momentum from in-market growth drivers as well as upcoming launches.

Higher peak sales guidance for three key brands reinforces confidence in the company’s mid-term outlook:

Kesimpta raised from USD 6 billion to USD 8 billion

Scemblix raised from USD 4 billion to USD 5 billion

Leqvio raised from USD 4 billion to USD 5 billion

This follows the recent upgrade of Rhapsido/remibrutinib peak sales guidance to USD 8 billion across chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU) and relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS), with additional multi-billion-dollar potential across all other indications.

Novartis now has nine de-risked, in-market assets with peak sales potential of USD 3-10 billion: Kisqali, Rhapsido, Cosentyx, Kesimpta, Pluvicto, Scemblix, Leqvio, the Zolgensma Group (Zolgensma and Itvisma) and Fabhalta.

Beyond its in-market portfolio, Novartis expects 35+ potentially submission-enabling readouts through 2031. The pipeline includes 30+ potential high-value assets across four core therapeutic areas and three advanced technology platforms: 20+ in registration, Phase III or Phase II, and 10+ currently in or entering Phase I. Ten of the assets in late-stage development have multi-billion-dollar peak sales guidance. Together, these are expected to support sustained mid-single-digit sales growth over the long term.

Select pipeline assets being highlighted at the event include:

In cardiovascular-renal-metabolic: abelacimab, a Factor XI/XIa inhibitor for stroke prevention in atrial fibrillation; QCZ484, an siRNA with twice-yearly dosing for hypertension; and farabursen, a first-in-class miR-17 inhibitor for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD)

In immunology: GHZ339, a potential first IL-13/IL-18 bispecific for atopic dermatitis; Rhapsido in food allergy; ianalumab in systemic lupus erythematosus; and GIA632, an IL-15 inhibitor, for vitiligo and lichen planus

In neuroscience: del-brax for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD); del-zota for Duchenne muscular dystrophy amenable to exon 44 skipping (DMD44); and votoplam for Huntington’s disease

In oncology: pelabresib in myelofibrosis, 225Ac-PSMA-617 (AAA817) in prostate cancer, and our breast cancer portfolio spanning CDK inhibitors, pan-mutant PI3Kα inhibitor, RLT and ADCs

“As a pure-play innovative medicines company, Novartis has a strong track record of sales growth and core margin expansion, and in 2026 we expect to grow through the largest loss-of-exclusivity impact in our history,” said Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis. “The strength of our in-market portfolio is reflected in higher peak sales guidance for Rhapsido, Kesimpta, Scemblix and Leqvio, which together with our other priority brands underpin our expectation of a +5% cc¹ sales CAGR through 2031. Alongside our late-stage programs advancing through Phase III, our full Phase I and II pipeline gives us further confidence that we can sustain mid-single-digit growth over the longer term.”

During the event today, investors and analysts will hear a strategy and performance update from Vas Narasimhan, including how Novartis is scaling AI across research, development, manufacturing and commercial operations, and have the opportunity to engage with senior leaders across therapeutic areas in an open Q&A format. A live webcast of the event will be available on our website at https://www.novartis.com/investors/event-calendar, along with a copy of the CEO presentation. A replay will be available once the event has concluded.

Disclaimer

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that can generally be identified by words such as “expected,” “potential,” “guidance,” “on track,” “outlook,” “can,” “will,” “growth,” “expectations,” “advancing,” “confidence,” “continued,” “ongoing,” “launch,” “priority,” “momentum,” “pipeline,” “progress,” “emerging,” or similar expressions, or by express or implied discussions regarding: potential new products, potential new indications for existing products, potential product launches or potential future revenues from any such products; or results of ongoing clinical trials; potential future, pending or announced transactions; potential future sales or earnings; strategy, plans, expectations or intentions, including discussions regarding our continued investment into new R&D capabilities and manufacturing; our capital structure. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management regarding future events and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in this communication will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be commercially successful in the future. Neither can there be any guarantee that the expected benefits or synergies from the transactions described in this communication will be achieved in the expected timeframe, or at all. In particular, our expectations could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties concerning: global healthcare cost containment, including ongoing government, payer and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; the success of key products, commercial priorities and strategy; the research and development of new products, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection, including the ultimate extent of the impact on Novartis of the loss of patent protection and exclusivity on key products; our ability to realize the strategic benefits, operational efficiencies or opportunities expected from our external business opportunities; the development or adoption of new technologies, including artificial intelligence, and new business models; the implementation of our new IT projects and systems; potential significant breaches of information security or disruptions of our information technology systems; actual or potential legal proceedings, including regulatory actions or delays or government regulation related to the products and pipeline products described in this communication; safety, quality, data integrity, or manufacturing issues; our performance on and ability to comply with environmental, social and governance measures and requirements; major macroeconomic and geo- and socio-political developments, including the impact of any potential tariffs on our products or the impact of war in certain parts of the world; future global exchange rates; future demand for our products; and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG’s most recently filed Form 20-F and in subsequent reports filed with, or furnished to, the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this communication as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

All product names appearing are trademarks owned by or licensed to Novartis.

This communication includes non-IFRS financial measures, including constant currencies (cc) and core results. An explanation of non-IFRS measures can be found on page 45 of the Novartis Third Quarter and Nine Months 2026 Condensed Interim Financial Report.

About Novartis

Novartis is an innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people’s lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious disease. Our medicines reach more than 300 million people worldwide.

Reimagine medicine with us: Visit us at www.novartis.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram.

References

1. Constant currencies (cc) and core results are non-IFRS measures. An explanation of non-IFRS measures can be found on page 45 of the Novartis Third Quarter and Nine Months 2026 Condensed Interim Financial Report.

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