ALK delivers 15% organic revenue growth with an operating profit (EBIT) margin of 27% in Q3

ALK delivered 15% organic revenue growth in Q3, driven by tablet sales, which grew by 35%, with solid growth across sales regions. Operating profit increased by 9% with an EBIT margin of 27% in the quarter and 28% for the first nine months. The full-year outlook, upgraded on 7 October 2026, has been confirmed.

Performance highlights (Q3)

Comparative figures for Q3 2025 are shown in brackets. Growth rates are stated in local currencies (l.c.), unless otherwise indicated.

Revenue increased by 15% to DKK 1,764 million (1,530), driven by tablet sales.

Tablet sales grew by 35% to DKK 999 million (737), supported by the paediatric roll-out, with 33% growth in Europe, 32% in North America and 47% in International markets.

SCIT/SLIT drop sales decreased by 6% to DKK 527 million (557), impacted by lower SCIT shipments to China.

Sales of Anaphylaxis & other products increased by 1% to DKK 238 million (236). In isolation, anaphylaxis sales increased by 5%.

Operating profit (EBIT) increased by 9% to DKK 469 million (423) with an EBIT margin of 27% (28%).

Free cash flow was DKK 303 million (290). For the first nine months it increased to DKK 1,192 million (836).

The net debt to EBITDA ratio was negative at 0.7 at the end of September 2026.





Financial highlights

Growth Growth In DKKm Q3 2026 l.c. r.c. 9M 2026 l.c. r.c. Revenue 1,764 15% 15% 5,330 17% 16% EBIT 469 9% 11% 1,484 16% 17% EBIT margin – % 27% 28% l.c.: local currency; r.c.: reported currency

Allergy+ strategy highlights

ALK and its Chinese partner GenSci expects to file for regulatory approval of the house dust mite tablet ACARIZAX ® in China in H1 2027, based on the recent successful outcome of a phase 3 clinical trial.

in China in H1 2027, based on the recent successful outcome of a phase 3 clinical trial. neffy ® nasal adrenaline spray (2 mg) launched in 14 markets at the end of September. The recent launch in Canada and the 1 mg launch for young children in Germany are progressing well.

nasal adrenaline spray (2 mg) launched in 14 markets at the end of September. The recent launch in Canada and the 1 mg launch for young children in Germany are progressing well. ALK has entered into a partnership with Zuellig Pharma for select Southeast Asian markets, under which Zuellig will sub-license neffy ® from ALK.

from ALK. ALK has expanded its partnership with Catalent to secure long-term access to the Zydis ® tablet technology formulation and increase annual tablet manufacturing capacity to 1.1 billion from the early 2030s.

tablet technology formulation and increase annual tablet manufacturing capacity to 1.1 billion from the early 2030s. ALK has submitted a clinical trial application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is currently awaiting feedback from the authorities on the peanut allergy tablet phase 3 development plans before initiating the trial.

2026 full-year outlook confirmed

The full-year financial outlook was upgraded on 7 October 2026 (reference is made to Company Release 16/2026), reflecting a strong growth momentum in tablet sales across regions. This outlook has been confirmed.

Revenue is expected to grow by 16-17% in local currencies, based on growth across all sales regions and product lines with tablets as the key driver of growth.

The EBIT margin is expected at around 27%, mainly reflecting operating leverage from the revenue growth.





Commenting on the Q3 results, CEO Peter Halling said: “ALK’s 35% tablet growth in Q3 reflects the strength of our strategy, and paediatric use is increasingly contributing to the growth. We are very pleased that the phase 3 trial with ACARIZAX® in China met its primary objective opening up a new important opportunity, and the expanded partnership with Catalent strengthens our long-term tablet supply. Together with the upgraded outlook, this reinforces our confidence in our ability to reach more patients with evidence-based allergy and anaphylaxis solutions."

Hørsholm, 17 November 2026

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information, contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

Media: Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 5054 1434

ALK is hosting a conference call for analysts and investors today at 3.30 p.m. (CET) at which Management will review the financial results and the outlook. The conference call will be audio cast on https://ir.alk.net where the relevant presentation will be available shortly before the call begins.

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