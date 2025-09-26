Catalent
Cell and gene therapy professionals gathered in Miami last month to discuss new manufacturing approaches for these up-and-coming treatments.
After a slow start to 2023 in an uncertain economic climate, biopharma mergers and acquisitions are on the rise.
Mergers and acquisitions are trending upward as Novo Nordisk, Gilead, and Johnson & Johnson kick off the year with big deals. AI and other scientific advances will likely be the focus of M&As yet to come.
Analysts say Novo Holdings made the right decision last week in scooping up the CDMO to increase manufacturing capacity for Novo Nordisk’s diabetes and weight-loss drugs.
While analysts are bullish on Novo Holdings’ $16.5 billion acquisition of Catalent, they say it raises questions for companies that have contracted the CDMO for manufacturing.
The company’s fiscal report for 2023 details revenue losses of $539 million and layoffs of 1,100 employees but notes that future GLP-1 manufacturing revenues could help stabilize its finances.
Exelixis has inked a licensing agreement with Catalent to gain access to three of Catalent’s target programs with antibody and ADC candidates, the companies announced Thursday.
A recent research report points to the CDMO market heating up. P&S projected the global biologics CDMO market would hit $31.839 million by 2030.
Several biopharma companies are closing out the month of April with expansions to facilities, including a $3 billion investment to develop next-generation life science ecosystems.
