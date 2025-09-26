SUBSCRIBE
Pictured: Man working in biomanufacturing/Taylor T
Drug Delivery
How Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Will Evolve in 2024
Cell and gene therapy professionals gathered in Miami last month to discuss new manufacturing approaches for these up-and-coming treatments.
February 27, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Charlotte LoBuono
Pictured: Handshake in front of raining money / Ta
Business
10 Multibillion-Dollar M&As That Closed Since July 2023
After a slow start to 2023 in an uncertain economic climate, biopharma mergers and acquisitions are on the rise.
February 21, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Neil Versel
Pictured: A collage of M&A elements/ Nicole Bean f
Deals
Opinion: 2024 Will Be a Buyers’ Market in Biopharma. It Already Is.
Mergers and acquisitions are trending upward as Novo Nordisk, Gilead, and Johnson & Johnson kick off the year with big deals. AI and other scientific advances will likely be the focus of M&As yet to come.
February 20, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Michael J. Lerner
Deals
With Catalent’s Latest Quarterly Numbers Down, Experts Reaffirm Novo’s Buy 
Analysts say Novo Holdings made the right decision last week in scooping up the CDMO to increase manufacturing capacity for Novo Nordisk’s diabetes and weight-loss drugs.
February 13, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Facade of Novo Nordisk's office in Fremont, California
Deals
Novo’s Catalent Acquisition Surprises Some Analysts, Raises Questions About Existing Contracts
While analysts are bullish on Novo Holdings’ $16.5 billion acquisition of Catalent, they say it raises questions for companies that have contracted the CDMO for manufacturing.
February 7, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Illustration of hypothetical revenue tre
Business
Amid Revenue Downturn and Staff Cuts, Catalent Looks to GLP-1
The company’s fiscal report for 2023 details revenue losses of $539 million and layoffs of 1,100 employees but notes that future GLP-1 manufacturing revenues could help stabilize its finances.
December 11, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Connor Lynch
Pictured: Exelixis headquarters/Company courtesy
Business
Exelixis Inks Third Collaboration Deal in a Week, This Time with Catalent
Exelixis has inked a licensing agreement with Catalent to gain access to three of Catalent’s target programs with antibody and ADC candidates, the companies announced Thursday.
November 3, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Rosemary Scott
Pictured: Stack of coins/Courtesy Getty Images
Business
Industry Experts Predict Biologics CDMO Market Will Hit $31M By 2030
A recent research report points to the CDMO market heating up. P&S projected the global biologics CDMO market would hit $31.839 million by 2030.
May 12, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Job Trends
Pharma Expansions: Beigene, Boehringer Ingelheim to Break Ground for New Facilities
Several biopharma companies are closing out the month of April with expansions to facilities, including a $3 billion investment to develop next-generation life science ecosystems.
April 29, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Hayley Shasteen
IN THE PRESS
Pharm Country
Catalent, Inc. to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
January 3, 2023
 · 
1 min read
Business
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Engages Catalent for Clinical Manufacturing to Advance DNase-Based Oncology Platform Towards Phase 1 Study
July 7, 2022
 · 
8 min read
Pharm Country
Catalent, Inc. to Present at the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
February 19, 2021
 · 
1 min read
Deals
SK Capital Announces Agreement to Acquire Catalent’s Blow-Fill-Seal Sterile CDMO Business
January 6, 2021
 · 
3 min read
FDA
Perrigo and Catalent Announce FDA Approval of Perrigo’s AB-rated Generic Version of ProAir® HFA
February 24, 2020
 · 
8 min read
Pharm Country
Catalent Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2028
February 20, 2020
 · 
9 min read
Deals
Catalent Announces Launch of Private Offering of €450 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2028
February 19, 2020
 · 
8 min read
Business
Catalent Further Strengthens Biologics Business with Key Senior Appointments
January 16, 2020
 · 
8 min read
Business
Catalent, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Webcast
January 15, 2020
 · 
1 min read
Business
Catalent, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
November 5, 2019
 · 
27 min read
Load More