Clearing the way for eye care professionals across Europe to offer patients a clinically proven, drug-free approach to headaches, neck and shoulder pain and motion sickness linked to ocular misalignment

People across Europe living with chronic headaches, neck and shoulder pain and motion sickness linked to ocular misalignment will soon have access to Neurolens®, the only lens proven to reduce the impact of headaches on daily life.

CE marking under the EU MDR means eye care professionals in 30 European countries will be able to offer effective detection and treatment of vision-related headaches, starting with an objective eye alignment measurement during the eye exam.

Newton expects to bring Neurolens to patients in its first European markets in 2027.

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newton, Inc., the eye care technology company behind Neurolens®, today announced that the Neurolens N3 has received CE marking under the European Union Medical Device Regulation (EU MDR). The certification, issued by Intertek Medical Notified Body AB, clears the N3 for commercialization across the European Union and European Economic Area.

Newton's Neurolens N3 has received CE marking under the European Union Medical Device Regulation (EU MDR).

The EU MDR sets some of the most demanding requirements for medical devices anywhere in the world, with heightened standards for clinical evidence, quality management, technical documentation and post-market surveillance. Earning certification under the regulation marks a major step in Newton's international growth, and comes at a time of critical unmet need: A survey of more than 8,000 adults across nine European countries found that nearly four in five had experienced a headache in the past year, with researchers concluding that headache disorders have "very high personal impact" in the EU.1 Davis Corley, CEO of Newton, stated "CE marking under the MDR is a defining milestone for Newton. It reflects the rigor behind our technology and our team, and it opens the door for eye care professionals across Europe to offer their patients a new answer to symptoms they've often lived with for years."

________________________________ 1 Steiner TJ, Stovner LJ, Katsarava Z, Lainez JM, Lampl C, Lantéri-Minet M, Rastenyte D, Ruiz de la Torre E, Tassorelli C, Barré J, Andrée C. The impact of headache in Europe: principal results of the Eurolight project. J Headache Pain. 2014 May 21;15(1):31. doi: 10.1186/1129-2377-15-31. PMID: 24884549; PMCID: PMC4045992.

Objective Measurement at the Heart of Neurolens

The N3 is the measurement system that powers the Neurolens experience. It gives eye care professionals an objective view of how a patient's eyes align, providing the data needed to prescribe Neurolens with Contoured Prism™ technology. Key features include:

Objective ocular alignment measurement at distance and near, using eye-tracking technology to capture how the eyes align and work together

at distance and near, using eye-tracking technology to capture how the eyes align and work together Headset-based design that creates a consistent, controlled testing environment in a compact footprint suited to any pre-test area

that creates a consistent, controlled testing environment in a compact footprint suited to any pre-test area Fast, staff-friendly workflow that fits into the pre-test routine: the automated test takes just a few minutes and can be run by trained staff

that fits into the pre-test routine: the automated test takes just a few minutes and can be run by trained staff Prescription-ready data that translates directly into a Neurolens Contoured Prism prescription

Neurolens is designed to relieve symptoms associated with ocular misalignment, including headaches, neck and shoulder pain and motion sickness, offering a non-pharmaceutical option for patients.

Proven in Practice

Neurolens is backed by peer-reviewed clinical evidence. In a randomized, double-masked, crossover clinical trial published in Translational Vision Science & Technology (2024), patients experienced an average 5-point reduction in HIT-6 scores, a validated measure of headache impact on daily life, after four weeks of Neurolens wear.

Results in everyday practice have been just as strong: in a survey of wearers after 60 days, 90% reported symptom improvement.

"Achieving EU MDR certification is a major step forward for Newton and reflects the hard work and discipline our team brings to every stage of our product development, from research and clinical evaluation to quality and manufacturing," said Gregory Boisse, Sr. VP of Operations and R&D at Newton. "It represents years of collaboration and a shared commitment to patient safety, product quality, and continuous improvement. I'm incredibly proud of the people behind this achievement and excited for what it means for our future."

Availability

Newton expects to introduce Neurolens in its first European markets in 2027, with additional countries to follow. Europe will join Newton's existing markets in the United States, and Canada.

About Newton

Newton, Inc. is a Dallas-based eye care technology company dedicated to helping eye care professionals deliver better outcomes for their patients. Its portfolio includes Neurolens®, which uses Contoured Prism™ technology to address eye misalignment and is the only lens proven to reduce the impact of headaches on daily life; Sequel™, featuring Convergence Boost™ technology for digital eye strain; Newton & Co. frames; and the Newton Vision Care Platform. More than 4 million eye alignment measurements have been completed with Neurolens technology, and Neurolens has helped more than 350,000 patients across North America. Newton's products are available in the United States and Canada. Learn more at www.newton.tech.

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SOURCE Newton